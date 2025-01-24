MLK Day, Inauguration, New Staff, and Upcoming Ward 5 Events

DC Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker and Communications Director Melissa Littlepage kick off Season 2 of the Ward 5 Wave with updates on snow removal, reflections on the legacy of Rev. Dr. King ahead of the MLK holiday, closures to be aware of for the Presidential Inauguration, new staff members joining the Ward 5 Council Office, and a number of events to look forward to including the Ward 5 Awards on February 11 and the Ward 5 Budget Forum on February 25. Read the latest Ward 5 Weekly newsletter at ward5.us/news, and subscribe to get it straight to your inbox on Friday evenings at ward5.us/newsletter.