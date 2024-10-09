The Wolf Podcast | Episode #2 | Generative AI & The New Digital Economy Part #2
AI is the craziest tech step-up that we've seen in modern history. Those labeling it a 'bubble' will be wrong, much like the naysayers after the dot-com crash who misunderstood the internet's true potential.
The initial stage of any tech trend is building the core hardware. It's like building the hardware that enables it, right? Recently, the GPU market has seen insane growth and is projected to grow at a 35% CAGR for the next decade.
The next phase involves software, AI's impact is evident in two key stages. The first is consumer-focused applications, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which pave the way for widespread adoption -- this success has triggered substantial corporate investments in AI.
The subsequent stage is the expansion of enterprise software, where the real potential lies. We're going to see unparalleled pricing power & innovative solutions made possible by advancements in AI.
The stocks we covered within this space are :
Hardware | $NVDA, $AMD, $AVGO, $ASML, $TSM, $MU, $SMCI, $ARM, $WDC, $MRVL, $DELL
Infrastructure | $AMZN, $GOOGL, $MSFT, $DOCN
Applications | $SNOW, $MDB, $PLTR $DDOG, $DT, $CRWD, $ZS, $NET