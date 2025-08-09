Live! Roots Action National Teach-In on Militarism Under Trump | Ep. 252

Dr. Van Jackson spoke as part of a live teach-in webinar for Roots Action and Defuse Nuclear War. He's joined on his panel by Emma Claire Foley, William Hartung, and Taylor Barnes. Together they explain what American militarism looks like under Trump 2.0; what makes Trump foreign policy imperialist; why it's being driven by both a crisis of capitalism and the Washington pursuit of primacy; how US militarism is affecting local communities in America; and what some groups are doing to fight back. Subscribe to the Un-Diplomatic Newsletter: https://www.un-diplomatic.com/ Watch The Un-Diplomatic Podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@un-diplomaticpodcast Learn More About Defuse Nuclear War: https://defusenuclearwar.org Learn More About The Teach-In Network: https://teachinnetwork.org Learn More About Roots Action: https://rootsaction.org