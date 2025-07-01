The Turning: The Sisters Who Left

S1: Ep 7 - Silence

PART SEVEN - This episode contains descriptions of alleged sexual abuse. Listener discretion is advised. We meet two former sisters who say they wanted more than anything to be part of the Missionaries of Charity. Along the road to taking their first vows, they allege their mistresses took advantage of the vow of obedience. They claim they were sexually abused by the women tasked with guiding them through the early days of their religious vocation — one in 1987 and the other in 2014. This episode was produced in partnership with Type Investigations. This series was inspired by Mary Johnson's memoir, "An Unquenchable Thirst."