The City of Bakersfield's Office of Violence Intervention and Prevention (OVIP) is helping reduce gun violence and homicides in our community through outreach and support services. This newly-created office is funded by a grant from the California Violence Intervention and Prevention program to help break the cycle of violence for at-risk individuals in Bakersfield. OVIP's work and the City's Gun Violence Reduction Strategy led to a 57% reduction in homicides (60 to 26) and a 60% reduction in shootings (109 to 44) in 2024 compared to 2021. Mercedes Mayers, OVIP Outreach Program Supervisor, and Lt. Matthew Gregory from the Bakersfield Police Department explain how OVIP connects potential victims and perpetrators with community-based organizations to find solutions to community violence and make a difference for all residents.
21:47
Looking to the future: Improving the SE community and Old Town Kern!
Jason Cater from the Economic & Community Development Department drops in to talk about projects that are improving quality of life for southeast Bakersfield and soon, Old Town Kern! Transformative Climate Communities (TCC) is making a big difference in a variety of ways, from adding tree canopy to improving safe routes to schools and even a new version of the Bakersfield Senior Center. Up next is the Old Town Kern Vision Plan to bring the area back to its glory while honoring its deep history and cultural feel. Jason tells us how YOU can get involved in shaping the area's future! Be sure to attend one of our upcoming OTK Vision Plan meetings at 9 a.m. on Jan. 23 (La Mariposa Venue on Sumner Street) and Jan. 25 (RAM Gallery on Kentucky Street) to give us your visions for Old Town Kern!
15:26
Talkin' trash with our Solid Waste Division!
Ready for some "trash talk"? We chat with acting Solid Waste Division Director James Leonard and SB1383 Compliance Inspector Gustavo Medina about services you're already paying for but maybe not using. James talks about the different ways you can get rid of large items that don't fit in your trash bin or your car, including our popular pop-up trash drop-off events. Plus, what do you do with your Christmas tree after the holiday? We've got you covered. And Gustavo tells us the importance of separating your organic waste from your regular trash and how it can end up helping your garden!
13:20
Economic & Community support in Bakersfield
Economic & Community Development Director Jenni Byers stops by to talk about all the programs her department offers, including the Entrepreneurship Grant Program which helps local business owners and those looking to start their own business learn how to be successful. The ECD Department is also in the midst of reviewing feedback from more than 500 surveys on the Consolidated Plan. Learn what the plan is an why its important for our community. And its Thanksgiving week so we talk about shopping small and keeping dollars local with Shop Small Saturday (Nov. 30)!
17:42
Addressing homelessness through the BLNC
Learn about how the City of Bakersfield's Brundage Lane Navigation Center (BLNC) is helping us address the homlessness crisis. Theo Dues manages the BLNC, helping more than 400 previously homeless individuals get off the streets and find permanent housing solutions in just four years! We talk about how the facility works, what it takes to help those in need and the big anniversary the BLNC and staff celebrated over the weekend!
