Reality Town - The Traitors (US)

The Traitors US - Season 3 Episodes 1-3 Discussion
It is SO good to be back at the castle baby! In this podcast we cover all three episodes that dropped this week, so if you haven't watched all them all yet, go watch and come back! We love all the traitor picks (but not necessarily who they killed! Justice for **** & *******!!!!) and we cant wait to see how the season unfolds. We will be back week to week dropping episodes on Sundays! Thanks for listening!!!
--------
1:15:07
Survivor 47 Finale Discussion!
After being MIA all season, the gals are back to cover the season 47 finale! We talk a little about the entire season as a whole, our Bryce & Wendell Philly hang, and of COURSE the last episode / this season's winner. Spoiler alert: we are happy with the winner!!!!!!
--------
42:30
Survivor 47 Premiere Discussion!
Kathleen & Julia are back for a special episode of the Survivor 47 premiere!!!! It is special because unlike seasons 45 and 46, we will only be putting out a few episodes this season due to some scheduling conflicts. But no worries, we will be back around the merge to discuss the first half of the season and who we love and what we don't!!!!!! Thanks for listening <3
--------
41:59
Survivor - Season 46 Episode 13 Discussion!
FINALE Y'ALL! Apologies for missing a week, but we are back to talk the final episode of season 46 which in our opinion was a banger!!! Tune in :) See you in the fall for FORTY SEVERAL!
--------
1:04:01
Survivor - Season 46 Episode 11 Discussion!
Episode 11! Two more until the finale and honestly?!?! We are surprised by how much this season has turned around post-merge! Reminder that there will be no podcast for episode 12 as Kathleen will be away (Sorry!!!!!!!!!) But we will be back for the finale! Who do you think is taking home the title of Sole Survivor?!?!
