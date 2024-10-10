Powered by RND
The Politics of Ending Malnutrition - Challenging Conversations with Decision Makers
The Politics of Ending Malnutrition - Challenging Conversations with Decision Makers

N4D: Nutrition for Development
This N4D podcast delivers a series of conversations with country and global decision makers who share their learning on what works, the challenges they face and...
  • Ben des Gachons, Senior Director EMEA Advocacy, Eleanor Crook Foundation
    6:48
  • Hon Minister of State, Madam Manty Tarawalli, Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone
    7:01
  • Alexandra Newlands, Head of SUN CSN Secretariat
    9:05
  • Maaike Klappe, Policy Officer, Nutrition Paris Peace Forum
    6:44
  • Alvaro Lario President of IFAD
    6:05

About The Politics of Ending Malnutrition - Challenging Conversations with Decision Makers

This N4D podcast delivers a series of conversations with country and global decision makers who share their learning on what works, the challenges they face and the support they need to drive political change to end malnutrition.Credits:Recorded edited and published by: N4D & Nutriat.coTheme tune: Saraweto, used with kind permission of Just East of Jazz© N4D Group 2023 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
