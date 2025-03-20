Season 4 Episode 15- Economic Development Updates (Bonus Edition)
(Bonus Edition! We had a fun conversation about the Secretary Lloyd Austin Street renaming ceremony and what it was like behind scenes. Also included in the bonus edition, economic development the Thomasville way. Be advised- jokes and sarcasm ahead!)On this episode, we welcome back one of the original podcast hosts Ricky Zambrano, and we interview Andy Goodwin, Director of Economic Development. Andy talks about some of the new processes the City is developing and new businesses in our community. Also, keep listening for the Sounds of the City. Thanks for tuning in!
--------
53:07
Season 4 Episode 15 - Economic Development Updates
On this episode, we welcome back one of the original podcast hosts Ricky Zambrano, and we interview Andy Goodwin, Director of Economic Development. Andy talks about some of the new processes the City is developing and new businesses in our community. Thanks for tuning in!
--------
33:59
Season 4 Episode 14 - the latest on Remington Streetscape Project
On this episode, we talk to Mark Harmon who is the Executive Director of Inspections and Engineering for the city. He updates us on the Remington Streetscape project. Also, check out our new segment, "Sounds of the City!" Look for the Facebook post, provide your answer for the city sound effect in the comments, and you might when a prize.
--------
23:00
Season 4 Episode 13 - Infrastructure Project Updates
On this episode, we talk to Eve Geyer, Project Manager for the City of Thomasville. She gives us updates on the Dewey City CDBG project, Old Albany Road project, and stormwater design sessions. Also, we debut our new segment, "Sounds of the City!" Look for the Facebook post, provide your answer for the city sound effect in the comments, and you might when a prize.
--------
22:29
Season 4 Episode 12 - Fighting Fire with Captain Mike Mann
On this episode, we talk to Mike Mann from Thomasville Fire Rescue. What does it take to fight a fire? A lot more than we thought - things like water, data, water pressure, and a whole lot more. Thanks for tuning in!
Welcome to Thomasville Insights with the City of Thomasville! Located in Thomasville, Georgia, the podcast will cover everything from Thomasville history and events to daily operations and City business, all while having some fun in the process. Please visit Thomasville.org for more information. Thanks for listening!