Episode 8: The Final Battle

The series builds to a shocking climax as Liz and Bill prepare for the exorcism to end all exorcisms, with celebrated ghost hunter Eddie Burks. But can even Eddie help them? And as Bill finally reveals the secrets he’s been hiding, does a dark moment in his past hold the key to solving the mystery? As Danny uncovers incredible new revelations about the possible causes of the haunting, could this be the case that finally proves ghosts exist? The Witch Farm reinvestigates a real-life haunting – a paranormal cold case that has been unsolved for nearly 30 years - until now. Set in the beautiful, remote Welsh countryside, this terrifying true story is told through a thrilling blend of drama and documentary. Written and presented by Danny Robins, creator of The Battersea Poltergeist, Uncanny and West End hit 2:22 – A Ghost Story, The Witch Farm stars Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Alexandra Roach (No Offence), with original theme music by Mercury Prize-nominated Gwenno. This 8-part series interweaves a terrifying supernatural thriller set in the wild Welsh countryside with a fascinating modern-day investigation into a real-life mystery. Cast: Bill Rich ...... Joseph Fiennes Liz Rich ...... Alexandra Roach Eddie Burks ...... David Shaw-Parker Written and presented by Danny Robins Experts: Ciaran O’Keeffe and Evelyn Hollow Sound design by Charlie Brandon-King and Richard Fox Music by Evelyn Sykes Theme Music by Gwenno Researcher: Nancy Bottomley Produced by Danny Robins and Simon Barnard Directed by Simon Barnard Consultant: Mark Chadbourn, author of the book on the case 'Testimony' A Bafflegab and Uncanny Media production for BBC Radio 4