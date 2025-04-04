BONUS EXPLAINER: What is Trump doing to our economy?
With tariffs dominating our lives, The People’s Cabinet drops a special pre-launch episode featuring former Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers Jared Bernstein.In less than 20 minutes, Jared explains:What tariffs actually are What a “reciprocal tariff” meansWhy Trump’s trade policy could backfireHow we build a thoughtful trade policy that helps Americans How Democrats can engage disaffected and MAGA-aligned voters without losing the plotWe hope you enjoy this BONUS PREVIEW of The People's Cabinet, and stay tuned for our official launch on 4/15!
19:17
Welcome to The People's Cabinet
Feeling overwhelmed by all that’s happening in our country?Confused about what information is real?Trying to figure out what to do?You’re not alone.My name is Dan Koh, and welcome to The People’s Cabinet, a podcast that directly explains the top issues facing our country today and talks about what we stand for, not just what we’re against.I’ve worked in the White House, Boston City Hall, and the Huffington Post, and I’m here to ask the tough questions needed to understand how government works and how we can make it better.Every episode will feature leading voices to present a positive vision of what we should be doing and how you can get involved.We’ll give you real, substantive information to spark conversations with the people we need to persuade to win again.Because the world doesn’t change when we tune out.It changes when we show up, speak up, and take action.Are you ready? Let’s Go.
