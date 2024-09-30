Extra Innings: Roy Wood Jr. reflects on Road to Rickwood
What does a comedian know about baseball? And what can America's oldest pro ballpark teach us about the Civil Rights movement?In the days leading up to the MLB game at Rickwood Field on June 20, Road to Rickwood host Roy Wood Jr. sat down with NPR's Ayesha Rascoe. They discussed growing up playing baseball in Birmingham, what it was like to interview former Negro Leaguers, and what he hopes this game can bring to his hometown.Listen to the conversation for a behind-the-scenes look at Road to Rickwood, from the "Sunday Story" on Up First.
--------
28:38
Rebuilding Black Baseball
Birmingham is about to host a Major League game at Rickwood Field as a tribute to the Negro Leagues. But that doesn't come without its challenges.On this episode, host Roy Wood Jr. goes back to Birmingham to explore some of the obstacles that prevent more Black youth from taking up America's pastime. He talks to MLB executives, managers, and a player about the importance of promoting this sport within Black communities. Roy also speaks with Birmginham's local baseball community - high school athletes, coaches, parents and the current mayor - to learn how to reignite Black participation in baseball in the city that was once known for carrying the careers of Black baseball legends.This episode was hosted by Roy Wood Jr. and written & produced by Ben Dickstein and Cody D. Short of AL.com, our partner for this episode.
--------
53:42
Don't Fight Back
In 1964, the Birmingham Barons become Alabama's first integrated sports team. This is 17 years after Jackie Robinson integrated the Major Leagues. What took so long?Today, we hear how baseball helps desegregate America's most segregated city. Roy Wood Jr. takes us back to 1960s Birmingham, when nonviolent protests for racial equality are met with bombings by the Ku Klux Klan. We learn about the business owner who decides to bring baseball back to Birmingham after a two-year hiatus, this time in an integrated environment. And we hear from some of the players on the city's first integrated team about their experiences on field, in the community and on the buses traveling throughout the Deep South.This episode was written and produced by Alana Schreiber and hosted by Roy Wood Jr.
--------
53:03
Church Pews and Bleachers
The 1940s are the heyday for Black baseball in Alabama, the peak of the Negro Leagues – starring a high schooler named Willie Mays. But when the Major Leagues integrate, Black teams everywhere start to fold.On this episode, host Roy Wood Jr. speaks with surviving players from the Birmingham Black Barons about the soaring highs and painful lows of Negro League baseball in Alabama. Roy also explores the struggle for equality and human rights in Birmingham that served as the backdrop of this era. We see how these communities and stories overlap, and how the effort to uphold segregation leads to the temporary end of professional baseball in Birmingham.This episode was written and produced by Jonah Buchanan and hosted by Roy Wood Jr.
--------
54:27
The Holy Grail of Baseball
Birmingham, Alabama was one of the fiercest battlegrounds of the Civil Rights Movement. But in order to understand the struggle, you don't have to look any further than Rickwood Field, the oldest baseball stadium in the country. Across more than 113 years, it's hosted Negro League baseball, a women's suffrage event, a Klan rally and eventually, the first integrated sports team in Alabama.On June 20, Major League Baseball will host a regular season game at Rickwood. Leading up, host Roy Wood Jr. returns to his hometown Birmingham to tell the story of this ballpark. In the first episode, we learn how Rickwood uplifts Black and white communities from the beginning, while also enforcing segregation.This episode was written and produced by Ben Dickstein and hosted by Roy Wood Jr.
In June, MLB will host a game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, AL. In its 114-year history, the field has seen everything from segregated baseball, a women's suffrage event, a Klan rally and the first integrated sports team in Alabama. Host Roy Wood Jr. speaks with historians, former Negro Leaguers and more to explore how Birmingham's civil rights story played out at America's oldest ballpark.