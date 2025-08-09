Anti-Intellectualism in Pentagon Life | BRICS and Civilizational War | Palestine Action | ICE Recruiting Fascists | Ep. 253
The rupture between the Pentagon and the think tank technocrats. The next clash of civilizations will be between the Global North and the Global South. Why ICE is now recruiting white supremacists and fascists. Palestine Action are not terrorists; they're trying to oppose state terrorism. Subscribe to the Un-Diplomatic Newsletter: https://www.un-diplomatic.com/ Watch the Un-Diplomatic Podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@un-diplomaticpodcast
--------
35:28
--------
35:28
Live! Roots Action National Teach-In on Militarism Under Trump | Ep. 252
Dr. Van Jackson spoke as part of a live teach-in webinar for Roots Action and Defuse Nuclear War. He's joined on his panel by Emma Claire Foley, William Hartung, and Taylor Barnes. Together they explain what American militarism looks like under Trump 2.0; what makes Trump foreign policy imperialist; why it's being driven by both a crisis of capitalism and the Washington pursuit of primacy; how US militarism is affecting local communities in America; and what some groups are doing to fight back. Subscribe to the Un-Diplomatic Newsletter: https://www.un-diplomatic.com/ Watch The Un-Diplomatic Podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@un-diplomaticpodcast Learn More About Defuse Nuclear War: https://defusenuclearwar.org Learn More About The Teach-In Network: https://teachinnetwork.org Learn More About Roots Action: https://rootsaction.org
--------
1:11:42
--------
1:11:42
White Nationalist Social Democracy | Oil v. Israeli Primacy | Post-American Korean Peninsula | Japan’s Failure of Imagination | Ep. 251
The tables have turned! In this crossover episode, Dr. Van Jackson gets interviewed by Jacob Shapiro of The Jacob Shapiro Podcast. Together they cover the enter landscape of geopolitics from a critical perspective: why the MAGA project of white nationalist social democracy cannot work; why Israeli primacy, not oil, explains US militarism in the Middle East; why the US doesn't want to fight the Houthis; how Japan failed to understand American politics; and the beginnings of a post-American Korean Peninsula. Jacob Shapiro Podcast: https://youtu.be/Ar6-f0OVAss?si=-0mrKcLjpUCRdj7P Subscribe to the Un-Diplomatic Newsletter: https://www.un-diplomatic.com/
--------
1:08:27
--------
1:08:27
Spencer Ackerman's New York State of Mind: Peace, Populism, and Zohran Mamdani | Ep. 250
Award-winning journalist, author, and lifelong New Yorker Spencer Ackerman joins the show to talk about the world from a New York point of view: The importance of NYC-DSA and the Zohran Mamdani mayoral campaign; how New York's oligarchs used unfounded claims of anti-semitism to protect class privilege; ICE's preparations to do mass extraordinary renditions; how Donald Trump's presidency has become the Global War on Terror that he used to mock George W. Bush for; and why US Central Command's new viceroy inflates the Iran threat (it's for Israel). Subscribe to the Forever Wars Newsletter: https://www.forever-wars.com/ Subscribe to the Un-Diplomatic Newsletter: https://www.un-diplomatic.com/
--------
34:51
--------
34:51
Run For Your Life: A Nostalgia Trap Podcast Crossover | Ep. 249
Van joined David Parsons of The Nostalgia Trap--literally Van’s favorite pod--in a delicious freak out about ICE arresting local college professors, MAGA's Jeffrey Epstein fissures, Andrew Cuomo aiming to spoil Mamdani's victory in NYC, Trump sending weapons to Ukraine, and the overall Third Reich vibes that America is currently giving. As the ever-rising waters of tyranny begin to splash onto our windowsills, what are any of us supposed to be doing?Subscribe to the Nostalgia Trap: https://www.patreon.com/nostalgiatrapSubscribe to the Un-Diplomatic Newsletter: https://www.un-diplomatic.comCatch Un-Diplomatic Podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@un-diplomaticpodcast