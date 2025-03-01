Anthony Scaramucci on resiliency, cryptocurrencies, and much more.

The Interview Discusses: Anthony's amazing life story growing up from humble beginnings to becoming a major success on Wall Street.His theory on resiliency and how he was able to recover after being fired from both Goldman Sachs and the White House.Why he is investing in cryptocurrencies.How Bill Miller influenced his investment decision makingHow Warren Buffett cost him a lot of moneyHis support of Israel And much more!Biography:Anthony Scaramucci is the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge, a global alternative investment firm, and founder and chairman of SALT, a global thought leadership forum and venture studio.Prior to founding SkyBridge in 2005, Scaramucci co-founded investment partnership Oscar Capital Management, which was sold to Neuberger Berman in 2001. Earlier, he worked in Private Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs & Co. Scaramucci served on President Donald J. Trump's 16-person Presidential Transition Team Executive Committee, and in 2017 briefly served as Chief Strategy Officer of the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank and White House Communications Director. Scaramucci, a native of Long Island, New York, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Tufts University and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.