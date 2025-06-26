335. 10K Clients in 10 Years: How to Align Legal Marketing, Tech, and Vision w/ Josh Schmerling
When you’re chasing a goal as ambitious as helping 10,000 injured clients, you’re bound to hit roadblocks. For Josh Schmerling, that roadblock was demand letters—a process that slowed his firm’s growth and kept his best people stuck in paperwork.
Instead of accepting the bottleneck, Josh did what true innovators do: he built the solution himself. With LawPro.ai, he turned a time-consuming process into a competitive advantage, freeing his team to focus on higher-value work and helping more people.
In this episode, Josh shares his journey from frustration to innovation—and how his path can help you unlock your own firm’s potential. From marketing strategies to AI solutions, he reveals how to spot bottlenecks, invest in the right tools, and think bigger about the future of your practice.
What You’ll Learn:
How to identify and overcome the hidden bottlenecks slowing your growth
Why building your own solutions can give you an edge competitors can’t match
The role of AI in freeing your team—and your time—to focus on clients
How to align your marketing, technology, and vision to hit your biggest goals
334. Law Firm Case Leak: How to Build an Intake Team That Catches Hidden Leads w/ Ben Leader
Most law firms think marketing is the key to growth but often, the real problem is hidden in plain sight. When Ben Leader took the helm at Elrod Pope Law Firm, he discovered that his intake process was costing him cases, revenue, and opportunities. In this episode, Ben shares how he transformed his firm’s intake department into a growth engine tripling case volume and freeing his attorneys to focus on winning.
What You’ll Learn:
Why your marketing might not be failing—you might just have an intake problem you don’t know about.How to uncover hidden intake issues.
Where to invest in intake for the best ROI.
How more calls can double your signed cases.
333. BONUS: The 2025 Law Firm Lead Generation Growth Formula Webinar Replay w/ Mike Budny
We surveyed over 250 attorneys across the country to find out what’s really working in PI marketing and where firms are falling short.
In this webinar replay from Rankings.io you’ll get insights about how budget trends and channel performance to the growing divide between small and large firms. This webinar was packed with real data and real strategies you can act on now.
UP NEXT: AI Optimization for Lawyers: Search Has Changed. Most PI Firms Haven’t.
If your firm doesn’t have a plan to adapt to AI-driven search, it won’t be long before the flow of signed cases dries up.
Date: June 24, 2025
Time: 12 PM - 1 PM CST
WHERE: Rankings.io/Webinars
Plus, we’ll open the floor for live Q&A so you can get actionable insights tailored to your firm.
Register now at rankings.io/webinars to secure your spot and get an inside look at the future of legal marketing.
332. Unreasonable Success: Why Most Law Firms Plateau and How to Break 8 Figures w/ Michael Mogill
Michael Mogill doesn’t believe in staying comfortable. He builds businesses by pushing past the breaking point—and then raising the bar again.
As founder of Crisp, he’s helped over 1,000 law firms grow by seven figures each. Now, he’s chasing a $100B impact by helping 10,000 firms hit $10M. His secret? Relentless hiring, deep brand building, and setting goals that force transformation.
If you’re serious about scaling, this is a blueprint you can’t ignore.
You’ll learn:
Why most firms stall at 7 or 8 figures—and how to break through
How brand can attract not just clients, but elite trial lawyers
The overlooked power of streaming ads (for pennies per view)
What “unreasonable success” actually takes—and why it’s worth it
331. The Making of a Badass Boutique Law Firm: Relentless Growth and Smart Marketing w/ Danny Daniel
What do you do when you’ve got a dream, no cash, and a 1969 Camaro? If you're Danny Daniel, you sell the car and buy a Yellow Pages ad.
Two decades and a $42 million verdict later, Daniel Stark Law is a 170-person litigation powerhouse—and Danny is still “on the verge.” His relentless drive to optimize systems, tell client stories, and extract full case value powers the firm's evolution from claim-heavy to courtroom-crushing.
This episode of PIM dives deep into growth mindset, branding through story, and leveraging AI and committees to fight commoditization.
If you’re chasing full value—not fast settlements—this one’s for you.
You’ll learn:
Why life impact reviews and story-driven advocacy drive big verdicts
How “On the Verge” became a brand, a mindset, and a podcast
Why BAM (Brand Advantage Monitoring) beats basic attribution
How Danny uses AI and validation to 3X productivity (without risking client care)
Law firm marketing and growth strategies that transform personal injury attorneys from local players to market leaders. Each week, successful PI firms share with host Chris Dreyer their exact systems for client acquisition, legal SEO mastery, and sustainable growth – giving you actionable steps to dominate your market. From solo practices to nationwide powerhouses, every episode delivers battle-tested tactics you can implement today. Personal Injury Mastermind (PIM) is powered by Rankings.io
You'll hear from industry titans like Joe Fried (Fried Goldberg), Alexander Shunnarah, Dan Morgan (Morgan and Morgan), Jennifer Gore (Atlanta Personal Injury Law Group), and John Gomez (Gomez Trial Attorneys), who break down their law firm growth frameworks into steps you can follow. Whether you're launching your first practice or expanding into new markets, PIM delivers the marketing and operational insights you need to accelerate your firm's success.