What does it look like to live a life free of secrecy and shame? Carew speaks the truth about living in the light and finding redemption through Jesus. In this heartfelt and powerful sermon, Carew Ellington opens up about his past struggles with his identity and trauma, sharing his journey toward healing and freedom through sonship in Jesus.

Tired of consistently going back on your goals? No more playing games. It's time to become the version of yourself you've always wanted to be. Winter arc has now begun...

About Carew Ellington Podcast

We live in a generation that is more focused on posting about Jesus than actually knowing Him. What would life look like if talking about Jesus and serving others came from the overflow and not a way to feel better about ourselves? The Bible tells us the key to this kind of peace. 'The Carew Ellington Podcast' is the thoughts, ideas, and revelations God gives me in my time with Him. Are you ready to go deeper?