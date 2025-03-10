13 Years of Praying: Jenn Bradford's Story of Hope
In this week's episode, the ladies interviewed their favorite stylist, Jenn Bradford, as she shared her story of a 13yr prayer that was answered in her life. It's an incredible story of hope and one that is sure to refill your faith tank today. You can follow her on Instagram at @jenn_bradford Share this episode with anyone who needs a dose of encouragement and hope. Enjoy!
Faith, Family, and Business: Prioritizing What Matters Most with Steve Houghton
On this episode, the ladies are back in Dallas to interview Steve Houghton, author the book Rich Routines: Simple Habits That Enrich Every Area of Your Life. He is also an Instagram husband to his wife Jennifer Houghton of her famous account @TurtleCreekLane. Steve shares his insights on how he prioritized his faith, family and business over the past 40 years and all of the lessons he's learned along the way. It's a fabulous episode sure to inspire your own Rich Routines. Enjoy!Steve Houghton's Book: https://a.co/d/8t0mbyp
Staying Hopeful That Your Blessing is Coming In Due Time with Caroline Harries
In this episode, the ladies interviewed Caroline Harries who is the founder of Moms in the Making, a fertility support group, and is the founder of In Due Time Ministries. She is also the host of A Cup Full of Hope Podcast along with her husband Colby. This episode is sure to fill you with HOPE as you go through your own journey of waiting on your season of blessings to come to pass. Enjoy!
How to Move Forward When Your Season Changes with Marlo Veillon
In this episode, the ladies are interviewing Lafayette Influencer Marlo Veillon as she shares how she has been walking into a new season prioritizing her faith, mental health and grounding routines to create a new normal. It's a fabulous episode full of tactical advice for moving forward. Enjoy!
How to Praise When It Is A Hard Fought Hallelujah: Encouragement To Keep Praying
On this episode, the ladies are sharing the lyrics to some of their favorite praise and worship songs right now that inspire them to keep showing up with the Lord even when it's hard. They shared Brandon Lake's song Hard Fought Hallelujah and how they continue to show up and pray through the hard seasons.
Join two Southern women as they share their stories of faith building moments to bring you a message of hope for every season of life. With a deep love for all things old, historic, and Southern—especially the charming town of Natchez, Mississippi—they offer encouragement from a uniquely Southern perspective. They invite you to grab a glass of sweet tea or a cup of coffee (served in your grandmother's china, of course) and tune into The Punch Bowl Diaries.