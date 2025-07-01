The Turning: The Sisters Who Left

BONUS - Jenna Cooper is a 36-year-old consecrated virgin who lives in Winona, Minnesota. She tells us what that means, what her life is like now, and what it’s like to feel called when you’re 12 years old. For additional content and information, follow the show on Instagram @RococoPunch This series was inspired by Mary Johnson’s memoir, “An Unquenchable Thirst.” Find it HERE - https://amzn.to/3whsTeO Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
S1: Ep 10 - Out There
S1: Ep 10 - Out There
PART TEN - "I couldn't come to any clarity unless I took off the habit and was seen."
S1: Ep 9 - Highway of Broken Glass
S1: Ep 9 - Highway of Broken Glass
PART NINE - Is this a cult? How do you leave?
S1: Ep 8 - Saint of Darkness
S1: Ep 8 - Saint of Darkness
PART EIGHT - "She used to tell us, 'If ever I will be a saint, I will be the saint of darkness.' ... And we didn't know what she meant."
S1: Ep 7 - Silence
S1: Ep 7 - Silence
PART SEVEN - This episode contains descriptions of alleged sexual abuse. Listener discretion is advised. We meet two former sisters who say they wanted more than anything to be part of the Missionaries of Charity. Along the road to taking their first vows, they allege their mistresses took advantage of the vow of obedience. They claim they were sexually abused by the women tasked with guiding them through the early days of their religious vocation — one in 1987 and the other in 2014. This episode was produced in partnership with Type Investigations.
Thousands of women gave up everything to follow Mother Teresa, joining her storied Catholic order, the Missionaries of Charity. But some found that life inside this fiercely private religious order was not what they’d imagined. Former sisters who worked closely with Mother Teresa describe her bold vision and devotion to charity and prayer. But they also share stories of suffering and forbidden love, abuse and betrayal. If you make a lifelong vow, what does it mean to break it? What is the line between devotion and brainwashing? Can you truly give yourself to God?