Evergreen: An Advent Podcast - Day 2 | Adonai - The LORD

Today's Passage: Psalm 8 O Lord, our Lord, how majestic is your name in all the earth!You have set your glory above the heavens. Out of the mouth of babies and infants,you have established strength because of your foes, to still the enemy and the avenger. When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you have set in place,what is man that you are mindful of him, and the son of man that you care for him?Yet you have made him a little lower than the heavenly beings[b] and crowned him with glory and honor.You have given him dominion over the works of your hands; you have put all things under his feet,all sheep and oxen, and also the beasts of the field,the birds of the heavens, and the fish of the sea, whatever passes along the paths of the seas.O Lord, our Lord, how majestic is your name in all the earth!Today's Prayer: Father, we love you.We are in awe of your faithfulness throughout every generation.Thank you for revealing your sovereignty time and time again in your Word.As we cry out to you today, remind us that you are Adonai, The LORD.The one who rules over all creation.As we cry out to you today, remind us that you are the God who holds all in perfect balance.The one who was, who is, and who will always reign supreme.As we cry out to you today, remind us that your sovereignty extends beyond our understanding.You are the one who holds all things together and has good plans for your people.You are Adonai, The LORD.You are our sovereign King who reigns over all.You proclaim blessing over your people, and we need only believe.Open our ears and turn our hearts toward you today.Allow our eyes to grasp the fullness of your glory For more information about this Advent season, visit our Christmas at Fellowship page. There you can find more resources, as well as information about pursuing Christ and celebrating him this season with our church.