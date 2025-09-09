Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsThe Personal Finance Club Show
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Personal Finance Club Show
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Personal Finance Club Show

Jeremy Schneider and Jenn Mundia
Arts
The Personal Finance Club Show
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Trailer: The Personal Finance Club Show
    --------  
    1:14

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About The Personal Finance Club Show

The Personal Finance Club Show makes personal finance and investing simple and fun. Each episode unpacks real-world money questions, viral financial claims, and major news headlines in clear, bite-sized pieces. Whether you're decoding your 401(k), getting started with index funds, or wondering if that viral TikTok money hack actually holds up, this show has you covered.Hosts Jeremy Schneider and Jenn Mundia, will share practical advice, straightforward investing tips, and go on an occasional rant about credit card points or renting vs buying. Whether you're just beginning or staying the course, you’ll leave each episode feeling more confident and in control of your financial life.
Podcast website
Arts

Listen to The Personal Finance Club Show, The Moth and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/16/2025 - 7:46:11 AM