Pam Bondi OUT at DOJ?! Fresh DEBACLE Proves Sheer Incompetence
12/30/2025 | 44 mins.
This new blunder by the DOJ showcases the height of incompetence.
CBS SPIRALS as Newsroom TURNS on Newly Appointed Network Chief! 60 Min Scandal IMPLODES!
12/24/2025 | 1h 13 mins.
CBS News is spiraling into a full-blown crisis. Firings. Resignations. Internal revolt. The newsroom is imploding as producers, editors, and on-air talent turn on newly installed leadership amid mounting scandal and dysfunction. At the center of the storm: a dramatic power struggle that sources say could end in an unprecedented walkout. Either leadership goes, or the newsroom collapses entirely. Trish breaks down what's really happening behind the scenes and why CBS is rapidly fading into irrelevance, unable to compete with independent media on YouTube, Spotify, and beyond. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden is talking—and his comments are raising eyebrows. In a recent podcast interview, he sharply criticized the administration's handling of Afghanistan and blasted open-border policies. What's driving the sudden candor? Collapsing polls? Or the DNC "autopsy" voters still haven't seen? On foreign policy, the left is once again attacking the president over Venezuela—but the facts tell a different story. New developments suggest the administration is holding firm, with potential outcomes that could significantly benefit both the Venezuelan people and U.S. interests in the region. Plus—economic news the critics didn't want. GDP just came in at a robust 4.3% growth, leaving progressive lawmakers like AOC visibly stunned. And finally, a must-see media moment: a Texas congresswoman's MSNBC appearance goes sideways—despite the friendly terrain. Join Trish LIVE for all of this and more—only on The Trish Regan Show.
CHAOS at CBS as New Owner FIRES STAFF, SPIKES 60 Min Report Hours Before Air!
12/22/2025 | 1h 30 mins.
🔥 CBS News is unraveling in real time—and Donald Trump is at the center of it. The anchors of the CBS Evening News have signed off, 60 Minutes is in open revolt, and internal chaos is spilling into public view as the network struggles to survive relevance in the Trump era. At the heart of the latest meltdown: a 60 Minutes story pulled after failing to include a comment from the Trump administration—igniting fury among CBS reporters and producers already furious with new leadership and Paramount's direction. Today, Trish Regan breaks down the harsh reality facing legacy media: the power has shifted — and they know it. Meanwhile, Democrats are watching their numbers crater as Trump's polling surges. The contrast couldn't be clearer. It's also getting uncomfortable for the left as weekend shows scramble to explain Bill Clinton's name (and photo) appearing repeatedly in newly released FBI documents. Plus — Trump's economic team says $2,000 tariff rebate checks could become a real possibility in 2026. And a Florida congressman calls for Ilhan Omar to be expelled from Congress as the massive Minnesota fraud scandal explodes toward an estimated $9 billion. Join Trish Regan LIVE for these stories—and much more. SUBSCRIBE for daily, no-nonsense analysis.
NEW: Kimmel SPIRALS ON-AIR After Trump’s FCC Moves to TERMINATE ABC's Licenses PLUS-Epstein Files RELEASED! Epstein Files OUT! Clintons FACE JAIL for REFUSING to Testify
12/21/2025 | 1h 8 mins.
ABC's Jimmy Kimmel breaks down on air, underscoring what Trish says is growing panic inside the media establishment amid new testimony from FCC Chair Brendan Carr. 🚨 BREAKING: The long-awaited Epstein files were just released, totaling hundreds of thousands of pages—and Bill Clinton is all over them. The House Oversight Committee has requested that Bill and Hillary Clinton testify, but their refusal could land them in jail. Meanwhile, the Minnesota fraud scandal continues to escalate, with estimates now approaching $8 billion. Pressure is mounting on Ilhan Omar, Tim Walz, and Keith Ellison as investigators uncover what could become one of the largest fraud cases in U.S. history. Democrats are also refusing to release their internal audit of the 2024 presidential election, despite congressional approval ratings reaching record lows. Plus, Democrats are furious over Trump's $1,776 bonus checks for the military—and Trish explains exactly why. 👉 Join Trish LIVE for these stories and more on The Trish Regan Show.
SHOCK AT ABC ! ‘The View’ Yanked Off Air?! Trump’s FCC Chief Tells Whoopi & Joy WHO’S IN CHARGE!
12/19/2025 | 1h 53 mins.
ABC is reeling from the FCC hearings! Brandon Carr made it very clear: the FCC is not independent…and it DOES have the power to investigate networks and even take The View, or Jimmy Kimmel OFF the AIR! Plus - CNN is suffering from its own disbelief; a brand new poll show shows Dems at their worst level — EVER…as in the history of these polls! As one CNN commentator put it, Dems in Congress are "lower than the Dead Sea." Ouch. As we reported, Dan Bongino is leaving the FBI. Hear his side of the story and the President's reaction. Another day - another fraud? Two men from Haiti are charged in $7 million SNAP fraud in Massachusetts. US Attorney Leah Foley sais the suspects allegedly redeemed over $7 million in SNAP benefits from two small storefronts. And - as Dems fight for government run health care, Trish is joined by the President's pollster, John McLaughlin of McLaughlinOnline, for a look at the importance of drug prices and health care costs in upcoming mid-term elections. Join us for all this and much more here on The Trish Regan Show!
