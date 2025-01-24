Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsThe Substack Podcast
Listen to The Substack Podcast in the App
Listen to The Substack Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Substack Podcast

Podcast The Substack Podcast
The Substack team
Conversations with writers, creators, and independent thinkers about how they got here. Produced by Substack, a new media app that connects you with the creator...
ArtsBooksBusiness

Available Episodes

5 of 54
  • How TikTok creator Aaron Parnas found success on Substack
    Aaron Parnas is an independent journalist and attorney who built a following on TikTok by providing a Gen Z perspective on the news. After winning Substack’s TikTok Liberation Prize, Aaron went live with Substack CEO Chris Best to talk about bringing his community to the app, why Substack is different from the other guys, and how to build a multiplatform content strategy. Here are a few highlights from their conversation.On the decision to start a SubstackAaron Parnas: I always wanted to do a text-based newsletter-type thing, and I’ve tried out other platforms like Medium and Mailchimp and all this other stuff, but nothing was intuitive enough for me to do the work that I wanted to do.Substack was a mix between an email newsletter and a social media platform, so it offered the best of both worlds. And it also now offers all these video capabilities, whether it’s the long-form videos that I put out daily, or I can repost my short-form content in the Notes feature.It has Notes, which is like Twitter or Bluesky; it has the videos, which are like YouTube or TikTok; and then it has the tech space, which none of the other platforms really have. So it’s kind of the best of all three worlds. And I’ve been loving it.Chris Best: Yeah, we sometimes say that other platforms are built around some media format, and Substack is built around you. It’s a place where people can subscribe to you and get everything you make, whether they like long live videos, or short-form video, or quick text-based things, or long text-based things. You can publish any kind of thing that you want.On concerns over other platformsAaron: A lot of people are looking for a platform that isn’t owned by a billionaire or a foreign adversary, right? Like [one] that can’t necessarily be manipulated. And Substack really is that. I have full editorial control—you don’t control what I put out. There’s no censorship. The algorithm doesn’t push my content down if it doesn’t like it for whatever reason.And what I like about [Substack] is that it’s not a partisan platform. You have Republicans, you have Democrats, you have Independents, you have everyone on this platform, all pushing out content, and it’s working.And that’s what social media should be, in my opinion.Chris: It’s really good to hear you say that, because it’s something we’ve worked pretty hard to do. We have a strong commitment to freedom of the press.This is all we do. We don’t have entanglements, political commitments, agendas, beyond making this tool work for people. So I’m glad that that comes through, because it’s something that we put quite a bit of effort into.On bringing a community to SubstackAaron: I feel like we’ve been able to build a community here on Substack of people who may not have their own newsletters, but they’re excited to read mine and others on here. We’re talking in the threads, we’re communicating every day. They’re communicating with one another as well. It’s not just me communicating with folks, it’s the people who read my stuff communicating with one another too. So it’s been really cool. It’s been a great experience.And I’m excited to see where the platform goes between now and the end of the year, like the growth over the next year, because I think there are some really cool things that could be added and could be changed and can make it even better. So I’m excited.Chris: That’s great. Well, now you’re a creative advisor to Substack after winning this prize, so you can tell us all the things we need to do to make it great.On posting jittersChris: When you first started your Substack, was there a moment where you wondered or worried whether people would subscribe, whether they would pay, whether it was going to work? I think a lot of people I’ve talked to who have launched Substacks have this fear—not even the fear of failing, necessarily, but this fear of putting yourself out there and having this spot where you have this direct relationship. And then what if nobody shows up? What if it doesn’t work?Did you have that at all? Or did you know that it was going to work?Aaron: I always thought it was going to work, because I love my followers and I love all the people that support my work. And the community we built on the other platforms, I really thought would shine through even more on Substack. So I thought it was going to work for the content that I do.But I will say that I think the number one thing for social media generally is just doing it, right? Not being afraid. Just putting your face behind a camera, putting content out, and just seeing what happens. Trial and error. And ultimately, not everything’s going to work, not everything’s going to go viral. A few things will! But if you don’t try, you’re not going to succeed.So I get the fear. But I personally didn’t have the fear, because I know my audience. And I think if you know your audience, they’ll go with you wherever you are.On building a multiplatform content strategyAaron: I’m a huge believer in diversifying the platforms you’re on, because, like TikTok, anything can go away at a moment’s notice.Chris: Right.Aaron: So I think what I loved about Substack is that the long-form content that I’ve been able to produce, like the five-, six-minute videos that I put out once or twice a day, they’re automatically posted to my YouTube. So folks who don’t necessarily see my Substack every day, they see my YouTube. And I am able to take clips from those and put them on my Instagram or my TikTok, right? So it’s given me a tool to really be able to diversify my platforms even more.On barriers for creatorsAaron: I hate video editing. I don’t know how to do it well. I’m not good at it. Like, I don’t edit any of my videos. So I’ve always been hesitant to start a YouTube channel or even do long-form content. And Substack’s really opened that door for me, even though I’m not really editing my videos still. It’s just being able to push out my content in ways that I haven’t been able to do before.Chris: That’s very cool. One of my hopes for this feature that we’re using right now actually is that, over time, we can make the tools smarter and smarter so that you can show up, have an interesting conversation, say something, talk to the camera, make the thing in a natural way. And, as much as possible, we help automatically edit, process, and format it.You know, it’s never going to be quite the same as having, like, a really talented editing team go through and do it. And some people will still do that. But I think the number of people—like if you, as an amazing, famous video creator, are someone who feels like heavy video editing is a barrier to you succeeding on YouTube, to making long-form content, it makes me feel like there must be a lot of people in that position.Parting wordsAaron: I think the only thing left is, if you guys are watching this and you don’t have your own Substack newsletters, start them. There’s no better time than now to start them. And DM me if you do—I’d love to check them out.This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. For more from Chris and Aaron's conversation, including their predictions on what's next for TikTok, click here. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit on.substack.com
    --------  
    8:09
  • ‘Get a dose of sanity’: How Dan Harris found success with live videos
    Dan Harris is a bestselling author, the host of the 10% Happier podcast, and a former ABC news anchor. He went live with Substack CEO Chris Best yesterday to share the creative ways he’s been using live video in the Substack app, and offered recommendations for others hoping to take advantage of the feature. Here, we’re sharing a few highlights from their conversation.Learn more about going live on Substack: On getting creative with live videosChris Best: This feature that we’re using right now, Substack Live, it’s a new thing for us. It’s something that we’ve developed relatively recently. And you have been one of the people who is using it not only very successfully but, in my view, very creatively. And I’d love to hear from you, how are you thinking about it? And what is the live piece of what you’ve been doing on Substack?Dan Harris: Essentially, it’s 10 minutes of guided meditation, and then I take questions. And so what we’ve been doing recently, for example, is a series of live guided meditations starting on Sunday, running through Wednesday, to help people deal with the tumult around Trump’s inauguration. No matter where you stand, people have strong feelings. And so we’re creating a place where people can come, get a dose of sanity in the form of a meditation from me, and then ask questions.On the benefits for paid subscribers versus freeDan Harris: One of the benefits that we’ll be providing to our paid subscribers is we’ll create a chat very soon where only paid subscribers can submit their questions in advance, and those will get preferential treatment. We do a mix of live events for paid subscribers and for everybody. So [these] inauguration [meditations] will be for everybody.We [also] did a bunch of stuff around the election. We did a series called Election Sanity that was free for everybody. And I also do a monthly paid-subscriber-only AMA, and I’m probably going to up the cadence on that to much, much more [frequent] because the response has been so good.On the value of posting a live video after it endsDan Harris: What we’re seeing is that we get a certain amount of people who tune in live, but we get sometimes 10, 20, 30 times that [number] watching it asynchronously later.On when to promote a live videoChris Best: So do you tell people, like, “Hey, this is coming up today. Tune in at this time.” And just give them a little taste of it? How do you promote on [the different] platforms?Dan Harris: It really depends on the platform. On Substack, we’re trying to give plenty of notice. So today, we sent out an email to all of our subscribers saying that starting on Sunday, we will be doing Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday—four days of programming around the inauguration. So we gave some heads-up and we gave times, so people can put it in their calendars.On Instagram and on Notes, it’s more like, “Hey, this is happening right now. You should come check it out.”On using collaborative live video to growDan Harris: I have found that working with fellow Substackers has been really helpful. I mentioned I’m doing a series of lives around the inauguration—Sharon McMahon and Van Jones will be participating in those lives with me. And I’ve done joint posts with Susan Cain. And I just got an email this morning from Elizabeth Gilbert, and we’ll do a thing.And so I actually think if you’re looking to grow, partnering with these other amazing people on the platform is a great opportunity.This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit on.substack.com
    --------  
    3:51
  • Dear writer: Advice on creating a sacred writing space
    We asked , who writes on Substack, for advice on making her new Substack sustainable, slowly and steadily cultivating a sacred space for exploring writing and ideas, and building her community.Jamie is an author, designer, digital course creator, and creative consultant living in Los Angeles. Her debut novel, Main Character Energy, was published in September 2023 by the HarperCollins imprint Park Row Books. Her previous nonfiction memoir, Radically Content, is currently being developed into a feature film, and her digital course, Live with Intention, has helped over 1,300 people live more intentional lives. Her work has appeared in the HuffPost, Teen Vogue, and POPSUGAR and been shared by millions online. Read on for Jamie’s advice, or listen to her read it aloud in this episode.This is the latest post in a recurring series of longform writer advice. To see more advice from Substack writers, take a look at previous posts here.  This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit on.substack.com
