Welcome to The Sherwood Ten, your brief window into the minds of the most interesting people in our worlds. Today's guest: Teague Egan, Founder & CEO of EnergyX. Teague Egan is responsible for all aspects of building EnergyX into a world leader in clean energy technologies, specifically lithium production. Teague's background is one of serial entrepreneurship, investing, inventing, and philanthropy. He has been investing in public sector energy assets and sustainable technologies since 2013 with a flagship investment in Tesla. Hosted by Jody Avirgan (538, TED, Radiotopia) and produced by Sherwood Media and Roulette Productions. This season of The Sherwood Ten is sponsored by Cboe Global Markets.

Welcome to The Sherwood Ten, your brief window into the minds of the most interesting people in our worlds. Today's guest: Joshua Topolsky, Editor-in-Chief & President of Sherwood Media. Joshua Topolsky is President and editor-in-chief of Sherwood Media, a new brand focused on the culture of money, markets, business, and technology. Josh is also well-known for his opinionated takes on tech and culture, both on the page, and in audio form as a podcast host (The Vergecast, Tomorrow, What Future). He previously founded The Verge and The Outline, co-created Vox Media, and led newsrooms such as Bloomberg, Engadget, and Gawker. Hosted by Jody Avirgan (538, TED, Radiotopia) and produced by Sherwood Media and Roulette Productions. This season of The Sherwood Ten is sponsored by Cboe Global Markets.

Welcome to The Sherwood Ten, your brief window into the minds of the most interesting people in our worlds. Today's guest: Maria Konnikova, best-selling author, podcast host, & poker champion. Maria is a New York Times best-selling author, whose most recent title, The Biggest Bluff, was named one of the Times' 100 Notable Books of 2020 and was a finalist for the Telegraph Best Sports Writing Awards for 2021. Maria also co-hosts the weekly podcast Risky Business with Nate Silver, writes a weekly Substack called The Leap, and is a regular contributor to The New Yorker. Hosted by Jody Avirgan (538, TED, Radiotopia) and produced by Sherwood Media and Roulette Productions. This season of The Sherwood Ten is sponsored by Cboe Global Markets.

Welcome to The Sherwood Ten, your brief window into the minds of the most interesting people in our worlds. Today's guest: Mary Childs, co-host for NPR's Planet Money podcast and the author of the bestselling book, "The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All." Before joining the NPR team in 2019, she was a senior reporter at Barron's magazine, where she covered the alternatives industry, the bond market and capitalism. Before that, she worked at the Financial Times and Bloomberg News. She's written about the pioneering of new asset classes like time, billionaire's proposals to solve inequality and diversity and discrimination in the finance industry. Hosted by Jody Avirgan (538, TED, Radiotopia) and produced by Sherwood Media and Roulette Productions. This season of The Sherwood Ten is sponsored by Cboe Global Markets.

Welcome to The Sherwood Ten, your brief window into the minds of the most interesting people in our worlds. Today's guest: Vlad Tenev, Chairman & CEO of Robinhood. Vlad Tenev is the Chairman and CEO of Robinhood, which was founded in 2013 with Baiju Bhatt to democratize finance for all. Before Robinhood, he started two finance companies in New York City. Vlad holds a B.S. in Mathematics from Stanford University and an M.S. in Mathematics from UCLA. Hosted by Jody Avirgan (538, TED, Radiotopia) and produced by Sherwood Media and Roulette Productions. This season of The Sherwood Ten is sponsored by Cboe Global Markets.

About The Sherwood Ten

Welcome to The Sherwood Ten, your brief window into the minds of the most interesting people in our worlds. The show is simple: Ten Questions, Ten Minutes. Many of the questions are the same, though the guests vary widely – from movers and shakers, to entrepreneurs, entertainers, and thought leaders. What’s the best financial advice you’ve ever gotten? What are you long on? What’s a cliche that’s actually true? Give us ten minutes, and we’ll give you plenty to think about. Hosted by Jody Avirgan (538, TED, Radiotopia) and produced by Sherwood Media and Roulette Productions. This season of The Sherwood Ten is sponsored by Cboe Global Markets. /// Disclosures Sherwood Media’s podcast is for informational purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as a recommendation or advice relating to any investment strategy or product mentioned. Views presented on this podcast are those of the speakers (hosts and guests). There is no guarantee that any statements or opinions provided herein will prove to be correct. The speakers’ opinions belong to them and may differ from opinions of Sherwood Media and its affiliates. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an endorsement of any advertisers or sponsors of this podcast by Sherwood Media. /// Advertiser’s Disclosure Investing in options carries unique risks. Before engaging in any transactions in Cboe Company products, carefully review the disclosures and disclaimers contained at https://www.cboe.com/us_disclaimers