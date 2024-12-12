Chaos or Community: Where Do We Go From Here?

In this pilot episode, "Chaos or Community: Where Do We Go From Here?", we explore the intricate relationship between race, space, and community in American cities. Drawing inspiration from Martin Luther King Jr.'s seminal work, we journey from historical bus rides to present-day urban landscapes, examining how our cities aren't shaped by accident, but by design. Through compelling personal stories and expert insights, we investigate the role of the church in creating beautiful and just cities that reflect God's intention for human flourishing. Join us as we navigate this great and complicated place, asking crucial questions about community development, racial equity, and the future of our urban spaces.