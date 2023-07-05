The Podcast With A Thousand Faces

EP 14: Andrew McCarthy & Tyler Lapkin
In this episode, Tyler Lapkin of the Joseph Campbell Foundation sits down with Andrew McCarthy.Andrew McCarthy is an actor, director, and award winning travel writer. He has walked the Camino De Santiago in Spain, not once but twice, and he chronicles his second Camino with his son, in his most recent book, Walking With Sam. He has appeared in dozens of films, including such iconic movies as Pretty in Pink, St. Elmo’s Fire, Less Than Zero, Weekend At Bernie’s and Mannequin.Andrew has directed nearly a hundred hours of television, including The Blacklist, Grace and Frankie, New Amsterdam, Orange is the New Black, and many others.For a dozen years Andrew served as an editor-at-large with National Geographic Traveler magazine. He has written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, The Atlantic, Time, and many others. In addition to Walking with Sam, he is the author of The Longest Way Home, Brat, and Just Fly Away,In the conversation, we delve deep into his experiences on the Camino, the meaning of pilgrimage, the wisdom he has gained from his walks, and the resonance of Joseph Campbell's teachings in his own personal journey.For more information about Andrew, visit his website: https://andrewmccarthy.com/For more information on the MythMaker Podcast Network and Joseph Campbell, visit JCF.org. To subscribe to our weekly MythBlasts go to jcf.org/subscribeThe Podcast With A Thousand Faces is hosted by Tyler Lapkin and is a production of the Joseph Campbell Foundation. It is produced by Tyler Lapkin. Executive producer, John Bucher. Audio mixing and editing by Charles Mallett.All music exclusively provided by APM Music (apmmusic.com)