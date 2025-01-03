Mark and Ryan open up the mailbag and go through listener suggestions for the town. With the help of the audience they create so many wonderful new things for the town such as: a hot new restaurant called The Taco Hat, a new regional slang for the word ‘mirror’, and a tourist shop for this town that is anti-tourist. If you have suggestions be sure to write in: [email protected]
