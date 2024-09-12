Join Garrett and Declan in the latest episode of the Practically Reality Podcast as they dive into the exciting world of immersive storytelling and game design. Discover how new technologies like VR and AR are revolutionizing the way we experience games and storytelling, making them more interactive and lifelike than ever before.
Explore the creative process behind building a gaming community and the challenges of keeping viewers engaged. The hosts share their personal journey in the gaming industry, highlighting the intersection between advanced technology and traditional storytelling.
Tune in for a lively discussion on how the latest advancements are enabling both seasoned developers and newcomers to push the boundaries of gaming and bring compelling experiences to life.
--------
1:17:47
Episode 14: Building Virtual Worlds: The Journey of a VR Developer
Join Garrett and Declan as they delve into the world of indie game development, exploring the challenges and triumphs of creating games for the web and VR platforms. In this episode, they discuss ongoing projects, including a Fruit Ninja-inspired web game and a planned remake of 'Doodle Jump.' Discover the excitement of starting a new game development studio and the insider scoop on creating official game merchandise.
The duo debates current issues in the gaming industry such as game censorship, the impact of potential TikTok bans on the gaming scene, and the importance of realistic graphics versus gameplay. Tune in to hear their gaming wins and losses, upcoming mobile and console games, and insights into the ever-evolving landscape of game development.
--------
1:03:36
Episode 13: CES and Post Holiday Catch-Up
Welcome back to our podcast! Catching up on our holiday adventures and discussing our extended break from technology. We dive into the whirlwind of holiday travels and reminisce about family fun.
The conversation steers towards the TikTok ban, its implications for content creators, and Mr. Beast's humorous proposal to buy TikTok. We also weigh in on the controversies surrounding data privacy with emerging apps like Red Note.
We delve into our gaming experiences over the holidays, chat about virtual reality gaming, and wonder about the future of platforms like YouTube and Instagram. Joined by friends, we explore augmented reality effects and the potential impacts of the TikTok controversy on independent creators.
We wrap up with highlights from CES, showcasing groundbreaking tech innovations, from flying cars to autonomous lawn mowers and robotic exosuits. Join us for a captivating discussion on the tech trends shaping the future.
--------
1:41:00
Episode 12: Christmas Chats & VR Adventures
Welcome to the Practical Reality Podcast! Although our special guest Jordan from Derby VR couldn't join us today, we've got an exciting episode lined up. Jordan is the mastermind behind Derby VR, a free-to-play baseball simulator on Meta Quest, and we're thrilled to have him on next week. Make sure to tune in with your questions as he shares his journey into VR development.
In today's festive episode, we dive headfirst into the holiday cheers and explore the gaming universe as Declan and I chat about our week in games. From Marvel Rivals' addictive gameplay to the ups and downs of Ubisoft's gaming strategies, there's plenty to discuss. Plus, we share insights into our gaming wins and losses this week, including a challenging new web game from Declan that's bound to test your patience!
Join us as we navigate through the digital world, discuss the intricacies of game development, and ponder the future of virtual experiences. Whether you're here for the holiday vibes or the gaming insights, you're in for a treat. Don't forget to check out Derby VR and prepare for an engaging chat with Jordan next week!
--------
52:13
Episode 11: New VR Adventures
In this episode, we dive into a lively discussion covering everything from hunting experiences to the latest trends in VR treadmills. Our hosts share their personal stories, including a weekend of duck hunting and the unique challenges of preparing VR equipment.
We delve into the world of gaming news, offering insights into the current landscape of the industry. From the anticipated release of Apple's Vision Pro and the buzz around AI gaming, to Ubisoft's recent struggles and closure of X Defiant, we cover the highs and lows impacting the gaming community.
The hosts also explore the intersection of fitness and gaming, highlighting the excitement and potential of omni-directional treadmills in providing a unique workout experience. Tune in for an engaging and informative exploration of the ever-evolving gaming industry.
Exploring cutting-edge tech and games that are practically reality.
Welcome to the Practically Reality Podcast! Hosted by two college friends who bonded over their passion for augmented and virtual reality, we dive into the latest in gaming, tech news, and the ever-evolving world of AR and VR. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or just curious about the future of immersive experiences, join us for insightful discussions, fun banter, and a deep dive into the next frontier of technology!