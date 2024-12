We live in a generation that is more focused on posting about Jesus than actually knowing Him. What would life look like if talking about Jesus and serving othe...

What does it look like to live a life free of secrecy and shame? Carew speaks the truth about living in the light and finding redemption through Jesus. In this heartfelt and powerful sermon, Carew Ellington opens up about his past struggles with his identity and trauma, sharing his journey toward healing and freedom through sonship in Jesus.

Tired of consistently going back on your goals? No more playing games. It's time to become the version of yourself you've always wanted to be. Winter arc has now begun...

Today, I sat down with my best friends to discuss moving to LA and the struggles that came with it—fake friends in the church, false prophecy, and idolizing gifts over the fruit.

Today, I sat down with a former OnlyFans model to discuss how she found Jesus and get the tea on what the P*rn industry is like and the effects it has on you.

Today, I sat down with an ex-gay stripper to hear how he found Jesus and asked him all the juicy questions about LGBTQ and Christianity. Samuel gets very vulnerable and shares something that he never has before...

About Carew Ellington Podcast

We live in a generation that is more focused on posting about Jesus than actually knowing Him. What would life look like if talking about Jesus and serving others came from the overflow and not a way to feel better about ourselves? The Bible tells us the key to this kind of peace. 'The Carew Ellington Podcast' is the thoughts, ideas, and revelations God gives me in my time with Him. Are you ready to go deeper?