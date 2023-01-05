Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
From the desk of "Stuff You Missed in History Class," "This Day in History Class" quickly recounts a tidbit from today's events in history.
  • Johnny Carson and Eva Gabor play Twister - May 3rd, 1966
    On this day in 1966, late-night talk show host Johnny Carson and actress Eva Gabor demonstrated how to play a new party game called Twister.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    12:05
  • The Sakdal Uprising begins in Luzon, Philippines - May 2nd, 1935
    On this day in 1935, thousands of Filipino peasants staged a rebellion in the agricultural region of Central Luzon. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/2/2023
    10:14
  • Iodized salt is sold for the first time - May 1st, 1924
    On this day in 1924, the first iodized salt in the U.S. went on sale at Michigan grocery stores. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    9:13
  • The first animated electric sign debuts in Times Square - April 28th, 1937
    On this day in 1937, the first animated electric sign was installed on Broadway in New York City. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/28/2023
    8:59
  • President Eisenhower launches the Lavender Scare - April 27th, 1953
    On this day in 1953, U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed an executive order that banned gay people from working for the federal government. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    11:32

About This Day in History Class

From the desk of “Stuff You Missed in History Class,” “This Day in History Class” quickly recounts a tidbit from today’s events in history.
