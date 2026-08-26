The RIVERSIDE: A Podcast on the Tennessee Volunteers

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2 episodes
Faizon Brandon PREVAILS in Tennessee’s QB1 Battle + Fulmer Reveals How He Recruited Ainge & White08/25/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Faizon Brandon PREVAILS in Tennessee’s QB1 Battle + Fulmer Reveals How He Recruited Ainge & White
On this week’s episode of THE RIVERSIDE, Phillip Fulmer, Erik Ainge and Fred White get you prepped on all things Tennessee football preseason camp. The guys break down how Faizon Brandon won the QB battle against George MacIntyre and what the process looked like this offseason.
Later, the crew breaks down the biggest games that could make or break Tennessee in 2026. Could Georgia Tech pose the biggest threat early on? Will Huepel disciple Alex Golesh cause UT fits when Auburn comes to town?
Plus, how did Coach Fulmer end up landing Fred and Erik as recruits to come to Rocky Top? Find out about that and more on the inaugural episode of The Riverside!
Have a question for Coach Fulmer, Erik, or Fred? Leave it in the comments! 👇
Chapters
(00:00) Intro
(1:02) Riverside Origin & Memories of Tennessee
(5:05) How Coach Fulmer recruited Erik & Fred to UT
(12:41) Coach & Fred’s Rocky Top Title Legacy
(16:46) Faizon Brandon Named Week 1 Starter
(25:35) Breaking Down QB Selection Process
(31:42) How Defense Prepares QBs in Practice
(34:13) How Does Playcalling Challenge QBs in Camp?
(37:42) Transitioning From One QB To Another As A Team
(43:12) Overview Of Tennessee’s 2026 Schedule
(52:17) Importance of Georgia Tech Matchup
New episodes of THE RIVERSIDE will be released weekly. Subscribe to the show on YouTube and follow the show on all your favorite podcast platforms. For access to bonus content and to engage with the guys, the show and THE RIVERSIDE community, follow us across social media platforms @theriversideut.
THE RIVERSIDE: https://theriversideut.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theriversideut
X: https://x.com/theriversideut
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theriversideut
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theriversideut/
Erik's X: https://x.com/ErikAinge3
Erik’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/erikainge3/
Fred's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deucewhite/
Fred's X: https://x.com/DoubleCover2
Phillip’s X: https://x.com/phillipfulmer
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About The RIVERSIDE: A Podcast on the Tennessee Volunteers
THE RIVERSIDE is your destination for everything Tennessee Volunteers. Join College Football Hall of Fame coach Phillip Fulmer, national champion Fred White, and former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge as they break down the biggest moments surrounding Tennessee athletics. From unforgettable memories on Rocky Top to the latest news shaping the Vols, each host brings a distinct perspective on Tennessee football from the sideline, the defensive huddle, and under center. The crew also tackles recruiting, SEC headlines, Tennessee basketball and baseball, and all the news impacting Vol Nation. For authentic insight from three of the most respected voices in Tennessee athletics, tune in to THE RIVERSIDE. Watch on YouTube or listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us @TheRiversideUT on Instagram, X, TikTok and FacebookPodcast website
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