Ep 122: Parenting Then Vs Now (how our philosophy has changed)

Has our parenting philosophy changed over the last 7 years of having multiple kids? Absolutely. Because the truth is that as we grow + change our family, our perspective grows + changes alongside of it. And in today's episode, we are talking all about those changes as we share what our experience has been from no kids to one kid, to now having four kids. Some of the perspectives that we have changed are around topics like vaccines, birth choices, sharing the bed, managing screen time, discipline strategies, the role of sports in our family, and a few more hot-button topics (because those are the ones we have shifted on most!). At the end of the day, it is all about trusting your gut, finding balance, and embracing the unpredictable nature of parenting. So grab your headphones and listen in!