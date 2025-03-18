Beyond Boundaries: Dr. Cyrus Attia's Journey from Government to Digital Health Innovation
In this episode of the Underdog Physician Podcast, Dr. Cyrus Attia discusses his unconventional path to medicine after initially leaving the field. He shares insights into his transition from a government career to embracing digital health post-medical school, highlighting the importance of varied experiences in shaping compassionate healthcare providers. Dr. Attia details his journey through different roles in digital health, emphasizing the transformative potential of bridging clinical knowledge with technological innovation. He also touches on his work at Options MD, advocating for the integration of AI to streamline healthcare processes and enhance provider efficiency. Lastly, Dr. Attia offers advice to medical professionals interested in digital health, stressing the importance of maintaining clinician involvement in innovation to ensure meaningful healthcare delivery.
--------
19:46
From Operating Room to Boardroom: Dr. Jennifer Bepple's Path to Chief Medical Officer
In this episode of the Underdog Physician Podcast, Dr. Jennifer Bepple, an established urologist and Chief Medical Officer at AllaiHealth, Inc., discusses her transition from clinical practice to becoming a leader in health informatics and digital health. Sparked by personal experiences and a passion for improving patient access and healthcare delivery, Dr. Bepple embarked on a journey into digital health starting with telehealth initiatives. Her work expanded as she pursued an education in health informatics, which led to her current role where she focuses on bridging the gap between clinical care and technological innovation. Dr. Bepple advocates for the integration of technology in healthcare to enhance patient care, reduce administrative burdens, and support medical education. She emphasizes the importance of diversity in mentorship and the potential of AI to transform both clinical practice and healthcare education.
--------
17:30
Journey to Aesthetics Mastery: Dr. Hardik Soni's Path from ER to Wellness Pioneer
In this episode of the Underdog Physician podcast, Dr. Hardik Soni, a board-certified emergency medicine physician and CEO of Ethos Aesthetics and Wellness, shares his journey from choosing medicine influenced by popular culture to pioneering in aesthetics and wellness. Inspired by the TV show "ER" during its peak, Hardik ventured into emergency medicine, which led to an unexpected opportunity in the burgeoning field of aesthetic medicine after a brief interaction with a C-suite executive whose wife needed a physician for her med spa. With minimal initial training, Hardik navigated early challenges and potential risks in aesthetic procedures. He elaborates on the evolution of aesthetic medicine from basic injectables and peels to sophisticated, technology-driven treatments and a holistic approach towards wellness and longevity. Hardik emphasizes the importance of business acumen for physicians, describing the strategic shifts and expansions his practice underwent, underscoring the importance of learning from mistakes, and leveraging business opportunities in aesthetics. He highlights the transformation in patient demographics and the shift towards preventative care, reflecting on his personal growth, the necessity of a reliable team, and the entrepreneurial spirit required in today’s healthcare landscape. Lastly, Hardik offers advice to aspiring practitioners in the aesthetics field, advocating for proper training, mentorship, and the importance of taking decisive action to overcome analysis paralysis.
--------
18:06
Beyond the Stethoscope: Dr. Dana Corriel's Journey from Medicine to Entrepreneurship
Welcome to the Underdog Physician Podcast, where today we feature Dr. Dana Corriel. As an internal medicine physician, healthcare tech advisor, and a Medscape top 20 physician influencer, Dr. Corriel discusses her journey from practicing medicine to becoming the CEO of SoMeDocs. In today's episode, she shares insights into the flexibility that stepping back from her medical career provided, allowing her to discover hidden talents and ultimately leading her to establish a digital presence in healthcare. Dr. Corriel reveals her experiences with blogging and content creation, and how these skills helped her launch SoMeDocs, aiming to assist physicians in building their online presence. This episode delves into the challenges and triumphs of transitioning from traditional medicine to entrepreneurship, coupled with expert advice for physicians hesitant about stepping into the digital world.
--------
18:31
From Clinic to Capital: Dr. Archie Jao's Journey to Financial Freedom in Real Estate
In this episode of the underdog physician podcast, Dr. Archie Jao, a primary care physician and founder of CJR Capital, shares his journey from medicine to real estate investing aimed at aiding healthcare professionals towards financial independence. Dr. Jao, who initially followed a traditional path influenced by cultural expectations, found a unique niche in providing community healthcare and harnessing real estate for economic and personal freedom. He discloses how a personal life event prompted him to reconsider his work-life balance, driving his deeper engagement in real estate to secure more family time while still impacting community health positively. Throughout the discussion, Dr. Jao emphasizes the importance of mentorship, the strategic shift to multifamily properties for efficiency, and fostering financial literacy and independence among medical professionals.
The Underdog Physician podcast is for pre-med students, medical students, residents, and attendings who feel like they’re underdogs. I am a physician practicing in the US, hosting this podcast to be a source of inspiration for those willing to embrace their challenges and beat the odds no matter where they are in their entrepreneurial or academic journey. I will be discussing physician entrepreneurship and sharing the journeys of those who aspired to serve society in unique and creative ways. Listen as I interview amazing physicians who overcame great odds and are now doing amazing work.