Ep 12: The Casino w/ Dino Archie

Stand up comedian Dino Archie (Jimmy Kimmel Live) joins Mark and Ryan to talk about his hometown of Fresno, California. He tells stories about slinging ice cream, a local one hit wonder who ran a limo company, and his basketball coach who wanted to fight him. He also introduces some major locations for our town: a stadium for Irish hurling, a used car dealership, and a casino. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thetownshow/Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheTownShowPod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.