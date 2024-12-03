Evergreen: An Advent Podcast - Day 3 | El Elyon – The God Most High
Today's Passage: Genesis 14:17-22 17 After his return from the defeat of Chedorlaomer and the kings who were with him, the king of Sodom went out to meet him at the Valley of Shaveh (that is, the King's Valley). 18 And Melchizedek king of Salem brought out bread and wine. (He was priest of God Most High.) 19 And he blessed him and said,"Blessed be Abram by God Most High, Possessor of heaven and earth; 20 and blessed be God Most High, who has delivered your enemies into your hand!"And Abram gave him a tenth of everything. 21 And the king of Sodom said to Abram, "Give me the persons, but take the goods for yourself." 22 But Abram said to the king of Sodom, "I have lifted my hand to the Lord, God Most High, Possessor of heaven and earth…Today's Prayer: El Elyon, God Most High, we praise You today because you are over everything in our lives – friendships, family, homes, work, brokenness, victory, and joy - all of it. We declare that there is nobody like You and we take comfort in knowing that you have positioned Yourself far above all that surrounds us in this world. Father, we recognize that "Faith doesn't deny reality, it leaves room for You to grant a new reality" and so as your children, we're asking You to do that very thing. Thank you for Your goodness over us and Your presence with us. Amen.
Evergreen: An Advent Podcast - Day 2 | Adonai - The LORD
Today's Passage: Psalm 8 O Lord, our Lord, how majestic is your name in all the earth!You have set your glory above the heavens. Out of the mouth of babies and infants,you have established strength because of your foes, to still the enemy and the avenger. When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you have set in place,what is man that you are mindful of him, and the son of man that you care for him?Yet you have made him a little lower than the heavenly beings[b] and crowned him with glory and honor.You have given him dominion over the works of your hands; you have put all things under his feet,all sheep and oxen, and also the beasts of the field,the birds of the heavens, and the fish of the sea, whatever passes along the paths of the seas.O Lord, our Lord, how majestic is your name in all the earth!Today's Prayer: Father, we love you.We are in awe of your faithfulness throughout every generation.Thank you for revealing your sovereignty time and time again in your Word.As we cry out to you today, remind us that you are Adonai, The LORD.The one who rules over all creation.As we cry out to you today, remind us that you are the God who holds all in perfect balance.The one who was, who is, and who will always reign supreme.As we cry out to you today, remind us that your sovereignty extends beyond our understanding.You are the one who holds all things together and has good plans for your people.You are Adonai, The LORD.You are our sovereign King who reigns over all.You proclaim blessing over your people, and we need only believe.Open our ears and turn our hearts toward you today.Allow our eyes to grasp the fullness of your glory
Evergreen: An Advent Podcast - Day 1 | Abba - Father
Today's Passage: Isaiah 63:16 For you are our Father, though Abraham does not know us, and Israel does not acknowledge us;you, O Lord, are our Father, our Redeemer from of old is your name.Today's Prayer: Abba, Father – we come to you today so thankful for your nearness. We confess we need Father's love. Set us as a seal upon Your heart and reveal to us how much we are sons and daughters with whom you are well pleased. Where there are places of wounding, we ask for healing. Where there are places we resist Your love, bring a softening that we might know you more as a Good Father.You know us personally and so we ask that You would speak words that bring hope and strength where hope and strength are needed. Speak words that bring rest and joy where rest and joy are needed. Speak encouragement and life where encouragement and life are needed.We thank you for the indwelling of the Holy Spirit that allows us to cry "Abba, Father" and reminds us of our new identity in Christ.It is in Your name that we pray, Amen.
Evergreen: An Advent Podcast - Introduction
The many names of God found throughout Scripture are a testament to his power, love, and faithfulness across generations. He is the God who was, who is, and who is to come, and he never stops revealing himself in new ways to his people.As we spend these 24 days of Advent rejoicing in his birth and longing for the day he will return, we invite you to create space to reflect on these beautiful names. Each day on our Advent Podcast, we will explore one name of God found in Scripture along with a guided time of reflection and prayer. During a season often filled with busyness, our heart for you is that you would begin each day being rooted and established in Christ, and, from there, you would move out in the world, shaped and held fast by the Word.Daily Reflection:- How does this name allow me to deepen my trust in and dependence on the Lord?- Where is this aspect of God's character at work in my life today?- Are there places in my life where I need God to retrain my affections to the truth of who he is?
Ephesians Ch. 6
Evergreen: An Advent Podcast daily episodes December 1 - 24
Welcome to the Trellis Podcast. Through this podcast, we will share resources and guides around practicing and learning the ways of Jesus. Subscribe to follow along.