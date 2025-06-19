Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsGovernmentThe Sweet Tea Series
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Sweet Tea Series
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Sweet Tea Series

Texas Public Policy Foundation
GovernmentSociety & Culture
The Sweet Tea Series
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 52
  • What is a "Conservative" Woman? | Young Women's Leadership Summit Reflection | The Sweet Tea Series
    Is the choice for women just farm or corner office?Join Ariana Guajardo on The Sweet Tea Series as she dives into the 10th annual Young Women's Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA in Grapevine, Texas. Ariana reflects on the evolving role of women in the conservative movement, exploring cultural shifts, motherhood, and the balance between career and family. She breaks down speeches from Dana Loesch, Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, and Brett Cooper, and discusses key topics like Second Amendment rights for women, the tension in modern dating, and the dangers of rigid traditionalism. Ariana also challenges stereotypes, advocating for a conservatism that empowers women to shape society through family, community, and policy engagement. She explores what it means to be a conservative woman today, the importance of civic education, and how women can reclaim social institutions to strengthen America’s future. Follow @spillingsweettea on Instagram and subscribe to the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s YouTube channel for more episodes!Link to socials & more: https://linktr.ee/sweetteaseriesKeywords: Conservative women, Young Women's Leadership Summit, Turning Point USA, TPUSA, Dana Loesch, Second Amendment, motherhood, traditionalism, conservative movement, women in politics, cultural issues, civic education, Texas Public Policy Foundation.
    --------  
    23:42
  • Is Our Culture Healing? Exploring Family, Truth-Seeking, and Cultural Shifts
    Grab a glass of sweet tea with Ariana Guajardo and guest, Dr. Marianna Orlandi, from the Austin Institute for Family and Culture! They chat on strengthening family bonds, navigating modern society, and question if America is getting more conservative. Tune in for sparkling insights on building community and cherishing Western heritage. ✨
    --------  
    43:01
  • Texas Legislative Drama, Diddy Trial, & Cannes New Fashion Rules | The Sweet Tea Series
    In this episode, Ariana Guajardo and Senior Editor of The Texan, McKenzie DiLullo, dive into all the Texas legislative session drama. From the "Maundy Thursday Massacre" to bail reform and school choice, they unpack the political tea heating up Austin. The ladies also discuss the Diddy Trial shaking Hollywood, new dress code rules at the Cannes Film Festival, and national security. Don’t miss the latest on Texas politics, pop culture, and more!   Find us on socials: https://linktr.ee/sweetteaseries#TexasPolitics #SweetTeaSeries #DiddyTrial #CannesFilmFestival #BailReform #SchoolChoice
    --------  
    33:38
  • AI, Tech, and an American Pope: Navigating the future of Technology | The Sweet Tea Series
    Join host Ariana Guajardo and tech policy analyst Grayson Gee for a lively sip of sweet tea as they spill on Texas tech policy, from right-to-repair laws to the App Store Accountability Act sparking online drama. They dive into AI’s role in daily life, crunchy midyear resolutions, and the unexpected rise of American Pope Leo XIV, who’s tackling AI’s ethical challenges.Follow Sweet Tea! https://linktr.ee/sweetteaseries
    --------  
    39:41
  • School Choice, Pop Culture, & the Pope
    Join Ariana Guajardo and guest Mandy Drogin, Campaign Director of Next Generation Texas, as they dive into the historic Texas School Choice law, its impact on parents and kids, and what’s next for education freedom. Plus, catch up on pop culture with movie re-releases like Pride and Prejudice and Star Wars Episode 3, a preview of Angel Studios’ King of Kings, and reactions to The Guardian’s controversial article on conservative women. Don’t miss the latest on the Met Gala other current events! 
    --------  
    38:08

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The Sweet Tea Series

Welcome to The Sweet Tea Series! For way too long, conservative girls of all different backgrounds, ages, and stories have been craving a space to spill the tea on policy in our country, pop culture, and girl talk! Consider this your VIP invite to the best party in the country. Grab your cutest cup, tune in to new episodes as they drop, and let’s spill the tea together with our hosts Taylor Dawson and Ariana Silva as they interview women who are shaping the future of the conservative movement!
Podcast website
GovernmentSociety & Culture

Listen to The Sweet Tea Series, Sane(ish) with Jo Carducci and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Sweet Tea Series: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.19.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/30/2025 - 4:44:04 PM