The Practically Reality Podcast

Episode 12: Christmas Chats & VR Adventures

Welcome to the Practical Reality Podcast! Although our special guest Jordan from Derby VR couldn't join us today, we've got an exciting episode lined up. Jordan is the mastermind behind Derby VR, a free-to-play baseball simulator on Meta Quest, and we're thrilled to have him on next week. Make sure to tune in with your questions as he shares his journey into VR development. In today's festive episode, we dive headfirst into the holiday cheers and explore the gaming universe as Declan and I chat about our week in games. From Marvel Rivals' addictive gameplay to the ups and downs of Ubisoft's gaming strategies, there's plenty to discuss. Plus, we share insights into our gaming wins and losses this week, including a challenging new web game from Declan that's bound to test your patience! Join us as we navigate through the digital world, discuss the intricacies of game development, and ponder the future of virtual experiences. Whether you're here for the holiday vibes or the gaming insights, you're in for a treat. Don't forget to check out Derby VR and prepare for an engaging chat with Jordan next week!