Oversight, Federal Gov’t Changes, Commanders, RFK Stadium, and More…
DC Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker sits down with At-Large Councilmember Christina Henderson for a chat covering everything from performance oversight on the Council, to changes at the federal government level, to the Commanders and opportunities at the RFK Stadium site, to Beyoncé and more. Communications Director Melissa Littlepage gives an overview of items covered in this week’s Ward 5 Weekly newsletter. Read the latest edition now at ward5.us/news, and subscribe at ward5.us/newsletter.
18:22
MLK Day, Inauguration, New Staff, and Upcoming Ward 5 Events
DC Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker and Communications Director Melissa Littlepage kick off Season 2 of the Ward 5 Wave with updates on snow removal, reflections on the legacy of Rev. Dr. King ahead of the MLK holiday, closures to be aware of for the Presidential Inauguration, new staff members joining the Ward 5 Council Office, and a number of events to look forward to including the Ward 5 Awards on February 11 and the Ward 5 Budget Forum on February 25. Read the latest Ward 5 Weekly newsletter at ward5.us/news, and subscribe to get it straight to your inbox on Friday evenings at ward5.us/newsletter.
14:05
Season 1 Finale: How are the kids, really?
DC Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker and Communications Director Melissa Littlepage bring holiday greetings and share lots of important news from the Council including new committee assignments, reflections on Council Period 25, what’s coming in the new year, and more. Read the latest Ward 5 Weekly newsletter at ward5.us/news, and subscribe at ward5.us/newsletter. Want to help shape Season 2 of this podcast? Email us your ideas at [email protected]!
26:18
Happy Thanksgiving! And November Updates
Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker and Communications Director Melissa Littlepage reflect on the 2024 General Election, the past month of work on the Subcommittee on Libraries and Youth Affairs, the 2024 Holiday Turkey Giveaway, and what’s coming up in the Ward 5 Council Office. Read the latest Ward 5 Weekly newsletter at ward5.us/news and subscribe at ward5.us/newsletter.
16:37
Tackling Challenges Together: DC Farm Tour, Council Updates, and More
Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker and Communications Director Melissa Littlepage catch up on recent Council hearings, legislative meetings, and more. The Councilmember leads a tour for officials from around the region of DC farms and urban agriculture initiatives, with soundbites from Gail Taylor at Three Part Harmony Farm in Ward 5, Jaren Hill-Lockridge at Dreaming Out Loud’s Marion Barry Avenue Market in Ward 8, and more. Read the latest Ward 5 Weekly newsletter at ward5.us/news, and subscribe to get the newsletter straight to your inbox every Friday evening at ward5.us/newsletter.
Join DC Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker each week for updates on Council activities, highlights from the Ward 5 Weekly Newsletter, and interviews with DC agencies and community partners. You can also send in questions for him to answer on the podcast!