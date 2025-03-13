Narrow Head - Moments of Clarity with Kora Puckett

We hung out with Kora from Narrow Head for episode no. 4 of the Run For Cover Podcast discuss the band’s most recent album, Moments of Clarity. Kora joined us from Los Angeles and broke down how he ended up linking with Narrow Head - starting as a touring member and eventually becoming the full-time guitarist following the release of their 2020 album 12th House Rock. We then go deep on the creative process that lead to Narrow Head’s biggest record yet - starting with pre-production in a Texas Airbnb through working for the first time with producer Sonny Diperri, and then Kora’s own involvement in creating the art and layout for the record. Other topics discussed include the Bloomington music scene, the best Smashing Pumpkins record, the Houston music scene, Crown of Thornz, how RFC & Narrow Head first teamed up, the Narrow Head family tree of bands and much more. Catch Narrow Head on tour throughout North America with Senses Fail and Saves the Day through December. All Dates at narrow-head.com/tour The Run For Cover Podcast is a limited series event celebrating 20 years of Run For Cover. Join us for a series of interviews with artists on the roster about the records that have shaped the first two decades of RFC. Hosted by Bob Shedd of @axetogrindpodcast with label co-hosts Jeff, Dane & producer Bryan. Check the link in our bio to listen to & subscribe to the Run For Cover Podcast for more episodes to come.