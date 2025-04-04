Welcome to The People's Cabinet

Feeling overwhelmed by all that’s happening in our country?Confused about what information is real?Trying to figure out what to do?You’re not alone.My name is Dan Koh, and welcome to The People’s Cabinet, a podcast that directly explains the top issues facing our country today and talks about what we stand for, not just what we’re against.I’ve worked in the White House, Boston City Hall, and the Huffington Post, and I’m here to ask the tough questions needed to understand how government works and how we can make it better.Every episode will feature leading voices to present a positive vision of what we should be doing and how you can get involved.We’ll give you real, substantive information to spark conversations with the people we need to persuade to win again.Because the world doesn’t change when we tune out.It changes when we show up, speak up, and take action.Are you ready? Let’s Go.