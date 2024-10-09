Powered by RND
The WOLF Podcast

Shay Boloor
The Hub for Developing Premiere Podcast Content through Expertise and Connection
BusinessInvesting

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • The Wolf Podcast | Episode #5 | With Kris From Growth to Value
    Discussion Topics:   • Investor Origin Story • Fintech Landscape: $PYPL, $ADYEY, $SOFI & $DLO • E-Commerce Winners & Losers: $AMZN, $MELI, $SE, $CPNG & $GLBE • $ADYEY vs. $PYPL: Who Will Be The Payment Provider King  
    --------  
    57:08
  • The Wolf Podcast | Episode #4 | The Future of Palantir & Robinhood w/ Amit
    Discussion Topics:   • Palantir Origin Story • Fintech Landscape: $HOOD, $SOFI & $PYPL • Why Is $HOOD Getting Investor Love When $SOFI Isn't? • $PLTR vs. $SNOW: Who Will Be The Data Analytics King • How $PLTR Can Become a $1T Company    
    --------  
    52:01
  • The Wolf Podcast | Episode #3 | The Future of $TSLA
    In this episode of "The Wolf Podcast," we delve into the future of Tesla, focusing on how the company is navigating the current high interest rate environment that's pressuring the broader automotive sector. Despite recent drops in Tesla's stock price, the underlying fundamentals remain strong. We explore Tesla's impressive Q4 2023 performance with $2.1 billion in free cash flow and strategic capital expenditures signaling robust growth potential. Tesla's Supercharger Network is set to become a significant revenue source as major automakers like Ford, GM, and Mercedes-Benz adopt Tesla's charging standard. Additionally, we'll discuss how Tesla's advancements in AI and its projects like the Dojo and the Optimus robot position the company at the forefront of technological innovation. Moreover, Tesla's competitive edge in the self-driving arena is underscored by its vast data from over 500 million miles driven, compared to Waymo's 5 million. This episode will also cover the potential of Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology to revolutionize transportation, much like AWS transformed Amazon, by reducing labor costs and enhancing e-commerce logistics. Join us as we analyze how Tesla's current projects and future initiatives like robotaxis and autonomous deliveries could reshape not only the automotive landscape but also global transportation logistics. 
    --------  
    1:00:35
  • The Wolf Podcast | Episode #2 | Generative AI & The New Digital Economy Part #2
    AI is the craziest tech step-up that we've seen in modern history. Those labeling it a 'bubble' will be wrong, much like the naysayers after the dot-com crash who misunderstood the internet's true potential. The initial stage of any tech trend is building the core hardware. It's like building the hardware that enables it, right? Recently, the GPU market has seen insane growth and is projected to grow at a 35% CAGR for the next decade. The next phase involves software, AI's impact is evident in two key stages. The first is consumer-focused applications, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which pave the way for widespread adoption -- this success has triggered substantial corporate investments in AI. The subsequent stage is the expansion of enterprise software, where the real potential lies. We're going to see unparalleled pricing power & innovative solutions made possible by advancements in AI. The stocks we covered within this space are : Hardware | $NVDA, $AMD, $AVGO, $ASML, $TSM, $MU, $SMCI, $ARM, $WDC, $MRVL, $DELL Infrastructure | $AMZN, $GOOGL, $MSFT, $DOCN Applications | $SNOW, $MDB, $PLTR $DDOG, $DT, $CRWD, $ZS, $NET
    --------  
    52:55
  • The Wolf Podcast | Episode #1 | Generative AI & The New Digital Economy
    AI is the craziest tech step-up that we've seen in modern history. Those labeling it a 'bubble' will be wrong, much like the naysayers after the dot-com crash who misunderstood the internet's true potential. The initial stage of any tech trend is building the core hardware. It's like building the hardware that enables it, right? Recently, the GPU market has seen insane growth and is projected to grow at a 35% CAGR for the next decade. The next phase involves software, AI's impact is evident in two key stages. The first is consumer-focused applications, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which pave the way for widespread adoption -- this success has triggered substantial corporate investments in AI. The subsequent stage is the expansion of enterprise software, where the real potential lies. We're going to see unparalleled pricing power & innovative solutions made possible by advancements in AI. The stocks we covered within this space are : Hardware | $NVDA, $AMD, $AVGO, $ASML, $TSM, $MU, $SMCI, $ARM, $WDC, $MRVL, $DELL Infrastructure | $AMZN, $GOOGL, $MSFT, $DOCN Applications | $SNOW, $MDB, $PLTR $DDOG, $DT, $CRWD, $ZS, $NET
    --------  
    32:50

