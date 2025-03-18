Journey to Aesthetics Mastery: Dr. Hardik Soni's Path from ER to Wellness Pioneer

In this episode of the Underdog Physician podcast, Dr. Hardik Soni, a board-certified emergency medicine physician and CEO of Ethos Aesthetics and Wellness, shares his journey from choosing medicine influenced by popular culture to pioneering in aesthetics and wellness. Inspired by the TV show "ER" during its peak, Hardik ventured into emergency medicine, which led to an unexpected opportunity in the burgeoning field of aesthetic medicine after a brief interaction with a C-suite executive whose wife needed a physician for her med spa. With minimal initial training, Hardik navigated early challenges and potential risks in aesthetic procedures. He elaborates on the evolution of aesthetic medicine from basic injectables and peels to sophisticated, technology-driven treatments and a holistic approach towards wellness and longevity. Hardik emphasizes the importance of business acumen for physicians, describing the strategic shifts and expansions his practice underwent, underscoring the importance of learning from mistakes, and leveraging business opportunities in aesthetics. He highlights the transformation in patient demographics and the shift towards preventative care, reflecting on his personal growth, the necessity of a reliable team, and the entrepreneurial spirit required in today’s healthcare landscape. Lastly, Hardik offers advice to aspiring practitioners in the aesthetics field, advocating for proper training, mentorship, and the importance of taking decisive action to overcome analysis paralysis.