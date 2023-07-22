Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Evgeny Morozov - Chora Media
  • Ep 1: A blast in Manhattan
    As Allende's victory sends shockwaves through the world, giants of industry and government plot his downfall. From the unlikely quarters of Britain's corporate world, an unexpected saviour emerges. Can this enigmatic maverick turn the tides in Allende's favor?
    7/22/2023
    58:33
  • Ep 8: Of condors and caravans
    Fernando defies Pinochet's labor camps, resurfacing in sunny California. In a stunning twist, Stafford mingles with rockstars. In Chile, Pinochet's spymaster weaves a nefarious plot, the rhythm of his ambition matched only by the hum of computers and telexes.
    7/22/2023
    1:11:11
  • Ep 6: The geopolitics of empanadas
    Allende's troubles escalate: miners down tools and disgruntled soldiers mount an unsuccessful coup attempt. A wave of unrelenting terrorist attacks keeps Santiago on edge. Stafford, fed up with bureaucracy, retreats to the seaside, while Fernando learns of a cunning plot.
    7/22/2023
    1:06:02
  • Ep 9: Cybersyn in Silicon Valley
    As Fernando conquers Silicon Valley, Stafford seeks refuge in the tranquil Welsh wilderness. Ironically, Pinochet's journey to the origins of Cybersyn culminates in his arrest. With the dawn of democracy in Chile, vestiges of the past persist. But what has happened to Cybersyn's Ops Room?
    7/22/2023
    1:18:08
  • Ep 7: A room of one's own
    The day of reckoning arrives with a rain of missiles on La Moneda, spelling a tragic end for Allende's revolution. With Fernando arrested and others in exile, Cybersyn's future hangs in balance. A world away, a distraught Stafford Beer races against time to aid his imperiled Chilean comrades.
    7/22/2023
    1:01:09

About The Santiago Boys

The Santiago Boys is a nine-part podcast about a group of radical utopians around Salvador Allende, Chile's socialist president. Undeterred by the Cold War and machinations of their enemies and aided by an eccentric British consultant, they try to wrestle control over technology from multinationals and intelligence agencies and use it to create a more egalitarian economy. As their dream gets crushed by Pinochet's bloody coup, the Santiago Boys find an unexpected afterlife - and in Silicon Valley of all places. The serie is written and presented by Evgeny Morozov, a leading new media and technology researcher.
