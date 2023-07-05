Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Podcast With A Thousand Faces

Podcast The Podcast With A Thousand Faces
Joseph Campbell Foundation
An official podcast of the Joseph Campbell Foundation and the MythMaker Podcast Network featuring interviews and conversations focused on the influence of Campbell, his work, and myth in culture.
ArtsSociety & CultureReligion & Spirituality
Available Episodes

5 of 15
  • EP 14: Andrew McCarthy & Tyler Lapkin
    In this episode, Tyler Lapkin of the Joseph Campbell Foundation sits down with Andrew McCarthy.Andrew McCarthy is an actor, director, and award winning travel writer. He has walked the Camino De Santiago in Spain, not once but twice, and he chronicles his second Camino with his son, in his most recent book, Walking With Sam. He has appeared in dozens of films, including such iconic movies as Pretty in Pink, St. Elmo’s Fire, Less Than Zero, Weekend At Bernie’s and Mannequin.Andrew has directed nearly a hundred hours of television, including The Blacklist, Grace and Frankie, New Amsterdam, Orange is the New Black, and many others.For a dozen years Andrew served as an editor-at-large with National Geographic Traveler magazine. He has written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, The Atlantic, Time, and many others. In addition to Walking with Sam, he is the author of The Longest Way Home, Brat, and Just Fly Away,In the conversation, we delve deep into his experiences on the Camino, the meaning of pilgrimage, the wisdom he has gained from his walks, and the resonance of Joseph Campbell's teachings in his own personal journey.For more information about Andrew, visit his website: https://andrewmccarthy.com/For more information on the MythMaker Podcast Network and Joseph Campbell, visit JCF.org. To subscribe to our weekly MythBlasts go to jcf.org/subscribeThe Podcast With A Thousand Faces is hosted by Tyler Lapkin and is a production of the Joseph Campbell Foundation. It is produced by Tyler Lapkin. Executive producer, John Bucher. Audio mixing and editing by Charles Mallett.All music exclusively provided by APM Music (apmmusic.com)
    8/7/2023
    1:00:43
  • EP 13: Cory Sandhagen & Tyler Lapkin
    In this episode, Tyler Lapkin of the Joseph Campbell Foundation sits down with Cory Sandhagen.Cory is an American professional mixed martial artist. He currently competes in the Bantamweight division in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). With a background in psychology and a deep appreciation for the insights of visionaries like Carl Jung , Krishnamurti, and Joseph Campbell, Sandhagen has delved into the depths of the human psyche, exploring the transformative power of facing fears head-on. Sandhagen's path is a testament to the idea that true strength is not merely physical, but also mental and emotional. By venturing into the realm of the unknown, he embodies the hero's journey, taking us on a captivating exploration of how confronting our fears can lead to profound self-discovery and empowerment.Cory's next fight will be on August 5th 2023 and can be seen on ESPNTo learn more about Cory visit his Instagram account @corysandhagenmmaFor more information on the MythMaker Podcast Network and Joseph Campbell, visit JCF.org. To subscribe to our weekly MythBlasts go to jcf.org/subscribeThe Podcast With A Thousand Faces is hosted by Tyler Lapkin and is a production of the Joseph Campbell Foundation. It is produced by Tyler Lapkin. Executive producer, John Bucher. Audio mixing and editing by Charles Mallett.All music exclusively provided by APM Music (apmmusic.com)
    7/22/2023
    55:46
  • EP 12: Ken Liu and Marie-Claire Gould
    In this episode we have a conversation between Marie-Claire Gould and Ken Liu. Ken Liu is an American author of speculative fiction. A winner of the Nebula, Hugo, and World Fantasy awards, he wrote the Dandelion Dynasty, a Silkpunk epic fantasy series as well as short story collections The Paper Menagerie and Other Stories and The Hidden Girl and Other Stories. He also penned the Star Wars novel The Legends of Luke Skywalker.Liu frequently speaks at conferences and universities on a variety of topics, including futurism, machine-augmented creativity, history of technology, bookmaking, and the mathematics of origami.Marie-Claire Gould is the host, publisher and editor of What the Force? A Star Wars Fandom Podcast. Marie-Claire loves speaking with people