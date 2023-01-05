UnHerd political editor Tom McTague and Cambridge professor Helen Thompson team up to investigate the history of today’s politics — and what it means for our fu... More
Coronation and The Union - Part 2
In the second of our two-part opening special on the Coronation of King Charles III, Tom and Helen discuss what the ceremony reveals about the state of the Union at home, the political fudge at its heart and how historical disputes about religion remain key in understanding how it still functions.
5/3/2023
37:27
Coronation and power - Part 1
The Coronation of King Charles III marks a momentous day not only in the life of the new monarch, but also for the British monarchy and the country as a whole. In this very first episode of These Times, Tom McTague and Helen Thompson discuss what this year's ceremony reveals about Britain's place in the world and how much has changed since previous coronations.
5/1/2023
41:05
These Times from UnHerd - Coming Soon
UnHerd political editor Tom McTague and Cambridge professor Helen Thompson team up to investigate the history of today's politics — and what it means for our future. Each week they will explore the great forces, ideas and events that led us to where we are, whether in Britain, the United States, Europe or beyond. It's a politics podcast for those who want a deeper, historical understanding of the news, to understand what has really shaped our world and why.
