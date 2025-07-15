Empowerment Through Hero Generation with Nicole àBeckett and Dr. Shruti Roy
In this episode of the Sandwich Generation Survival Guide, host Candace Dellacona speaks with Nicole àBeckett and Dr. Shruti Roy, co-founders of the innovative technology platform Hero Generation. Nicole and Shruti share their personal caregiving experiences that inspired them to create Hero Generation, a comprehensive web-based tool designed to support family caregivers. This first of its kind technology provides Sandwich Generation members medical and legal resources, tools to organize and manage caregiving responsibilities, and a community to help caregivers manage the emotional and logistical challenges they face. The discussion highlights the important role that technology can play in caregiving and how technology can support, organize, and manage these responsibilities. Candace commends the founders for their mission-driven approach and the value Hero Generation brings to caregivers.00:00 Introduction and Guest Welcome 00:51 Nicole's Caregiving Journey 04:15 Shruti's Caregiving Experience 06:46 The Hero Generation Platform 07:40 Platform Features and Benefits 11:23 Community and Support for Caregivers 25:32 Accessing Hero Generation 28:19 Closing Remarks and GratitudeFor more information about Hero Generation, visit https://www.herogen.co/Follow Hero Generation on social media:https://www.linkedin.com/company/herogeneration/https://www.instagram.com/hero__generation/https://www.facebook.com/weareHeroGeneration
Navigating Solo Aging with Dr. Gerda Maissel
Join host Candace Dellacona in this insightful episode of The Sandwich Generation Survival Guide, featuring Dr. Gerda Maissel, founder of My MD Advisor. Candace and Dr. Maissel discuss “solo agers” and the unique challenges they face. Learn about critical strategies for single people as they age, including building community, ensuring proper medical care, and legal planning to navigate aging independently or with limited family support. This episode provides valuable insights for both solo agers and their loved ones!00:00 Introduction and Guest Welcome00:30 Dr. Gerda Maissel's Background and My MD Advisor01:07 Personal Story: The Catalyst for My MD Advisor02:29 Challenges in the Healthcare System05:30 The Concept of Solo Aging09:14 Fears and Realities of Solo Agers22:56 Building Community and Support Networks25:52 Legal and Medical Preparations for Solo Agers29:38 When to Seek Professional Help31:45 Conclusion and Contact InformationFor more information about My MD Advisor, visit: https://www.mymdadvisor.com/Follow My MD Advisor on social media:https://www.linkedin.com/company/my-md-advisor/https://www.facebook.com/MyMDAdvisor/
CareYaya: A Revolutionary Approach to Elder Care
In this episode of the Sandwich Generation Survival Guide, host Candace Dellacona is joined by Neal Shah and Sydney Rosbury from CareYaya, an innovative platform transforming the elder care industry.Neal shares his journey from Wall Street to full-time caregiver to founder of CareYaya. The CareYaya on-line platform connects university students with seniors in need of companion-level care, offering a cost-effective and reliable alternative to traditional home care. Sydney, a pre-med senior at the University of Michigan, discusses the intergenerational experiences and the invaluable skills she gained as a caregiver with CareYaya. Additionally, Neal introduces Counterforce Health, a new project utilizing AI to assist families in appealing denied health insurance claims, aiming to alleviate caregiver stress. The episode highlights the importance of personalized, affordable care and the growing need for innovative solutions in the aging population.00:00 Introduction to the Sandwich Generation Survival Guide 01:19 Meet Neal Shah: From Finance to Caregiving 03:58 The Birth of CareYaya 05:24 Sydney Rosbury's Journey with CareYaya 07:10 What is CareYaya? 08:39 Innovations and Impact of CareYaya 12:49 Challenges in the Care Industry 19:30 CareYaya's Expansion and Future Plans 29:19 Exciting New Projects: Counterforce Health 32:47 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
Understanding Senior Living Options with Beth Weeks
In this episode of The Sandwich Generation Survival Guide, host Candace Dellacona interviews Beth Weeks, a registered nurse and co-founder of Senior Living Consultants of New York.Beth discusses the complexities of senior housing, including options such as aging in place, independent living, and assisted living facilities. She shares her personal journey that led her to specialize in senior care, as well as the mission of her consultancy to bring clarity, transparency, and advocacy to families navigating these decisions. The conversation covers the importance of safety, financial planning, and the evolving landscape of senior housing that is becoming more inclusive of diverse communities and specialized needs.00:00 Introduction and Guest Welcome 01:02 The Growing Senior Population 01:43 Beth's Background and Motivation 03:21 Challenges in Senior Housing 05:10 Different Senior Housing Options 05:55 Safety Concerns for Aging in Place 08:36 Independent Living vs. Assisted Living 14:30 When to Consider Skilled Nursing 18:03 Cost Considerations and Financial Planning 27:00 The Future of Senior Living Communities 29:41 Conclusion and Final ThoughtsFor more information on Senior Living Consultants of New York, visit: https://www.slcofny.com/
Financial Planning Tips for the Sandwich Generation with Sherry Finkel Murphy
In this episode of The Sandwich Generation Survival Guide, host Candace Dellacona is joined by financial planner and author Sherry Finkel Murphy. They discuss the unique challenges of the 'Triple Decker Sandwich Generation,' a term coined to describe the multitasking demands of caring for aging parents, children, and grandchildren simultaneously. Sherry shares her experiences and strategies for managing these responsibilities, emphasizing the importance of stopping self-reproach, advocating for oneself and planning wisely.Highlights include the significance of 'radical flexibility,' the concept of a 'Forget You Fund' for financial independence, and ways to find joy and self-care amidst multigenerational obligations. Sherry also delves into the historical context of increasing life expectancy and its impact on family dynamics, offering practical advice for living a fulfilling life even when caught between generations.00:00 Introduction and Guest Welcome00:24 Sherry's Background and Skillset01:17 The Concept of Madrina Molly™02:37 Challenges of the ‘Triple Decker Sandwich Generation’04:22 Financial Planning for Women09:29 Housing and Flexibility16:23 Living in the Now and Financial Tips24:25 The ‘Forget You Fund’ and Career Pivots31:08 Conclusion and Final ThoughtsFor more information, visit:https://www.madrinamolly.com/Follow Madrina Molly on social media:https://www.facebook.com/MadrinaMollyhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/madrina-molly/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVmG0qLrw9eZZoEKYD2WyQA
Welcome to The Sandwich Generation Survival Guide, where we explore the challenges and strategies of navigating life caught between work demands and supporting our loved ones while maintaining our own well-being. Join us in this dynamic podcast series as we uncover the complexities individuals face balancing multiple roles in the modern world. Our host, Candace Dellacona, shares personal experiences and professional insights to guide listeners through this complex journey.
