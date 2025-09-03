Welcome to the debut episode of The Size Of Sound Podcast, where we dive into the fascinating world of acoustics and audio technology. In this episode, we sit down with John Jennings, the president of Royer Labs, to uncover the truth about ribbon microphones. We explore the unique qualities that make ribbon mics, like the R121, stand out in capturing authentic sound, and how they compare to other microphone types. John shares insights into the history and evolution of Royer Labs, and we discuss the art of recording and the importance of trial and error. Tune in to discover how ribbon mics can transform your audio experience.

About The Size Of Sound Podcast

Welcome to The Size Of Sound Podcast – where everything audio comes to life! Audio lovers of all stripes – whether you’re an audiophile, a seasoned audio engineer, an aspiring producer, a home theater enthusiast, or simply someone who loves great sound & music, this monthly deep dive is for you. Join us as we explore the vast world of sound – from music production and recording techniques to the science of acoustics, from the magic of live performances to strategies for accurate sound reproduction, and beyond. Our expert hosts and special guests will break down key topics like: Acoustics Uncovered: How sound behaves in different spaces and practical treatment strategies. Listening Strategies: how to optimize your listening environment and allow physics to work for you, not against you, for a superior listening experience. Studio Essentials: Gear breakdowns, mixing/mastering tips, and recording hacks. Live Sound: Behind-the-scenes stories and tips from working sound engineers and musicians. Audio Leaders: Discussions and Interviews on cutting-edge audio tech and tools shaping sound What makes The Size Of Sound Podcast stand out? • Expert Insights: Real-world advice from sound professionals, producers, and engineers • Inspiring Conversations: Featuring guests from all corners of the audio world • Practical Solutions: Tips on improving your space, your sound, and your workflow Whether you’re building your dream studio or curious about the stories behind legendary tracks, we’ve got you covered. Tune in every month for a fresh take on all things audio!