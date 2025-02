Episode 62: Crime & Public Safety in the News, Pt. 2

We're shaking up the Permanent Record for 2025. Criminal justice policy, crime, and public safety make headlines everyday in our community. So, for the next few months we're going to shift from an interview format to one that offers news and analysis, and we're going to be recording more often.To help us out with this new style, we invited our friend Stella Yarbrough, Legal Director at ACLU of TN, to sit down with our executive director, Josh Spickler, and discuss a few news items that relate to our work.The Tennessee General Assembly is regrettably back in session, and in this week’s episode, Josh and Stella take a look at some of the legislation that could be filed in the next few months. They also discuss embattled Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis, who was reappointed in a surprise, last minute City Council vote, and how it’s possible to get a $5,000 bond for stealing $11 worth of coffee, cookies, and cigarettes from a gas station. Give us some feedback on this new format. We'd love to hear from you at [email protected]