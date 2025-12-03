Conner Smith: The Accident That Changed Everything & Finding Peace In The Deepest Valley
Country artist Conner Smith joins Brooke Taylor and co-host Pastor Mark Evans on The Upload for his first in-depth conversation since the tragic accident that made headlines this past summer. Known for hits like "I Hate Alabama," and "Creek Will Rise," Conner has quickly risen through the country music ranks—touring festivals, releasing his debut album, and building a loyal fanbase. But behind the momentum was a season of profound heartbreak. On the final day of CMA Fest, just one day after taking the Riverfront Stage, Conner was involved in a devastating accident that took a life. In this episode, he opens up with honesty and humility about the grief, trauma, and deep soul-searching that followed, and how the Lord became his anchor when the world around him collapsed. Conner shares how God met him in the shock and silence, the community that rallied around him, and the spiritual "crushing and stripping" that has reshaped him in ways he never expected. He talks about learning to trust God in the valley, surrendering the weight he can't carry alone, and how the peace he has today is only because of the presence of Christ in the darkest hours. This is a powerful conversation about suffering, healing, and the God who restores what feels shattered beyond repair.
--------
56:02
--------
56:02
Chris Lane: Finding Faith in the Detours & Staying Grounded in the Spotlight
Country artist Chris Lane joins Brooke Taylor on The Upload for a candid, faith-filled conversation about the unexpected injuries, detours, and divine redirection that shaped his life long before music stardom. Chris opens up about tearing his ACL in high school—and again in college—an experience that sidelined his dreams of playing sports but sparked a life-changing relationship with the Lord. What felt like devastation at the time became the quiet space God used to draw him close, heal his heart, and prepare him for a future he couldn't yet see. Now a husband, dad, and touring musician, Chris shares honestly about this new season where his time feels "wrecked"—changing diapers at home, performing on the road, and fighting to keep Jesus at the center of it all. He talks about the conviction he feels to carve out time with God, how fatherhood has deepened his understanding of Christ's love, and how marriage wasn't even on his radar until he met his wife, Lauren. Their shared faith became the foundation of their relationship—especially significant given Lauren's upbringing in Portland, one of the least churched major cities in America. Chris also gets real about navigating fame in an industry that can inflate the ego. He talks about praying for humility, wanting success but not at the cost of his walk with Christ, and the ways God is teaching him patience in every area of life. 🎧 Listen now for an encouraging, down-to-earth conversation about faith, humility, family, and finding God's purpose in the detours.
--------
33:25
--------
33:25
Maddie Perry: God Spoke To Me “You’ll See Him Again”
This week on The Upload, Brooke Taylor and Pastor Mark Evans sit down with Nashville-based fashion, travel, and wellness influencer—and host of The Tuesday Tea—Maddie Perry for a deeply moving conversation about loss, calling, and unshakeable faith. At just 20 years old, Maddie walked through unimaginable heartbreak when her long-term boyfriend suddenly passed away. In the midst of grief, she experienced a peace she can't explain—and a moment in her kitchen where she heard the unmistakable voice of God say she would see him again and that He would redeem what had been lost. That encounter became the foundation of her faith and the beginning of her own redemption story. Maddie opens up about navigating life as an influencer in a world that praises the polished and filtered—while she feels convicted to be more bold, transparent, and outspoken about her faith. She shares honest insights on comparison, the pressure of social media, and the mindset shifts that are helping her stay grounded. Plus, she talks about why she feels called in this season to memorize Scripture and anchor herself to truth. Authentic, emotional, and full of hope—this conversation is for anyone walking through grief, questioning purpose, or learning how to live out their faith in front of others. 🎧 Listen in and be encouraged by Maddie's powerful testimony of loss, peace, and God's redemption.
--------
42:26
--------
42:26
Walker Hayes: From Atheist to Believer — The Unexpected Loss That Turned His Heart to God
Country artist Walker Hayes joins Brooke Taylor and Pastor Mark Evans on The Upload to share the powerful story of how he went from skeptic to believer. For years, Walker's wife Lainey lived out her faith while he stood on the sidelines, unconvinced. But after meeting a man named Craig—a friend whose radical generosity challenged everything Walker thought he knew about love and grace—his heart began to soften. Then, tragedy struck. During the birth of their daughter, Lainey suffered severe complications, and their baby girl was stillborn. Walker calls that heartbreaking moment the event that "made the knee bow." What followed was a transformation that changed not only his faith, but his family, his music, and his purpose. Walker opens up about grief, grace, and the relentless love of a God who met him in the middle of his pain—and never let go. 🎧 Listen now and be inspired by Walker's powerful testimony of loss, love, and redemption.
--------
1:07:54
--------
1:07:54
Tyler Hubbard: How A Family Tragedy Shaped His Faith
Country artist Tyler Hubbard joins Brooke Taylor and Pastor Mark Evans on The Upload to share how faith carried him through seasons of loss, change, and renewal. From losing his father in a tragic accident to rebuilding life and purpose after Florida Georgia Line, Tyler opens up about the moments that tested his trust in God—and the peace that came when he finally surrendered control. He also reflects on how fatherhood has deepened his understanding of grace, how he now views idols and success through a biblical lens, and the scriptures that continue to anchor his journey. 🎧 Listen now and be encouraged by Tyler's story of faith through tragedy, transformation, and trust.
Hosted by radio personality Brooke Taylor alongside her co-host, Pastor Mark Evans, The Upload dives into real and honest conversations about faith, purpose, and life. Each week, Brooke and Mark sit down with musicians, authors, athletes, and influencers to explore what faith means to them, and how it shapes the way they navigate their unique callings, careers, and family lives.
Rooted in authenticity, The Upload goes deeper than surface-level chats. Guests share personal stories, defining moments, and the spiritual lessons that sustain them through both triumphs and challenges. Whether you’re looking for encouragement, inspiration, or just a meaningful conversation to lift your week, this podcast is designed to uplift your soul and strengthen your walk.