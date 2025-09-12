Advanced Parkinson's, Feeling Velcroed to the Bed, and More

In this episode of the Parkinson's Podcast Unfiltered, hosts Heather, Kat, and Chris tackle one of the toughest questions of this season of Unfiltered: how to manage apathy and depression in advanced Parkinson's while also navigating a healthcare desert. This episode also includes discussion of strategies for sleep, including how to turn over and get comfortable when you feel "velcroed to the bed," as well as some ideas about exercise options for people with limited mobility, from chair yoga to simple seated movements that anyone can do. Finally, your Unfiltered hosts explore creative outlets like the Haiku for Parkinson's program and other artistic practices that can provide new opportunities for emotional expression and therapeutic benefits for people living with Parkinson's.