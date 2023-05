Coronation and The Union - Part 2

In the second of our two-part opening special on the Coronation of King Charles III, Tom and Helen discuss what the ceremony reveals about the state of the Union at home, the political fudge at its heart and how historical disputes about religion remain key in understanding how it still functions.