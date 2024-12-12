Gun Violence or Grocery Stores: Can Food Access Mean Life or Death?
May 14th, 2022 was not only the day our country experienced a deplorable act of racial terror, but it also served as a stark reminder that millions of Americans lack access to healthy and affordable food.
19-year-old Payton Gendron drove over 200 miles from Conklin, NY to Buffalo, NY, targeting the only supermarket in the predominantly African American community—a place one neighbor called the “village watering hole.” Gendron’s actions resulted in 10 deaths and 3 injuries. However, equally concerning was the role that geography and food deserts played in this tragic moment in American urban life.
In this episode, we’ll examine the impact that limited access to healthy and affordable food has on neighborhoods. We’ll explore how, for many, if it isn’t the gun in the hands of those threatened by racial difference, it’s the design of urban spaces that slowly lead to their erasure.
46:07
Chaos or Community: Where Do We Go From Here?
In this pilot episode, “Chaos or Community: Where Do We Go From Here?“, we explore the intricate relationship between race, space, and community in American cities. Drawing inspiration from Martin Luther King Jr.’s seminal work, we journey from historical bus rides to present-day urban landscapes, examining how our cities aren’t shaped by accident, but by design. Through compelling personal stories and expert insights, we investigate the role of the church in creating beautiful and just cities that reflect God’s intention for human flourishing. Join us as we navigate this great and complicated place, asking crucial questions about community development, racial equity, and the future of our urban spaces.
40:36
Trailer: This Great & Complicated Place
This Great and Complicated Place stands to elevate the way communities of faith contribute to conversations about race and equity by exploring, honestly and compellingly, the historical design of American cities and urban centers and their impact on urban life. By inviting the voices of expert historians, economists, urban planners, faith and non-profit leaders, and—perhaps most importantly—neighbors, we intend to do more than just emphasize the design shortcomings of our cities and neighborhoods. We also want to highlight how faith communities are uniquely positioned to guide us towards more beautifully designed communities.
3:23
