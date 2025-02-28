TO BE FAIR: All Star Game Fails, College Wins, & Boxing Hoaxes
In this episode of The Underground Lounge Presents: To Be Fair, Spank and Lou Will keep it real about the NBA All-Star Game, has it lost its competitive edge and turned into a brand-driven spectacle? They also dive into the college sports landscape, where NIL deals are changing the game, and discuss the state of boxing, questioning if today’s top fighters are ducking real competition. It’s unfiltered, it’s hilarious, and it’s the sports talk you actually want to hear. Tap in!
--------
43:25
Changing the Game: Big Moves, Bigger Mindset W/ Dwyane Wade | The Underground Lounge S2 E.16
NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade steps into the Underground Lounge for a deep dive into his post-basketball journey, his rise as a team owner, and why he refuses to slow down after leaving the game. Wade breaks down his unexpected path to owning stakes in the Utah Jazz and Chicago Sky, the business lessons he’s learned, and why investing in women’s basketball is the future.The conversation gets even deeper as Wade shares his unfiltered thoughts on the state of the NBA, the decline of All-Star Weekend, and how the league can bring back real competition. He also gives a behind-the-scenes look at Miami Heat’s legendary culture, the strict expectations Pat Riley enforces. And what happens when you take away LeBron's cookies on team flights.From business to basketball and everything in between, Lou Will and the crew get Wade to open up like never before. Tap in for an episode filled with laughs, untold stories, and game from one of the sport’s greatest minds!
--------
1:17:38
The Underground Lounge Presents: Tweets From The Streets Ep.1
Welcome to Tweets From the Streets—where Lou Will puts Spank on the hot seat and forces him to explain his wildest, most reckless tweets. No tweet is safe, no explanation is simple, and what ensues is pure comedy. From outrageous takes on sports and everyday life to unfiltered thoughts on celebrities and dating advice no one asked for, Spank has to stand on business. Will he double down or backpedal? Either way, expect hilarious banter, off-the-wall logic, and some tweets that should’ve never seen the light of day. Tune in—you won’t want to miss this!
--------
45:21
Controversy, Championships & Change With Metta World Peace | The Underground Lounge S2 E.15
NBA champion Metta World Peace steps into the Underground Lounge for an unfiltered conversation about his journey from Queensbridge to the league, his legendary battles with Kobe Bryant, and the infamous Malice at the Palace. Lou and Spank dig deep into Metta’s evolution,his name change, mental health advocacy, and even his short-lived rap career. From wild draft night stories to locker room clashes, this episode is packed with untold stories and raw insights. Tap in for a candid, hilarious, and inspiring ride with one of basketball’s most unapologetic figures.
--------
1:08:06
Crashing out for the Culture W/ Dj Hed | The Underground Lounge S2 E.14
The Underground Lounge crew chops it up with DJ Hed for a raw, unfiltered deep dive into the state of hip-hop media, the power struggles in the industry, and why so much of the culture feels like a circus. He breaks down the real reason hip-hop journalism needs an overhaul, the rise of clout-chasing over authenticity, and what’s really holding artists back.They also get into the West Coast’s impact on the game—how Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert brought L.A. together, the lasting influence of Nipsey Hussle, and the untold struggles of breaking through in the industry. DJ Hed keeps it brutally honest, dropping gems on the evolution of DJing, the business behind the music, and what it takes to survive in today’s hip-hop landscape.No sugarcoating, no fluff,just real talk and bold takes. Tap in!