After a long day as a school bus driver, Nate checks his voicemail and finds a message from "AT&T" offering a discounted rate and a new phone. He has been a loyal customer and is looking for ways to lower his expenses, so he calls them back. The agent already knows all of Nate's information and walks him through the process of picking out his new phone on the AT&T app. When the phone arrives, Nate calls back to set it up, but there is a problem: The phone's serial number doesn't match, and he'll have to send it back. They send him a prepaid shipping label and tell him to pick out a new iPad and phone for his troubles. When the new items arrive, and again there is a problem, Nate becomes suspicious that he is entangled in a reshipping fraud scheme.