The Smart Passive Income Online Business and Blogging Podcast

SPI 674: Tools I'm Using Right Now

#674 You're such a tool—is what I say to the tools I use because that's what they are! In this session, I share the next-generation software and services that impact how I work right now. These are the latest additions to my arsenal, and I've been blown away by how good they are! mymind, for example, is like an AI-powered Pinterest board for your brain. It allows me to collect notes, thoughts, articles, images, and so on, all in one place. Behind the scenes, mymind is sorting through everything, creating relevant and easily searchable categories. It's incredible! I've also been using 15five since stepping back into a marketing director role at SPI. This is a great way to maximize the team's potential and keep everyone engaged and happy with the work we do. ChatGPT, Kubera, SleepWatch, and even Chess.com are also among the other tools I cover today. Tune in and enjoy!