Aaaaaaaaand we’re back!! PHEW! That was a quick three years! Chris starts this new podcast chapter with a minisode that explains the decision to hit the pause button and focus on being a dad after the birth of his daughter in 2022, why he wanted to come back now, and what to expect with the new show. I mean, it’s pretty much like the old show, but with new & improved thematic elements that really seal in the freshness! Anyway if you’ve read this much of a podcast description, you are a nice person and we appreciate you. :)
25:17
Al Madrigal Returns
Al Madrigal talks to Chris about touring, building a fulfilling career, and, of course, parenting! Al’s new movie "Morbius" is in theaters April 1st and his comic book "Primos" is available right now!
1:27:09
David Dastmalchian
David Dastmalchian and Chris catch up and talk about dealing with loss, addiction, and the importance of having an emotional support system. They also talk about "Dune", David’s comic book series "Count Crowley", and playing Polka-Dot Man in "The Suicide Squad"!
1:13:27
Christina Ricci Returns
Christina Ricci chats with Chris about how both their families are expecting babies soon (since this ep recorded, her baby was born! Congratulations, Ricci!!), how to negotiate device screentime with your kids, and what it was like to work on the new “Matrix” film. Her current show “Yellowjackets” on Showtime is amazing and “The Matrix Resurrections” is out in theaters and HBOMax on Dec. 22!
1:03:47
Karen David
Karen David (Fear the Walking Dead, Once Upon a Time, Barry) chats with Chris about their mutual love of home renovation/restoration, how she's balanced careers in music and acting, and going from working on a Fairy Tale show to an Apocalypse show. Speaking of which, the mid-season finale of Fear the Walking Dead is Sunday, Dec 5 which you can watch on AMC or anytime on AMC+!
Hey it’s me! Chris Hardwick! This new old podcast is now called “I Think You're Overthinking It," because, well, I am an incurable overthinker. Are you? Probably! Why else would you have clicked on this? Do you lie awake at night analyzing some random conversation you had in 2009 on a loop? Or every one since then? In an economy of attention where our minds are on overdrive every second of every day it seems damn near impossible to pump the brakes on our inner chatter. We might feel okay when we’re distracted externally with work or streaming or scrolling, but when we’re not, BOY can we think ourselves into holes—these holes keep us stuck and unable to feel peace or pursue our goals.
My hope is to inspire people to take a breath, get their brain out of the way a little, and take one step forward at a time. I started many things in middle age: guitar, piano, Italian, PARENTING, even farming (I still don't think I'm ready for goats, Lydia)…and what I realized is that it’s never too late to start a new skill, hobby, or path, as long as you don’t think yourself out of it (which is very easy to do). Structurally, the show will feel very similar to the old podcast, but will touch upon navigating anxiety, trying new things, and overthinking/thought spiraling as thematic elements. Oh, and comedy. Hopefully it’s funny. It’s supposed to be! I mean, when it’s not disrespectful to do so because we’re being serious. Also it’s not a medical advice show because I am not any kind of doctor. Nor will I try to sell you supplements. I’m just a dude who has learned to coexist with a mind that was gifted with GENEROUS amounts of anxiety from a very early age. And a touch of the OCD. And I hope to help you even a little bit with your overthinking, or at least just distract you for about an hour with occasional fart jokes. Thank you if you read this far and thank you more for listening!