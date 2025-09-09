About The Personal Finance Club Show

The Personal Finance Club Show makes personal finance and investing simple and fun. Each episode unpacks real-world money questions, viral financial claims, and major news headlines in clear, bite-sized pieces. Whether you're decoding your 401(k), getting started with index funds, or wondering if that viral TikTok money hack actually holds up, this show has you covered.Hosts Jeremy Schneider and Jenn Mundia, will share practical advice, straightforward investing tips, and go on an occasional rant about credit card points or renting vs buying. Whether you're just beginning or staying the course, you’ll leave each episode feeling more confident and in control of your financial life.