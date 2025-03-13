For episode 7 of the Run For Cover podcast, we’re discussing the iconic self-titled album from TIGERS JAW with vocalist, keyboardist and creative director Brianna Collins. We talk about the one-of-a-kind energy that was bustling in mid-2000’s Northeast Pennsylvania music scene and how Tigers Jaw formed, with Brianna joining the band after being asked over a fateful AOL Instant Messenger exchange. She goes into detail about going to the studio to record with Tigers Jaw for the first time, the decisions that went into making the album’s multiple album covers, and how it feels to re-listen to an album made nearly two decades ago as teenagers feels today.We also discuss going to high school with Title Fight and The Menzingers, music by teens for teens, ska, Cafe Metropolis, being called a pop-punk band, being a Tumblr band, claiming emo, Tigers Jaw S/T Taylor’s Version, defining your role in your band, writing songs, meeting Jeff for the first time, not being allowed to tour, being bit by a brown recluse spider and so much more.The Run For Cover Podcast is a limited series event celebrating 20 years of Run For Cover. Join us for a series of interviews with artists on the roster about the records that have shaped the first two decades of RFC. Hosted by Bob Shedd of @axetogrindpodcast with label co-hosts Jeff, Dane & producer Bryan.Check the link in our bio to listen to & subscribe to the Run For Cover Podcast for more episodes to come.
--------
1:14:59
Staff Meeting - 2024 in Review
On episode 6 of the RFC Podcast we’re looking back on every release Run For Cover put out in 2024. Bob, Jeff, Dane and producer Bryan are joined by the rest of the Run For Cover Records Staff - Eric, Maria, Olivia, and Tom - to hand out yearbook-style superlatives crafted by the RFC Crew. Awards given out include but are not limited to Most Quotable, the High Score Award, Road Dog of the Year, Most Likely to Get Your CD Taken Away By Parents When You’re Listening at Age 10, and so many more.
Other topics discussed include Rival Schools, bass face, jean shorts v. jorts, Maria’s Taylor Swift comps for RFC releases, seafood, DJ Sacred Cadence at the Wine Bar, Modern Baseball, 20 years of RFC, our favorite non-RFC releases of the year and what to look forward to in 2025, including this weekend’s Something in the Way Festival in Boston.
The Run For Cover Podcast is a limited series event celebrating 20 years of Run For Cover. Join us for a series of interviews with artists on the roster about the records that have shaped the first two decades of RFC. Hosted by Bob Shedd of @axetogrindpodcast with label co-hosts Jeff, Dane & producer Bryan.
--------
1:47:59
Young Guv - GUV I & II with Ben Cook
On Episode 5 of the RFC Podcast we’re breaking down GUV I & II, the ambitious label-debut from the enigmatic YOUNG GUV. Guv aka Ben Cook joins us from his newest homestead of Lisbon and we discuss his career in detail. We try (and fail) to estimate the number of studio credits Guv has blessed us with, from his early days founding Toronto’s legendary NO WARNING to touring with Fucked Up, with time since with criminally underrated acts like The Marvelous Darlings and Violent Minds. We also touch on how the beautiful team up of GUV and RFC went down as all beautiful beginnings do - in DMs on instagram. Ben gives insight on how Young Guv started over 15 years ago and how that’s blossomed into an incredible musical journey of its own with more music to come on the way.
We also discuss Scott Vogel & producing a TERROR album, the nomadic lifestyle that followed writing and releasing GUV I & II, being on your rocker sh*t, seeing Oasis 15 times, Streetfight by Breakdown, wearing suits, considering corny love songs, and much more.
--------
1:13:05
Narrow Head - Moments of Clarity with Kora Puckett
We hung out with Kora from Narrow Head for episode no. 4 of the Run For Cover Podcast discuss the band’s most recent album, Moments of Clarity. Kora joined us from Los Angeles and broke down how he ended up linking with Narrow Head - starting as a touring member and eventually becoming the full-time guitarist following the release of their 2020 album 12th House Rock. We then go deep on the creative process that lead to Narrow Head’s biggest record yet - starting with pre-production in a Texas Airbnb through working for the first time with producer Sonny Diperri, and then Kora’s own involvement in creating the art and layout for the record. Other topics discussed include the Bloomington music scene, the best Smashing Pumpkins record, the Houston music scene, Crown of Thornz, how RFC & Narrow Head first teamed up, the Narrow Head family tree of bands and much more.
Catch Narrow Head on tour throughout North America with Senses Fail and Saves the Day through December. All Dates at narrow-head.com/tour
The Run For Cover Podcast is a limited series event celebrating 20 years of Run For Cover. Join us for a series of interviews with artists on the roster about the records that have shaped the first two decades of RFC. Hosted by Bob Shedd of @axetogrindpodcast with label co-hosts Jeff, Dane & producer Bryan.
--------
1:03:19
Pity Sex - Feast of Love with Britty Drake
For episode 3 of the Run For Cover Podcast, we’re joined by Pity Sex’s Britty Drake to talk about the band’s 2013 full-length debut, Feast of Love. We discuss how Pity Sex’s roots in hardcore, emo and punk lead them to create a unique sound that takes influence from shoegaze and 90’s alt-rock, but with a markedly shorter run-time than the songs of those predecessors. We touch on how & when Pity Sex began to work with Run For Cover, recording Feast of Love at Studio 4 with Will Yip, and how their first full-length signaled a sonic shift in the RFC sound. Other topics discussed in this deep dive into Pity Sex lore include magic numbers, beating genre allegations, the shortest albums in the RFC catalog, everyone in Pity Sex living together in Michigan, roommate drama v. bandmate drama, The Bat Cave, Dan Yemin & The Metal Frat, Pity Sex going on hiatus, how loss was channeled into writing Feast of Love, poetry slams, how Pity Sex got back together, Sound and Fury 2007, Grand Rapids and more Michigan takes, filming the Wind-Up music video, and much more.
