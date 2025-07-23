In this captivating episode, we dive deep into the extraordinary life of a beloved local legend known for his inspiring journey. Join us as we sit down with this local legend, who shares his remarkable story. Tune in for an engaging conversation that celebrates the magic of everyday heroes and the power of storytelling.
36:19
Future plans and more......
Salmon Feed Shenanigans Join us as we talk about the upcoming Salmon feed August 2nd. Being interviewed by our favorite local reporter Shena who spent time in the Podcast studio which after an hour of laughs and good times we all agreed we should of hit record. We also delve into some of the future topics under discussion for future episodes. Tune in.......
1:10:49
The Introduction
We were able to get together for an introduction tonight and kick off "The Small Town Ruckus." Take a listen as Kaid, Tracy and Casey share what's to come with the future of "The Small Town Ruckus"
"The Small Town Ruckus" is a vibrant, funny podcast hosted by three gentlemen currently residing in Caribou County, each bringing their unique perspectives and stories. They delve into local culture, share personal anecdotes, and discuss the quirky happenings in their small town. With a blend of humor and heartfelt conversation, the hosts connect listeners to the charm and complexities of rural life, creating a lively platform that celebrates community, friendship, the the everyday ruckus that makes small towns special.