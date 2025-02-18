Looking to the future: Improving the SE community and Old Town Kern!

Jason Cater from the Economic & Community Development Department drops in to talk about projects that are improving quality of life for southeast Bakersfield and soon, Old Town Kern! Transformative Climate Communities (TCC) is making a big difference in a variety of ways, from adding tree canopy to improving safe routes to schools and even a new version of the Bakersfield Senior Center. Up next is the Old Town Kern Vision Plan to bring the area back to its glory while honoring its deep history and cultural feel. Jason tells us how YOU can get involved in shaping the area's future! Be sure to attend one of our upcoming OTK Vision Plan meetings at 9 a.m. on Jan. 23 (La Mariposa Venue on Sumner Street) and Jan. 25 (RAM Gallery on Kentucky Street) to give us your visions for Old Town Kern!