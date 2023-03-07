Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Andrew Brokos
add
Weekly poker podcast featuring interviews with both famous and behind-the-scenes figures from the poker world, as well as a poker strategy segment.
Weekly poker podcast featuring interviews with both famous and behind-the-scenes figures from the poker world, as well as a poker strategy segment.
Available Episodes

  • Episode 413: Shelby Wells
    Shelby Wells is a long-time poker fan who got the chance of a lifetime when she won a Twitter contest for a seat in the 2022 Main Event. She made Day 6, ultimately winning $73K and a lot of clout ... Read more...
    7/24/2023
    1:04:28
  • Episode 412: Ari Engel
    No one on Earth has played more live poker tournaments than Ari Engel. He’s a force to be reckoned with live and online, in every game under the sun. More impressively, he’s funny and humble and has great taste in ... Read more...
    7/3/2023
    1:27:24
  • Episode 411: Glo and Lo
    Poker superfan Jay Kelly tried to hook Gloria Jackson up with Carlos more than a year ago, when the two women first met. She joins Andrew, Carlos, and Gloria to help tell the story of her and Gloria’s friendship and ... Read more...
    6/26/2023
    2:02:18
  • Episode 410: Your Strategy Questions Answered
    Carlos and Andrew answer a slew of strategy questions from the Patron: running it twice, folding a full house, playing short stacked in the Big Blind, and much more! Links to Strategy Questions https://i.gyazo.com/a7c40326f662b4b0cafc39516aa5d362.png william https://i.gyazo.com/8099523d5edc1cb20730948a42e85a20.png michael https://i.gyazo.com/821e71e62841ad6eafd388d7827b3905.png eric https://i.gyazo.com/ea38d02a4a2e9b29de4fcd5a49df3394.png ... Read more...
    6/12/2023
    1:18:10
  • Episode 409: Joel Porter-Dias
    Joel Dias-Porter is a true renaissance man, capable of mastering a metaphor, programming a computer, hedging a parlay, spinning a record, and bluffing your face off. In this wide-ranging conversation, we discuss pre-Boom Atlantic City poker, whether poker is a ... Read more...
    5/30/2023
    2:38:11

Weekly poker podcast featuring interviews with both famous and behind-the-scenes figures from the poker world, as well as a poker strategy segment.
