A New Constitutional Order? Showdown Between Trump Administration and Federal Judiciary
The feud between the Trump administration and the federal judiciary is escalating—are we witnessing a constitutional crisis unfold?
· Trump vs. the Courts – The administration continues to defy federal court orders. What does this mean for the balance of power?
· Judicial Independence Under Fire – Public attacks on judges and legal rulings—how far is too far?
· The Bigger Picture – What precedent does this set for future administrations?
Join us as we break it all down, discuss the legal implications, and take your questions. Don’t forget to rate, follow, and be part of the conversation! #ConstitutionalCrisis #TrumpAdministration #FederalJudiciary #LegalAnalysis
--------
43:16
Ryan Reynolds Wants Case Thrown Out! New Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit with Justin Baldoni
Ryan Reynolds has just filed a new motion to dismiss in the lawsuit with Just Baldoni, pushing to have the case thrown out entirely—and he’s taking aim at Exhibit A. What’s in this key piece of evidence, and why does Reynolds want it gone?
We’re breaking down the motion, what it means for the case, and whether the court is likely to side with him or Justin Baldoni. Join us LIVE, jump in the chat, and let’s talk legal strategy! #RyanReynolds #MotionToDismiss #LegalDrama #ExhibitA #LiveLegalBreakdown
--------
56:21
Glamour Attacks Creators, White House Ignores District Court Orders, and Gene Hackman's Estate
Today, we’re diving into some major legal and media controversies:
- Stephanie McNeal’s Glamour article—is she unfairly attacking content creators and women supporting Justin Baldoni? Let’s break it down.
- The White House vs. the Courts—why is the administration ignoring district court orders, and are we looking at a constitutional crisis?
- Gene Hackman’s tragic passing—we’re discussing the mysteries surrounding his estate and what could come next.
- Plus, more daily musings on the latest legal and newsworthy topics!
Join us for the discussion. #TheDailyDocket #JustinBaldoni #GlamourMagazine #ConstitutionalCrisis #LegalNews
--------
56:07
Baldoni Argues NY Times Should be Held Accountable
Justin Baldoni hits back at the New York Times with his opposition to their 12b6 motion to dismiss. Baldoni argues that the NY Times must be held to account for their actions and their defamation. In brings in both the NY Times article and the video prepared by NY Times reporter Meagan Twohey.
Hit play now for all the details! Available on all podcast platforms.
#LegalDrama #JustinBaldoni #BlakeLively #LawsuitUpdate #Podcast
--------
1:12:15
Trump Admin Must Rehire Fired Workers? A Federal Judge Says Yes
Late Thursday (March 13th), U.S. District Judge James Bredar issued a ruling ordering the Trump administration to rehire previously fired federal employees. The decision comes in response to a lawsuit filed by 19 states and the District of Columbia against multiple federal agencies, alleging that the mass firings were illegal.
What does this ruling mean for federal employment law, and how could it impact future administrations? We’re breaking down the legal reasoning, the potential next steps, and the broader implications of this case.
#LegalAnalysis #FederalCourt #TrumpAdministration #LiveDiscussion
Ask 2 Lawyers is the podcast by Albertson & Davidson LLP, where experienced 2 attorneys answer your legal questions and break down real-world issues. From inheritance disputes and trust litigation to analyzing high-profile cases in the news, we offer clear insights and practical advice on today’s most pressing legal topics.
Got a question? Leave a voicemail or text us at 858-519-8220, and we will feature it in an upcoming episode! Catch new episodes weekly and join our live shows every Friday on YouTube (@AlDavLaw).