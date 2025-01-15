Strange Matter: The Witch Who Came in From the Cold

A Long Cold Winter, Part 1. When Ice operative Tanya Morozova and KGB agent Nadia Ostrokhina save a Czech student from a sorcerous construct, a deadly supernatural power struggle erupts in Cold War Prague.
The Witch Who Came in from The Cold is a Realm production created by Max Gladstone and Lindsey Smith, and written by Max Gladstone, Lindsey Smith, Cassandra Rose Clarke, Michael Swanwick, Ian Tregillis, and Fran Wilde. Listen away.
Bookburners is shapeshifting into Realm's newest feed: Strange Matter. Every week, we'll bring you thrilling stories of magic and mystery rooted in the strangeness of our own world.
The Witch Who Came in From the Cold premieres January 16, 2025.
Hey there, Bookburners fans! This week, we’d like to introduce you to Undertow, an eerie audio drama on the Realm network that we think you’ll love. Each season explores a new frightening story, and the latest, Hovering, transports you to a seaside town where a strange object in the sky begins to unravel deep secrets. It’s spooky, suspenseful, and made for fans of the unexplained.
Stay tuned to hear an episode, and if you’re captivated, you can find more of Undertow wherever you listen to podcasts!
This week, we would like to introduce you to The Leviathan Chronicles, a podcast distributed by Realm.
A highly advanced Chinese submarine, the Hei Ten Shi, is on a mysterious mission to deliver an otherworldly cargo to the Marianas Trench, the deepest part of the Earth's ocean. The Chinese vessel suffers damage while maneuvering through the tight oceanic canyons. Because the vessel is now sinking rapidly, it enters a race against time to reach its destination, deliver its cargo and rise to the surface. But before it can release the cargo that is weighing it down, the Chinese vessel is intercepted by an American submarine, the USS Dakota, on a routine patrol to Pearl Harbor. The Chinese submarine dives to over 21,000 feet to avoid engagement. But before the Chinese can escape, the cargo "activates" sending out strange pulses of radiation that cause both the American and Chinese submarines to have massive system failures. As the Hei Ten Shi separates the main components of its ship, the Dakota fears an attack and launches its torpedoes destroying a large part of the Hei Ten Shi.
One year later, a CIA operative named Whitt Roberts is called to meet with Jason Sterling. Sterling is part of the Blackdoor Group, a highly clandestine arm of the CIA that acts in complete autonomy from the rest of the US Government and its laws. Whitt has been called upon to investigate the disappearance of the Dakota, but Jason Sterling seems to know more than he is letting on. Whitt explains that a powerful signal was sent out from the Marianas Trench. But what is even more unusual is that the signal appears to have been answered from a source in outer space. Jason tells Whitt that he wants him to abandon his search for the Dakota and focus on a new target...in New York City.
To discover more podcasts set in the Leviathan universe go to www.leviathanaudioproductions.com, or follow us on facebook and twitter.
The Leviathan Chronicles was written and created by Christof Laputka. Directed by Nobi Nakanishi. Produced by Robin Shore and Luke Allen. Edited and Sound Designed by Robin Shore and Luke Allen. Original music composed by Luke Allen.
The End of the Beginning, Part 2. Asanti plants the Seed to create a new foundation, and the Bookburners return to a world irrevocably changed.
Bookburners is a Realm production voiced by Xe Sands, created by Max Gladstone, and written by Max Gladstone, Margaret Dunlap, Amal El-Mohtar, Mur Lafferty, Andrea Phillips, and Brian Francis Slattery. Listen away.
About Strange Matter: The Witch Who Came in From the Cold
Welcome to Realm's newest feed, Strange Matter. Max Gladstone presents a collection of thrilling stories of magic and mystery rooted in the strangeness of our own world. Come back every week for a new spell-binding episode.
First on Strange Matter, we have The Witch Who Came in From the Cold. The Cold War rages in the back rooms and dark alleys of 1970s Prague—and on one misty night an American discovers that the city and its spies have become the new front of another, more ancient war—a war of magic. Now a CIA agent and a KGB operative must forge an uneasy alliance in order to stop a secret occult society from destroying the world. When spies and sorcerers cross murky lines to do battle for home and country—who do you trust?
The Witch Who Came in From the Cold is written by Lindsay Smith, Cassandra Rose Clarke, Ian Tregillis, Michael Swanwick, Fran Wilde, and Max Glastone. Performed by Christine Lakin and John Glouchevich. Directed by Dennis Kao.
