Podcast The Witch Farm
BBC Radio 4
Dare you visit Britain's most haunted house? Joseph Fiennes and Alexandra Roach star in a new paranormal cold case from Danny Robins, creator of The Battersea P... More
FictionDrama
Dare you visit Britain's most haunted house? Joseph Fiennes and Alexandra Roach star in a new paranormal cold case from Danny Robins, creator of The Battersea P... More

Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • Episode 9: An Ancient Evil
    In this exciting bonus episode of his hit Radio 4 series, Danny Robins presents a one-hour special of The Witch Farm recorded in front of a live audience at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff. Danny is joined by paranormal experts Ciaran O’Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow to reveal startling new evidence and talk to incredible new witnesses. Can he solve some of the remaining mysteries and get to the bottom of this strange, chilling case? The Witch Farm reinvestigates a real-life haunting – a paranormal cold case that has been unsolved for nearly 30 years - until now. Set in the beautiful, remote Welsh countryside, this terrifying true story is told through a thrilling blend of drama and documentary. Written and presented by Danny Robins, creator of The Battersea Poltergeist, Uncanny and West End hit 2:22 – A Ghost Story, The Witch Farm stars Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Alexandra Roach (No Offence), with original theme music by Mercury Prize-nominated Gwenno. This 8-part series interweaves a terrifying supernatural thriller set in the wild Welsh countryside with a fascinating modern-day investigation into a real-life mystery. Cast: Bill Rich ...... Joseph Fiennes Liz Rich ...... Alexandra Roach Laurence Rich ..... Jonathan Case Eddie Burks ...... David Shaw-Parker Written and presented by Danny Robins Experts: Ciaran O’Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow Sound design by Charlie Brandon-King and Richard Fox Music by Evelyn Sykes Theme Music by Gwenno Researcher: Nancy Bottomley Produced by Danny Robins and Simon Barnard Directed by Simon Barnard Recorded at the Wales Millennium Centre Engineered by Dave Battcock and Mark Harrison Consultant: Mark Chadbourn, author of the book on the case 'Testimony' A Bafflegab and Uncanny Media production for BBC Radio 4
    2/6/2023
    57:19
  • Episode 8: The Final Battle
    The series builds to a shocking climax as Liz and Bill prepare for the exorcism to end all exorcisms, with celebrated ghost hunter Eddie Burks. But can even Eddie help them? And as Bill finally reveals the secrets he’s been hiding, does a dark moment in his past hold the key to solving the mystery? As Danny uncovers incredible new revelations about the possible causes of the haunting, could this be the case that finally proves ghosts exist? The Witch Farm reinvestigates a real-life haunting – a paranormal cold case that has been unsolved for nearly 30 years - until now. Set in the beautiful, remote Welsh countryside, this terrifying true story is told through a thrilling blend of drama and documentary. Written and presented by Danny Robins, creator of The Battersea Poltergeist, Uncanny and West End hit 2:22 – A Ghost Story, The Witch Farm stars Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Alexandra Roach (No Offence), with original theme music by Mercury Prize-nominated Gwenno. This 8-part series interweaves a terrifying supernatural thriller set in the wild Welsh countryside with a fascinating modern-day investigation into a real-life mystery. Cast: Bill Rich ...... Joseph Fiennes Liz Rich ...... Alexandra Roach Eddie Burks ...... David Shaw-Parker Written and presented by Danny Robins Experts: Ciaran O’Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow Sound design by Charlie Brandon-King and Richard Fox Music by Evelyn Sykes Theme Music by Gwenno Researcher: Nancy Bottomley Produced by Danny Robins and Simon Barnard Directed by Simon Barnard Consultant: Mark Chadbourn, author of the book on the case 'Testimony' A Bafflegab and Uncanny Media production for BBC Radio 4
    12/5/2022
    29:25
  • Case Update 3: The Welsh Amityville
