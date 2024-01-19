Reality Town - The Traitors (US)

The Traitors US - Season 3 Episodes 1-3 Discussion

It is SO good to be back at the castle baby! In this podcast we cover all three episodes that dropped this week, so if you haven't watched all them all yet, go watch and come back! We love all the traitor picks (but not necessarily who they killed! Justice for **** & *******!!!!) and we cant wait to see how the season unfolds. We will be back week to week dropping episodes on Sundays! Thanks for listening!!! More BingetownTV Content! Check Out Our Podcast on Youtube! Check Out Our Youtube Entertainment Channel! Join the BingetownTV Community Discord (FREE) Follow us on Socials! Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/bingetowntv/ Twitter/X - https://twitter.com/bingetowntvpod TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@bingetowntv?_t=8gdE279ReTm&_r=1 Support the Pod! Patreon- www.patreon.com/bingetowntv Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices