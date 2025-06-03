Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsThe Story Is
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Story Is
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Story Is

The Story Is
ArtsBooks
The Story Is
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Welcome to The Story Is Podcast
    Welcome to "The Story Is Podcast" by Katie and Amanda! Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, we're two women who love all things pop culture, tiktok, and of course, romance books. Subscribe for weekly episodes!0:00-5:47 intro and catch up5:48-11:59 TikTok news and Alexander Skarsgard  12:00-17:16 Cannes Film Festival and Pedro Pascal17:17-20:30Justin Bieber20:31- 24:05 All American Rejects House Parties24:06-32:54 Onyx Storm theories *spoilers*32:55-41:40 Where is SJM? *series spoilers*41:41 Silver Elite drama // Who is Dani Francis?follow us:https://www.tiktok.com/@thestoryispodhttps://www.instagram.com/thestoryispodhttps://www.youtube.com/c/thestoryispodhttps://www.instagram.com/tropebookshop
    --------  
    1:01:29

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About The Story Is

Two foul mouth book baddies, 1 podcast and zero filter. We break down the stories taking over your feed-from viral #BookTok to bestselling books-one hot take at a time. New episodes weekly, because therapy is expensive.
Podcast website
ArtsBooks

Listen to The Story Is, 99% Invisible and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Story Is: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 7:05:46 PM