    Danny discusses your latest questions and theories as the series builds to a climax, and explores the chilling links to the famous Amityville case in America. The Witch Farm reinvestigates a real-life haunting – a paranormal cold case that has been unsolved for nearly 30 years - until now. Set in in the beautiful, remote Welsh countryside, this terrifying true story is told through a thrilling blend of drama and documentary. Written and presented by Danny Robins, creator of The Battersea Poltergeist, Uncanny and West End hit 2:22 – A Ghost Story, The Witch Farm stars Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Alexandra Roach (No Offence), with original theme music by Mercury Prize-nominated Gwenno. This 8-part series interweaves a terrifying supernatural thriller set in the wild Welsh countryside with a fascinating modern-day investigation into a real-life mystery. Written and presented by Danny Robins Editing and sound design by Darrell Maclaine Music by Evelyn Sykes Theme Music by Gwenno Researcher: Nancy Bottomley Produced by Danny Robins and Simon Barnard Directed by Simon Barnard Consultant on the show was Mark Chadbourn, whose book on the case, Testimony, was a huge help with research on this series A Bafflegab and Uncanny Media production for BBC Radio 4
    12/2/2022
    31:22
  • Episode 7: A Dark Place
    As the terrifying phenomena reach extreme heights, Bill and Liz are at their most desperate and scared. David Holmwood has convinced them it is the work of the Devil, but do the answers lie in the mysteries of the past? Danny learns about a violent murder that occurred 150 years ago – could it be linked to the events at Heol Fanog? The Witch Farm reinvestigates a real-life haunting – a paranormal cold case that has been unsolved for nearly 30 years - until now. Set in the beautiful, remote Welsh countryside, this terrifying true story is told through a thrilling blend of drama and documentary. Written and presented by Danny Robins, creator of The Battersea Poltergeist, Uncanny and West End hit 2:22 – A Ghost Story, The Witch Farm stars Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Alexandra Roach (No Offence), with original theme music by Mercury Prize-nominated Gwenno. This 8-part series interweaves a terrifying supernatural thriller set in the wild Welsh countryside with a fascinating modern-day investigation into a real-life mystery. Cast: Bill Rich ...... Joseph Fiennes Liz Rich ...... Alexandra Roach David Holmwood …… Guy Henry Liz Jones ..... Laura Dagleish Laurence Rich ...... Jonathan Case Ben Rich ...... Tom Barnard Written and presented by Danny Robins Experts: Ciaran O’Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow Sound design by Charlie Brandon-King and Richard Fox Music by Evelyn Sykes Theme Music by Gwenno Researcher: Nancy Bottomley Produced by Danny Robins and Simon Barnard Directed by Simon Barnard Consultant: Mark Chadbourn, author of the book on the case 'Testimony' A Bafflegab and Uncanny Media production for BBC Radio 4
    11/28/2022
    29:11
  • Episode 6: The Devil Rides Out
    The haunting steps up another terrifying gear as another apparition appears, and Bill and Liz are forced to flee Heol Fanog. Desperate, they turn to a new exorcist – the Reverend David Holmwood, who is convinced that the paranormal activity is caused by something truly evil. Have their prayers finally been answered? The Witch Farm reinvestigates a real-life haunting – a paranormal cold case that has been unsolved for nearly 30 years - until now. Set in the beautiful, remote Welsh countryside, this terrifying true story is told through a thrilling blend of drama and documentary. Written and presented by Danny Robins, creator of The Battersea Poltergeist, Uncanny and West End hit 2:22 – A Ghost Story, The Witch Farm stars Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Alexandra Roach (No Offence), with original theme music by Mercury Prize-nominated Gwenno. This 8-part series interweaves a terrifying supernatural thriller set in the wild Welsh countryside with a fascinating modern-day investigation into a real-life mystery. Cast: Bill Rich ...... Joseph Fiennes Liz Rich ...... Alexandra Roach David Holmwood ...... Guy Henry Anita Dick …… Laura Dalgleish Bethan Morgan ...... Rhian Morgan Ben Rich …… Tom Barnard Becca Rich ….. Isabelle Hall Written and presented by Danny Robins Experts: Ciaran O’Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow Sound design by Charlie Brandon-King and Richard Fox Music by Evelyn Sykes Theme Music by Gwenno Researcher: Nancy Bottomley Produced by Danny Robins and Simon Barnard Directed by Simon Barnard Consultant was Mark Chadbourn, author of the book on the case 'Testimony' A Bafflegab and Uncanny Media production for BBC Radio 4
    11/21/2022
    29:16

About The Witch Farm

Dare you visit Britain's most haunted house? Joseph Fiennes and Alexandra Roach star in a new paranormal cold case from Danny Robins, creator of The Battersea Poltergeist.
Podcast website

The Witch Farm: Podcasts in Family