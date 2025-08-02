Powered by RND
The Techno Raum
The Techno Raum

DeQuinn
  #01 Cologne Calling
    The Techno Raum 공간 소개 그리고 Kraftwerk, Paul Kalkbrenner, Roman Flügel, DJ Koze, Isolée,  Stimming 쾰른에서 처음 만났던 아티스트들을 소개합니다.
About The Techno Raum

The Techno Raum은 유럽의 일렉트로닉 음악을 지극히 개인적인 시선으로 소개하는 팟캐스트입니다.
