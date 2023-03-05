The Smart Passive Income Online Business and Blogging Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Pat Flynn
Pat Flynn from The Smart Passive Income Blog reveals all of his online business and blogging strategies, income sources and killer marketing tips and tricks so
Pat Flynn from The Smart Passive Income Blog reveals all of his online business and blogging strategies, income sources and killer marketing tips and tricks so ... More

  • SPI 677: How Gesche Haas Accidentally Created the Best Community
    #677 Bringing people together and fostering uplifting relationships is one of the most valuable services you can offer. That's why, at SPI, we're all-in on creating powerful online community experiences and sharing what we discover along the way. Today's chat with Gesche Haas of Dreamers & Doers is an incredible learning opportunity for all of us running membership sites. Her award-winning community has been going strong for nearly a decade, supporting women entrepreneurs and leaders. Gesche shares her inspiring continent-spanning journey and the tools and mindset that have made her membership business a success! We discuss attracting new members without being salesy, crafting an effective application process, onboarding, monetization, and more. This is a fantastic conversation about organic community growth, so tune in and enjoy. And, if this interview inspires you, be sure to check out our community challenge to help you get started! Show notes and more at SmartPassiveIncome.com/session677.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/3/2023
    35:14
  • SPI 676: Why This Had to End
    #676 There's something I need to tell you. With over one thousand two hundred episodes published since 2014, AskPat is no more. That's right. I'm ending a podcast that has amassed tens of millions of downloads and has brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars in sponsorship earnings. In this session, I want to walk you through this important decision and why I had to let go of a show I love. You'll hear me get nostalgic, but I also share the lessons learned along the way. Publishing a podcast for so long wouldn't have been possible without the valuable guidance I received from my friend John Lee Dumas. I want to take you back to the Starbucks in Mira Mesa, where our game-changing chat started my AskPat journey. Tune in to hear the story and find out what's next for us at SPI! Show notes and more at SmartPassiveIncome.com/session676.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/28/2023
    12:18
  • SPI 675: The Two Teachers That Became Millionaires — An Update!
    #675 Over thirteen years in, the most downloaded episode of this podcast is not one featuring famous guests like Tim Ferris, Gary Vaynerchuk, Amy Porterfield, or Ramit Sethi. It's actually episode 122 with Shane and Jocelyn Sams! Their journey from traditional jobs to starting million-dollar businesses is incredible! It's seriously one of the most fun and inspiring chats I've ever had, so be sure to listen in on that session if you haven't already. Today, Shane and Jocelyn and back for another fantastic conversation! We dive deeper than ever into their story and learn why their brand, Flipped Lifestyle, has become such a massive success. We discuss online communities, live events, public speaking, and much more. Shane and Jocelyn also share an important look at running a family business and how they manage their wonderful partnership. This is an incredibly powerful conversation about finding your gift and making a difference, so don't miss out. Show notes and more at SmartPassiveIncome.com/session675.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/26/2023
    59:35
  • SPI 674: Tools I'm Using Right Now
    #674 You're such a tool—is what I say to the tools I use because that's what they are! In this session, I share the next-generation software and services that impact how I work right now. These are the latest additions to my arsenal, and I've been blown away by how good they are! mymind, for example, is like an AI-powered Pinterest board for your brain. It allows me to collect notes, thoughts, articles, images, and so on, all in one place. Behind the scenes, mymind is sorting through everything, creating relevant and easily searchable categories. It's incredible! I've also been using 15five since stepping back into a marketing director role at SPI. This is a great way to maximize the team's potential and keep everyone engaged and happy with the work we do. ChatGPT, Kubera, SleepWatch, and even Chess.com are also among the other tools I cover today. Tune in and enjoy! Show notes and more at SmartPassiveIncome.com/session674.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/21/2023
    15:18
  • SPI 673: Charles Cornell—YouTuber to Course Creator
    #673 Some creators get millions of views on platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels. That's incredible! But here's the thing—many of them aren't generating any income. Not a dime! That's the situation that today's guest found himself in when he went from fifty-two subscribers to a six-figure following in a matter of days. He went on to create viral video after viral video, barely making any money. That is, until he pulled off an incredible transition to long-form content that changed everything for him! Charles Cornell is here to share the ins and outs of how he managed to find his audience and build a fantastic music education brand. We cover a lot of ground today, tackling everything from understanding why your content isn't connecting with people to figuring out how the YouTube algorithm works. Oh, and tune in to hear Charles impersonating Gary Vee. It's insane! Show notes and more at SmartPassiveIncome.com/session673.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/19/2023
    47:24

About The Smart Passive Income Online Business and Blogging Podcast

Pat Flynn from The Smart Passive Income Blog reveals all of his online business and blogging strategies, income sources and killer marketing tips and tricks so you can be ahead of the curve with your online business or blog. Discover how you can create multiple passive income streams that work for you so that you can have the time and freedom to do what you love, whether it's traveling the world, or just living comfortably at home. Since 2008, he's been supporting his family with his many online businesses, and he's been openly sharing his wins, his losses, and all the lessons in between with the community of energetic but humble entrepreneurs who follow him. Self-proclaimed "crash test dummy of online business", you'll learn about building authority online, email marketing, building a team and outsourcing, content marketing, podcasting, search engine optimization, niche sites, social media strategies, how to get more traffic, creating online courses, affiliate marketing, and productivity tips so that you create something amazing without burning yourself out. It's a mix of interviews, special co-hosts and solo shows from Pat you're not going to want to miss. Hit subscribe, and get ready to change your life.


