Cassidy Gard is a three time Emmy Award–winning journalist, author, and entrepreneur whose work bridges storytelling, healing, and cultural insight. After more than a decade in the high pressure world of television news, including her years at Good Morning America, a personal and spiritual turning point during the pandemic led her to step away and reimagine her life and career. Her work explores recovery from childhood trauma, perfectionism, burnout, conscious sobriety, and the identity shifts of modern motherhood. She is the author of the memoir Cosmic Goodness: Surrendering the Shadows to Live in the Light, and lives abroad with her partner, their two sons, Golden and Indigo, and their fifteen year old Maltipoo, Hazel.



In this episode, Cassidy joins JCF's Joanna Gardner for a rich and personal conversation on the power of storytelling, the influence of Joseph Campbell, and the meaning of following your bliss. Together, they explore how our struggles can become sources of strength, and how the hero’s journey can unfold not as conquest, but as an inward reclamation - one rooted in authenticity, creativity, and the courage to live what truly lights us up.



For more on Cassidy and her book visit: https://www.cosmicgoodness.com/



Instagram: @cassidygard







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The Podcast With A Thousand Faces is hosted by Tyler Lapkin and is a production of the Joseph Campbell Foundation. It is produced by Tyler Lapkin. Executive producer, Joanna Gardner.

All music exclusively provided by APM Music (apmmusic.com)