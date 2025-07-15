Financial Planning Tips for the Sandwich Generation with Sherry Finkel Murphy

In this episode of The Sandwich Generation Survival Guide, host Candace Dellacona is joined by financial planner and author Sherry Finkel Murphy. They discuss the unique challenges of the 'Triple Decker Sandwich Generation,' a term coined to describe the multitasking demands of caring for aging parents, children, and grandchildren simultaneously. Sherry shares her experiences and strategies for managing these responsibilities, emphasizing the importance of stopping self-reproach, advocating for oneself and planning wisely.Highlights include the significance of 'radical flexibility,' the concept of a 'Forget You Fund' for financial independence, and ways to find joy and self-care amidst multigenerational obligations. Sherry also delves into the historical context of increasing life expectancy and its impact on family dynamics, offering practical advice for living a fulfilling life even when caught between generations.00:00 Introduction and Guest Welcome00:24 Sherry's Background and Skillset01:17 The Concept of Madrina Molly™02:37 Challenges of the ‘Triple Decker Sandwich Generation’04:22 Financial Planning for Women09:29 Housing and Flexibility16:23 Living in the Now and Financial Tips24:25 The ‘Forget You Fund’ and Career Pivots31:08 Conclusion and Final ThoughtsFor more information, visit:https://www.madrinamolly.com/Follow Madrina Molly on social media:https://www.facebook.com/MadrinaMollyhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/madrina-molly/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVmG0qLrw9eZZoEKYD2WyQA