    --------  
    4:28
  • Why Doomberg left Twitter (okay, X) to go all in on Substack
    In early August, Doomberg, the leading publication in the finance category on Substack, announced that they were opting out of X (fka Twitter) and putting all their focus on Substack.The Doomberg team had built much of their brand and reach on Twitter through a strategy that leaned on getting their goggle-eyed green chicken avatar in front of as many people as possible through timely tweets, threads, and storytelling around their Substack posts. They coupled this active Twitter presence with appearing on as many podcasts as they possibly could to deepen their relationship with finance-minded readers (listen to our interview with Doomberg for The Active Voice for more on that strategy).Shifting their focus entirely to Substack, with an emphasis on Notes, was a bold move by the green chicken, but they say the decision was ultimately straightforward. They came to feel that X was operating against their interests, while Substack was directly aligned with them. “We settled on Notes because the team at Substack has been our partner from the beginning,” Doomberg wrote. I got on a Zoom call with the green chicken to dive deeper into their thinking behind the move and explore what it says about long-term thinking. I hope some of these takeaways are useful for all independent writers. You can listen to the interview above, read the full transcript attached to this post, or enjoy a condensed version of the discussion below.  This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit on.substack.com
    --------  
    14:48
  • Introducing new audio transcription tools for Substack
    We’ve just shipped some new features that make podcasting on Substack even better.You can now use a special AI tool to create a clean transcript of your podcast episode or narration without having to do anything more than click a button.The whole transcription process usually takes about a minute.Once you’ve created the transcript, you can go in and edit it to make it just how you like it, and you can publish it in its own tab on the episode post page. Then, you can select a passage that you can then use to generate a special audiogram that you can share to social media. An audiogram is like a little static video with text and the audio playing over top. It’s a really neat asset to share to show off your podcast episode. (See the example below.)We’ve done this all using cutting-edge AI tools, and it reflects our philosophy of not thinking that this AI stuff is ever going to take the place of work done by writers and creators—but instead we think it can give writers and creators super-powers. In fact, this thing you’re reading right now is a transcript that we generated from the audio tool. I’m basically speaking off-the-cuff into a microphone and we’re using this as our announcement post. (Hopefully this technology can handle my New Zealand accent.)To use these tools, you:* Go into your dashboard* Create an episode post* Then, when you’re in editing mode, you upload your audio, and you’ll pretty quickly be presented with an option to generate the transcript.* You click the “Generate Transcript” button and you wait a second, or maybe a minute, and then in very short order you have a beautiful transcript to work with.* You can go in and review that transcript in the backend before you publish it, and you can edit it.* When you publish it, there’s a default-on toggle that will make sure that the transcript will show up in the post alongside your episode. (You can also turn that off if you need to.)* Once the transcript is published, you can select a passage and then click “Make audiogram” to generate the social sharing asset.All of these tools are in their very early stages and they’re only going to get better and better. Stick with us for a while, because while they may not be perfect at first glance, they are going to rapidly evolve. We want you to have fun with them though, so we want to get this out to you sooner rather than later.We already are getting great feedback from writers who are having a great time with this new tool.For instance, Tony Mecia, who publishes The Charlotte Ledger, said the following about using the podcast tools: “The transcripts of the podcast are really, really good! Surprisingly good.”He’s used other mainstream tools to do podcast transcriptions and found them not as fast and not as accurate.And Bill Bishop, who publishes Sinocism, a China newsletter, the first ever publisher on Substack, he got early access to these features and he’s tried them with two podcasts, his Sinocism Podcast and his weekly Sharp China Podcast. He said he has tried several outside services for transcripts, both machine and human generated, and the Substack service, this one, was much better already than those other services he’s used.So, go to your dashboard now, create an episode post. You’ll see the options to generate a transcript and you can start having fun.We’re really interested in your feedback. As I said, these are the early days, so please leave a comment or send us an email or—you know—send us a podcast episode and link to it on Substack Notes.Thanks everyone. Enjoy these new tools.Add a podcast to your existing Substack or start a new one. Visit the Help Center to learn more about podcasting. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit on.substack.com
    --------  
    4:01

More Arts podcastsMore Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About The Substack Podcast

Conversations with writers, creators, and independent thinkers about how they got here. Produced by Substack, a new media app that connects you with the creators, ideas, and communities building the future of culture. on.substack.com
Podcast website

Listen to The Substack Podcast, Fantasy Fangirls and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/2/2025 - 3:12:26 AM