335. 10K Clients in 10 Years: How to Align Legal Marketing, Tech, and Vision w/ Josh Schmerling

When you're chasing a goal as ambitious as helping 10,000 injured clients, you're bound to hit roadblocks. For Josh Schmerling, that roadblock was demand letters—a process that slowed his firm's growth and kept his best people stuck in paperwork. Instead of accepting the bottleneck, Josh did what true innovators do: he built the solution himself. With LawPro.ai, he turned a time-consuming process into a competitive advantage, freeing his team to focus on higher-value work and helping more people. In this episode, Josh shares his journey from frustration to innovation—and how his path can help you unlock your own firm's potential. From marketing strategies to AI solutions, he reveals how to spot bottlenecks, invest in the right tools, and think bigger about the future of your practice. What You'll Learn: How to identify and overcome the hidden bottlenecks slowing your growth Why building your own solutions can give you an edge competitors can't match The role of AI in freeing your team—and your time—to focus on clients How to align your marketing, technology, and vision to hit your biggest goals