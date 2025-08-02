Open app
Podcasts
Music
The Techno Raum
The Techno Raum
DeQuinn
Music
Latest episode
Available Episodes
1 of 1
#01 Cologne Calling
The Techno Raum 공간 소개 그리고 Kraftwerk, Paul Kalkbrenner, Roman Flügel, DJ Koze, Isolée, Stimming 쾰른에서 처음 만났던 아티스트들을 소개합니다.
--------
23:19
--------
23:19
About The Techno Raum
The Techno Raum은 유럽의 일렉트로닉 음악을 지극히 개인적인 시선으로 소개하는 팟캐스트입니다.
Podcast website
Music
