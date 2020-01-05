The Good Place: The Podcast The Good Place: The Podcast
Holy motherforking shirtballs! This is the official comedy and entertainment podcast for NBC's TV show The Good Place. Subscribe and you'll get weekly behind-th...
Available Episodes
What’s Good: Fans and a Few Surprises, Part 3
Host Marc Evan Jackson is back for Part 3 to shoot the shirt with superfans of The Good Place from all over the world as they talk about the goodness they see around them in a special fan edition of “What’s Good.” We also get some surprise pop-ins from William Jackson Harper, D’Arcy Carden and Ted Danson as they delight fans and give us some updates on their lives in quarantine. A very special thanks to fans Damien Moloney, Ita Callagy, Natalie Mathes, Sammi Begelman, Cassidy Davis, Dawn Smith, Anne Mercogliano, Matt Flack, Salma Jonaidi, Chris Becker, Ricky Herbst, Meghan Sullivan, Lulu Phifer, Kelsey Allen and all the fans who submitted an email. The Good Place: The Podcast is a production of NBC Entertainment Podcast Network © 2020.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
What’s Good: Fans and a Few Surprises, Part 2
Host Marc Evan Jackson is back for Part 2 to shoot the shirt with superfans of The Good Place from all over the world as they talk about the goodness they see around them in a special fan edition of “What’s Good.” We also get some surprise pop-ins from D’Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto as they delight fans and give us some updates on their lives in quarantine. A very special thanks to fans Blake Blancett, Greg Thomas, Nicole Abley, Mariam Al-Dhubhani, Ariel Czarina, Marta Lobo, Erin Dowding, Sean Harrington, Trevor Rutkowski and all the fans who submitted an email.The Good Place: The Podcast is a production of NBC Entertainment Podcast Network © 2020.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
What’s Good: Fans and a Few Surprises, Part 1
Host Marc Evan Jackson shoots the shirt with superfans of The Good Place from all over the world as they talk about the goodness they see around them in a special fan edition of “What’s Good.” We also get some surprise pop-ins from D’Arcy Carden and Ted Danson as they delight fans and give us some updates on their lives in quarantine. A very special thanks to fans Fergie L. Philippe, Inga Meckel, Sarah Baar, Lillie-Beth Brinkman and family, Sergio Ribero, Muna Abadel, Shawn Shults, Lara Hauser and all the fans who submitted an email.The Good Place: The Podcast is a production of NBC Entertainment Podcast Network © 2020.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Bonus Episode: A Parks and Recreation Special Roundtable
The Good Place: The Podcast’s host Marc Evan Jackson sits down with Parks and Recreation co-creator Mike Schur, Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson) and writer Aisha Muharrar to shoot the shirt about making NBC’s Parks and Recreation reunion special benefiting Feeding America. They talk about why now is a good time for a Parks and Recreation special, how they overcame logistical hazards, getting the large ensemble cast (like, literally everyone) back together and more. Be sure to subscribe for more behind-the-scenes stories, performance notes and a shirt-ton more! Donate to Feeding America here: http://feedingamerica.org/ParksandRecThe Good Place: The Podcast is a production of NBC Entertainment Podcast Network © 2020See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Bonus Episode: Ted Danson on the Finale and the Future
The Good Place: The Podcast’s host Marc Evan Jackson sits down with Ted Danson (Michael) to shoot the shirt about his experience on the show and Ted’s life after The Good Place. Ted reveals how important the bow tie was to his character, why the first season was difficult for him and the special scene between him and his real-life wife, Mary Steenburgen. Marc and Ted also talk about saying goodbye to castmates during an emotional filming of the finale episode and Ted’s new comedy coming to NBC this fall. Be sure to subscribe for more behind-the-scenes stories, performance notes and a shirt-ton more! The Good Place: The Podcast is a production of NBC Entertainment Podcast Network © 2020See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
About The Good Place: The Podcast
Holy motherforking shirtballs! This is the official comedy and entertainment podcast for NBC's TV show The Good Place. Subscribe and you'll get weekly behind-the-scenes stories, episode and performance insights and funny anecdotes. Hosted by actor Marc Evan Jackson (Shawn) with a rotating slate of co-hosts and special guests, including actors, writers, producers and more, this podcast takes a deep dive into everything on- and off-screen.
Follow: @nbcthegoodplace
NBC Entertainment Podcast Network ©2019
