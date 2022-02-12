Dare you visit Britain's most haunted house? Joseph Fiennes and Alexandra Roach star in a new paranormal cold case from Danny Robins, creator of The Battersea P... More
Episode 9: An Ancient Evil
In this exciting bonus episode of his hit Radio 4 series, Danny Robins presents a one-hour special of The Witch Farm recorded in front of a live audience at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff. Danny is joined by paranormal experts Ciaran O’Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow to reveal startling new evidence and talk to incredible new witnesses. Can he solve some of the remaining mysteries and get to the bottom of this strange, chilling case?
The Witch Farm reinvestigates a real-life haunting – a paranormal cold case that has been unsolved for nearly 30 years - until now. Set in the beautiful, remote Welsh countryside, this terrifying true story is told through a thrilling blend of drama and documentary.
Written and presented by Danny Robins, creator of The Battersea Poltergeist, Uncanny and West End hit 2:22 – A Ghost Story, The Witch Farm stars Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Alexandra Roach (No Offence), with original theme music by Mercury Prize-nominated Gwenno. This 8-part series interweaves a terrifying supernatural thriller set in the wild Welsh countryside with a fascinating modern-day investigation into a real-life mystery.
Cast:
Bill Rich ...... Joseph Fiennes
Liz Rich ...... Alexandra Roach
Laurence Rich ..... Jonathan Case
Eddie Burks ...... David Shaw-Parker
Written and presented by Danny Robins
Experts: Ciaran O’Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow
Sound design by Charlie Brandon-King and Richard Fox
Music by Evelyn Sykes
Theme Music by Gwenno
Researcher: Nancy Bottomley
Produced by Danny Robins and Simon Barnard
Directed by Simon Barnard
Recorded at the Wales Millennium Centre
Engineered by Dave Battcock and Mark Harrison
Consultant: Mark Chadbourn, author of the book on the case 'Testimony'
A Bafflegab and Uncanny Media production for BBC Radio 4
2/6/2023
57:19
Episode 8: The Final Battle
The series builds to a shocking climax as Liz and Bill prepare for the exorcism to end all exorcisms, with celebrated ghost hunter Eddie Burks. But can even Eddie help them? And as Bill finally reveals the secrets he’s been hiding, does a dark moment in his past hold the key to solving the mystery? As Danny uncovers incredible new revelations about the possible causes of the haunting, could this be the case that finally proves ghosts exist?
Cast:
Bill Rich ...... Joseph Fiennes
Liz Rich ...... Alexandra Roach
Eddie Burks ...... David Shaw-Parker
12/5/2022
29:25
Case Update 3: The Welsh Amityville
Danny discusses your latest questions and theories as the series builds to a climax, and explores the chilling links to the famous Amityville case in America.
12/2/2022
31:22
Episode 7: A Dark Place
As the terrifying phenomena reach extreme heights, Bill and Liz are at their most desperate and scared. David Holmwood has convinced them it is the work of the Devil, but do the answers lie in the mysteries of the past? Danny learns about a violent murder that occurred 150 years ago – could it be linked to the events at Heol Fanog?
Cast:
Bill Rich ...... Joseph Fiennes
Liz Rich ...... Alexandra Roach
David Holmwood …… Guy Henry
Liz Jones ..... Laura Dagleish
Laurence Rich ...... Jonathan Case
Ben Rich ...... Tom Barnard
11/28/2022
29:11
Episode 6: The Devil Rides Out
The haunting steps up another terrifying gear as another apparition appears, and Bill and Liz are forced to flee Heol Fanog. Desperate, they turn to a new exorcist – the Reverend David Holmwood, who is convinced that the paranormal activity is caused by something truly evil. Have their prayers finally been answered?
Cast:
Bill Rich ...... Joseph Fiennes
Liz Rich ...... Alexandra Roach
David Holmwood ...... Guy Henry
Anita Dick …… Laura Dalgleish
Bethan Morgan ...... Rhian Morgan
Ben Rich …… Tom Barnard
Becca Rich ….. Isabelle Hall
