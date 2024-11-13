Ep 126: How Jeremy almost died, the idea of “the one,” and is this our forever home?
The last few weeks have been a whirlwind so we just wanted to use today's episode to catch up! We're talking about: 💌 The scariest moment of our lives 💌 Celebrating Radley's 3rd birthday with a red oak tree + water hose 💌 Forever property – does it truly exist? 💌 Hot take health topics
49:32
Ep 125: Homeopathy and Holistic Health Remedies with Jennie Hoglund + Kendra Needham
How can homeopathy and herbal remedies support holistic family health? 🤔 We are SO excited to have Jennie Hoglund (CCH) and Kendra Needham (HHP) – some of our favorite holistic health experts – on this episode to share practical insights on using homeopathic methods, focusing on young mothers and children. We talk about understanding homeopathy, best practices, remedies for seasonal sickness, and so much more. This conversation is a wealth of information that we hope encourages you and your family, no matter what approach you take to your health. ❤️🩹 Links to anything we mentioned: The Holistic Wellness Toolkit course: use code AUDREY for 50% off! Pregnancy, Postpartum, and Birth Course: use code AUDREY for 50% off! Wild holistic homeopathic remedies (Gentle Guardian, Calm the Storm, Settle and Soothe) use code AUDREY to save 10% Lactose free homeopathic remedies: use code JENNIE to save 15% Amazon homeopathic travel kit with all the essentials Best remedies to start with: Chamilia for a teething baby that is angry, demanding, and impossible to please Arnica for bumps and bruises Gelsemium for flu or viral illness with weakness and lethargy Belladonna for fevers Follow Jennie + Kendra on Instagram for info on their upcoming membership and product line: Jennie's Instagram: @the.enlightened.homeopath Kendra's Instagram: @the.holistic.mother
1:08:24
Ep 124: Answering YOUR Questions (about home birth)
After last week's episode, we got a TON of questions from you guys about our home birth. So you asked ... we're answering! 👏 From handling an unmedicated birth, the role of your partner in a home birth experience, finding a midwife, mindset, pros + cons, and SO much more. We are answering as many questions as we can in this conversation! We hope that it gives insight into home birth and inspires you to do what is best for your birth experience. 💛 Links to anything we mentioned: these will be updated soon! Our full peaceful home birth VLOG *real and raw* My pregnancy, labor, postpartum favorites from Amazon Tim Mackie YouTube on Does God Punish Women with Pain in Childbirth?: https://youtu.be/h_zIJt0Kpes?si=995ZtHThmuDZXSnW Our Red Light code ROLOFF for 10% off Pain Free Childbirth course code AUDREYR10 will give 10% off Christian Hypnobirthing app (what I listened to falling asleep starting at 30 weeks and then played during my labor) Christian Hypnobirthing course code AUJ will get you 20% off Homeopathic resource for pregnancy, birth, and postpartum code SAVE40 for $40 off
1:20:33
Ep 123: Mirabella’s Birth Story
From start to finish, we are sharing the birth story of our 4th baby, Mirabella! Our perspective on birth has evolved over the years (and births). Every time we share our birth stories, we hope they might offer insight and encouragement to parents or parents-to-be as they explore different birthing options, and ultimately discern what's best for them. We are excited to share things we have experienced, spiritual lessons we have learned, and how this birth experience bonded our family in a new way. Ps - Stay tuned for next week's episode where we answer all your questions about physiological/home birth! Links to anything we mentioned: My pregnancy, labor, postpartum favorites from Amazon Our Red Light code ROLOFF for 10% off Pain Free Childbirth course code AUDREYR10 will give 10% off Christian Hypnobirthing app (what I listened to falling asleep starting at 30 weeks and then played during my labor) Christian Hypnobirthing course code AUJ will get you 20% off Homeopathic resource for pregnancy, birth, and postpartum code SAVE40 for $40 off Dr Tim Mackie YouTube video Does God Punish Women with Pain in Childbirth?
1:02:33
Ep 122: Parenting Then Vs Now (how our philosophy has changed)
Has our parenting philosophy changed over the last 7 years of having multiple kids? Absolutely. Because the truth is that as we grow + change our family, our perspective grows + changes alongside of it. And in today's episode, we are talking all about those changes as we share what our experience has been from no kids to one kid, to now having four kids. Some of the perspectives that we have changed are around topics like vaccines, birth choices, sharing the bed, managing screen time, discipline strategies, the role of sports in our family, and a few more hot-button topics (because those are the ones we have shifted on most!). At the end of the day, it is all about trusting your gut, finding balance, and embracing the unpredictable nature of parenting. So grab your headphones and listen in! GUESS WHAT?! Our Always More sherpas are BACK for a limited time. Head to: https://www.beating50percent.com/pages/always-more to grab one before they sell out.
Your days make up your life. Are you living each day the way you want to be living your life? If not, this is your call to be more present and intentional with your days!
From home, health, & holiness to your family, kids and marriage – we invite you to join us as we live more intentionall every day. There’s no time like the present & remember – these are the days 🌿