Changing the Game: Big Moves, Bigger Mindset W/ Dwyane Wade | The Underground Lounge S2 E.16

NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade steps into the Underground Lounge for a deep dive into his post-basketball journey, his rise as a team owner, and why he refuses to slow down after leaving the game. Wade breaks down his unexpected path to owning stakes in the Utah Jazz and Chicago Sky, the business lessons he’s learned, and why investing in women’s basketball is the future.The conversation gets even deeper as Wade shares his unfiltered thoughts on the state of the NBA, the decline of All-Star Weekend, and how the league can bring back real competition. He also gives a behind-the-scenes look at Miami Heat’s legendary culture, the strict expectations Pat Riley enforces. And what happens when you take away LeBron's cookies on team flights.From business to basketball and everything in between, Lou Will and the crew get Wade to open up like never before. Tap in for an episode filled with laughs, untold stories, and game from one of the sport’s greatest minds!