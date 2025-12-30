CBS News is spiraling into a full-blown crisis. Firings. Resignations. Internal revolt. The newsroom is imploding as producers, editors, and on-air talent turn on newly installed leadership amid mounting scandal and dysfunction. At the center of the storm: a dramatic power struggle that sources say could end in an unprecedented walkout. Either leadership goes, or the newsroom collapses entirely. Trish breaks down what’s really happening behind the scenes and why CBS is rapidly fading into irrelevance, unable to compete with independent media on YouTube, Spotify, and beyond. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden is talking—and his comments are raising eyebrows. In a recent podcast interview, he sharply criticized the administration’s handling of Afghanistan and blasted open-border policies. What’s driving the sudden candor? Collapsing polls? Or the DNC “autopsy” voters still haven’t seen? On foreign policy, the left is once again attacking the president over Venezuela—but the facts tell a different story. New developments suggest the administration is holding firm, with potential outcomes that could significantly benefit both the Venezuelan people and U.S. interests in the region. Plus—economic news the critics didn’t want. GDP just came in at a robust 4.3% growth, leaving progressive lawmakers like AOC visibly stunned. And finally, a must-see media moment: a Texas congresswoman’s MSNBC appearance goes sideways—despite the friendly terrain. Join Trish LIVE for all of this and more—only on The Trish Regan Show. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices