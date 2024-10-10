Episode 59: Court Watchers Laramie Wheeler and Ruchie Borkar

Just City's Court Watch program enlists community members to observe Shelby County's criminal courtrooms and empowers them to record what they see and hear. These volunteer watchers bring much-needed transparency and accountability to a criminal court system that is often more opaque and obscure than it should be.In the first of two episodes of this special series spotlighting Court Watch, Yonée Gibson, our Program & People Experience Manager - and longtime Court Watch leader - talks with two of our court watchers, Laramie Wheeler and Ruchie Borkar. They share their motivations for volunteering, some of what they've observed in court, and why they believe it's important to keep watch.Learn more about Just City Court Watch and sign up to participate at www.justcity.org/courtwatch