Season 4 Episode 15- Economic Development Updates (Bonus Edition)

(Bonus Edition! We had a fun conversation about the Secretary Lloyd Austin Street renaming ceremony and what it was like behind scenes. Also included in the bonus edition, economic development the Thomasville way. Be advised- jokes and sarcasm ahead!)On this episode, we welcome back one of the original podcast hosts Ricky Zambrano, and we interview Andy Goodwin, Director of Economic Development. Andy talks about some of the new processes the City is developing and new businesses in our community. Also, keep listening for the Sounds of the City. Thanks for tuning in!