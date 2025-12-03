Walker Hayes: From Atheist to Believer — The Unexpected Loss That Turned His Heart to God

Country artist Walker Hayes joins Brooke Taylor and Pastor Mark Evans on The Upload to share the powerful story of how he went from skeptic to believer. For years, Walker's wife Lainey lived out her faith while he stood on the sidelines, unconvinced. But after meeting a man named Craig—a friend whose radical generosity challenged everything Walker thought he knew about love and grace—his heart began to soften. Then, tragedy struck. During the birth of their daughter, Lainey suffered severe complications, and their baby girl was stillborn. Walker calls that heartbreaking moment the event that "made the knee bow." What followed was a transformation that changed not only his faith, but his family, his music, and his purpose. Walker opens up about grief, grace, and the relentless love of a God who met him in the middle of his pain—and never let go.