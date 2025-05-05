About ID10T with Chris Hardwick

Hey it’s me! Chris Hardwick! This new old podcast is now called “I Think You're Overthinking It," because, well, I am an incurable overthinker. Are you? Probably! Why else would you have clicked on this? Do you lie awake at night analyzing some random conversation you had in 2009 on a loop? Or every one since then? In an economy of attention where our minds are on overdrive every second of every day it seems damn near impossible to pump the brakes on our inner chatter. We might feel okay when we’re distracted externally with work or streaming or scrolling, but when we’re not, BOY can we think ourselves into holes—these holes keep us stuck and unable to feel peace or pursue our goals. My hope is to inspire people to take a breath, get their brain out of the way a little, and take one step forward at a time. I started many things in middle age: guitar, piano, Italian, PARENTING, even farming (I still don't think I'm ready for goats, Lydia)…and what I realized is that it’s never too late to start a new skill, hobby, or path, as long as you don’t think yourself out of it (which is very easy to do). Structurally, the show will feel very similar to the old podcast, but will touch upon navigating anxiety, trying new things, and overthinking/thought spiraling as thematic elements. Oh, and comedy. Hopefully it’s funny. It’s supposed to be! I mean, when it’s not disrespectful to do so because we’re being serious. Also it’s not a medical advice show because I am not any kind of doctor. Nor will I try to sell you supplements. I’m just a dude who has learned to coexist with a mind that was gifted with GENEROUS amounts of anxiety from a very early age. And a touch of the OCD. And I hope to help you even a little bit with your overthinking, or at least just distract you for about an hour with occasional fart jokes. Thank you if you read this far and thank you more for listening!