about what makes Star Wars and mythology real for them. In this conversation they discuss Joseph Campbell, mythology, AI and the narratives that we can create about the future of technology.To find out more about Ken Liu visit https://kenliu.name/IG @kenliu.authorTo find out more about Marie Claire Gould visit https://whattheforce.ca/about/marie-claire-gould/IG @wtforcemediaFor more information on the MythMaker Podcast Network and Joseph Campbell, visit JCF.org. To subscribe to our weekly MythBlasts go to jcf.org/subscribe The Podcast With A Thousand Faces is hosted by Tyler Lapkin and is a production of the Joseph Campbell Foundation. It is produced by Tyler Lapkin. Executive producer, John Bucher. Audio mixing and editing by Charles Mallett. All music exclusively provided by APM Music (apmmusic.com)
    7/7/2023
    1:14:11
  • EP 11: Thomas Moore and Bradley Olson
    In this episode JCF's Bradley Olson talks with Thomas Moore. Thomas Moore is the author of the number one New York Times bestseller Care of the Soul. He has written twenty-four other books about bringing soul to personal life and culture, deepening spirituality, humanizing medicine, finding meaningful work, imagining sexuality with soul and doing religion in a fresh way. In his youth he was a Catholic monk and studied music composition. He has a Ph.D. in Religious Studies from Syracuse University and was a university professor for a number of years. He is also a psychotherapist influenced mainly by C. G. Jung and James Hillman. In his work he brings together spirituality, mythology, depth psychology and the arts, emphasizing the importance of images and imagination. He often travels and lectures, hoping to help create a more soulful society.  In this conversation Brad and Thomas discuss the soul, psychology, mythology, Thomas's new book, and of course...Joseph Campbell.Thomas’s most recent book is The Eloquence of Silence. With compassion and insight, he offers a compelling case for an easier, lighter way of moving through life by experiencing the peace, calm, and openness of emptiness. Through ancient and modern stories, Moore gently shows that our constant multitasking may not be getting us anywhere, and that emptiness is not a lack but an invitation that can be our greatest teacher. A daily awareness and appreciation of the quiet spaciousness in our world and our own lives is not a retreat from reality but a rich and full welcome to all that is most meaningful and real.To find out more about Thomas and his new book visit: https://www.thomasmooresoul.com/For more information on the MythMaker Podcast Network and Joseph Campbell, visit JCF.org.To subscribe to our weekly MythBlasts go to jcf.org/subscribeThe Podcast With A Thousand Faces is hosted by Tyler Lapkin and is a production of the Joseph Campbell Foundation. It is produced by  Tyler Lapkin. Executive producer, John Bucher.All music exclusively provided by APM Music (apmmusic.com) 
    6/7/2023
    1:07:38
  • EP 10: Elise Loehnen and John Bucher
    In this episode JCF's John Bucher speaks with Elise Loehnen. Elise is a writer, editor, and podcast host who lives in Los Angeles. She is the host of Pulling the Thread, a podcast focused on pulling apart the stories we tell about who we are—and then putting those threads back together. Ultimately Elise is a seeker and synthesizer, pulling together wisdom traditions, cultural history, and a deep knowledge of healing modalities to unlock new ways to contextualize who we are and why we’re here. She’s also the author of the upcoming, On Our Best Behavior: The Seven Deadly Sins and the Price Women Pay to Be Good (May ‘23, Dial Press/PRH).In this conversation John and Elise discuss consciousness, what it means to be good, and of course...Joseph Campbell.To find out more about Elise visit: https://www.eliseloehnen.com/For more information on the MythMaker Podcast Network and Joseph Campbell, visit JCF.org. To subscribe to our weekly MythBlasts go to jcf.org/subscribeThe Podcast With A Thousand Faces is hosted by John Bucher and is a production of the Joseph Campbell Foundation. It is produced by  Tyler Lapkin. Executive producer, John Bucher.All music exclusively provided by APM Music (apmmusic.com) 
    5/7/2023
    1:01:28

More Arts podcasts

About The Podcast With A Thousand Faces

An official podcast of the Joseph Campbell Foundation and the MythMaker Podcast Network featuring interviews and conversations focused on the influence of Campbell, his work, and myth in culture.
Podcast website

