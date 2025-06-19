What is a "Conservative" Woman? | Young Women's Leadership Summit Reflection | The Sweet Tea Series

Is the choice for women just farm or corner office?Join Ariana Guajardo on The Sweet Tea Series as she dives into the 10th annual Young Women's Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA in Grapevine, Texas. Ariana reflects on the evolving role of women in the conservative movement, exploring cultural shifts, motherhood, and the balance between career and family. She breaks down speeches from Dana Loesch, Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, and Brett Cooper, and discusses key topics like Second Amendment rights for women, the tension in modern dating, and the dangers of rigid traditionalism. Ariana also challenges stereotypes, advocating for a conservatism that empowers women to shape society through family, community, and policy engagement. She explores what it means to be a conservative woman today, the importance of civic education, and how women can reclaim social institutions to strengthen America’s future. Follow @spillingsweettea on Instagram and subscribe to the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s YouTube channel for more episodes!Link to socials & more: https://linktr.ee/sweetteaseriesKeywords: Conservative women, Young Women's Leadership Summit, Turning Point USA, TPUSA, Dana Loesch, Second Amendment, motherhood, traditionalism, conservative movement, women in politics, cultural issues, civic education, Texas Public Policy Foundation.