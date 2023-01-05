This Day in History Class
This Day in History Class
From the desk of “Stuff You Missed in History Class,” “This Day in History Class” quickly recounts a tidbit from today’s events in history. More
Johnny Carson and Eva Gabor play Twister - May 3rd, 1966
On this day in 1966, late-night talk show host Johnny Carson and actress Eva Gabor demonstrated how to play a new party game called Twister.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The Sakdal Uprising begins in Luzon, Philippines - May 2nd, 1935
On this day in 1935, thousands of Filipino peasants staged a rebellion in the agricultural region of Central Luzon. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Iodized salt is sold for the first time - May 1st, 1924
On this day in 1924, the first iodized salt in the U.S. went on sale at Michigan grocery stores. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The first animated electric sign debuts in Times Square - April 28th, 1937
On this day in 1937, the first animated electric sign was installed on Broadway in New York City. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
President Eisenhower launches the Lavender Scare - April 27th, 1953
On this day in 1953, U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed an executive order that banned gay people from working for the federal government. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
