Ree Drummond shares her comforting home cooking from her kitchen on the ranch. With direct audio from her hit Food Network TV show, you can now enjoy Ree’s comp... More
Available Episodes
5 of 51
Feeding Cows, Feeding Cowboys
Calves, cowboys and kids are all getting fed today at the ranch. For breakfast, French Breakfast Puffs, which Ree Drummond prepares the night before. For lunch it's stick-to-your-ribs Drippy French Dip Sandwiches and Baked Fudge.Below are the recipes used in today’s episode:Baked Fudgehttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/baked-fudge-recipe-2079726Drippy French Dip Sandwicheshttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/drippy-french-dip-sandwiches-recipe-2079725French Breakfast Puffshttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/french-breakfast-puffs-recipe-2079724For even more recipes head to discovery+ and stream full episodes of The Pioneer Woman on discovery+. Head to discoveryplus.com/pioneerwoman to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply.
5/3/2023
17:44
Pickup Picnic
Ree Drummond's spreading out a pickup picnic for the family and cowboys working on a bunch of spring calves. The hearty tailgate has Spicy Roasted Chicken Legs, the classic Cowboy Bacon Beans, Deviled Eggs and Mocha Brownies.Below are the recipes used in today’s episode:Deviled Eggshttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/deviled-eggs-recipe-2074740Cowboy Bacon Beanshttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/cowboy-bacon-beans-recipe-2074741Spicy Roasted Chicken Legshttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/spicy-roasted-chicken-legs-recipe-2074738Mocha Brownieshttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/mocha-brownies-recipe-2074739For even more recipes head to discovery+ and stream full episodes of The Pioneer Woman on discovery+. Head to discoveryplus.com/pioneerwoman to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply.
4/26/2023
18:12
Old Friends, New Friends
Ree Drummond is throwing a welcome home dinner for friends moving back to town. She prepares Peppercorn Roasted Beef Tenderloin with fabulous Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes and the two-ingredient wonder dubbed "The Bread."Below are the recipes used in today’s episode:Peppercorn Roasted Beef Tenderloinhttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/peppercorn-roasted-beef-tenderloin-recipe-2070890Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoeshttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/roasted-garlic-mashed-potatoes-recipe-2070884Roasted Garlichttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/roasted-garlic-recipe-2070801Strawberry Chocolate Layer Cakehttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/strawberry-chocolate-layer-cake-recipe-2070783For even more recipes head to discovery+ and stream full episodes of The Pioneer Woman on discovery+. Head to discoveryplus.com/pioneerwoman to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply.
4/19/2023
19:35
Investment Reunion Dinner
Ree Drummond's investment club gathers for the first time in 10 years. She's bringing the Mexican-inspired menu with fabulous Blackberry Margaritas, Chicken Tortilla Soup, Cheesy Jalapeno Cornbread and a Tres Leches Cake.Below are the recipes used in today’s episode:Tres Leche Cakehttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/tres-leche-cake-recipe-2020194Cheesy Jalapeno Cornbreadhttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/cheesy-jalapeno-cornbread-recipe-2020196Blackberry Margaritashttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/blackberry-margaritas-recipe-2020197Chicken Tortilla Souphttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/chicken-tortilla-soup-recipe-2020195For even more recipes head to discovery+ and stream full episodes of The Pioneer Woman on discovery+. Head to discoveryplus.com/pioneerwoman to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply.
4/12/2023
19:22
The Sleepover Six
It's a Drummond cousin sleepover and Ree Drummond makes a finger food feast of Crispy Chicken Strips, Sweet Potato Fries, Honey Mustard and Kickin' Mayo dips, and fun Individual Fruit Pizzas.Below are the recipes used in today’s episode:Halle’s Honey Mustard and Caleb’s Kickin’ Mayohttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/halles-honey-mustard-and-calebs-kickin-mayo-recipe-2008480Individual Fruit Pizzashttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/individual-fruit-pizzas-recipe-2008593Sweet Potato Frieshttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/sweet-potato-fries-recipe-2008565Messy Sleepover Snackshttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/messy-sleepover-snacks-recipe-2008566Crispy Chicken Stripshttps://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/crispy-chicken-strips-recipe-2008652For even more recipes head to discovery+ and stream full episodes of The Pioneer Woman on discovery+. Head to discoveryplus.com/pioneerwoman to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply.
Ree Drummond shares her comforting home cooking from her kitchen on the ranch. With direct audio from her hit Food Network TV show, you can now enjoy Ree’s company as she cooks up meals for every occasion, from last-minute family suppers to elegant celebrations.
A former city-girl, Ree Drummond started her award-winning blog ThePioneerWoman.com in 2006. Ree is a writer, photographer, ranch wife and mother. She is the host of Food Network's hit show The Pioneer Woman.
For even more recipes head to discovery+ and stream full episodes of The Pioneer Woman on discovery+. Head to discoveryplus.com/pioneerwoman to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply.