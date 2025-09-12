Advanced Parkinson's, Feeling Velcroed to the Bed, and More
In this episode of the Parkinson's Podcast Unfiltered, hosts Heather, Kat, and Chris tackle one of the toughest questions of this season of Unfiltered: how to manage apathy and depression in advanced Parkinson's while also navigating a healthcare desert. This episode also includes discussion of strategies for sleep, including how to turn over and get comfortable when you feel "velcroed to the bed," as well as some ideas about exercise options for people with limited mobility, from chair yoga to simple seated movements that anyone can do. Finally, your Unfiltered hosts explore creative outlets like the Haiku for Parkinson's program and other artistic practices that can provide new opportunities for emotional expression and therapeutic benefits for people living with Parkinson's.
Precision Medicine and Parkinson’s: The NEULARK Study
More people with Parkinson's are impacted by the LRRK2 (often pronounced "Lark two") gene than you might expect. The NEULARK study is a phase II clinical trial designed to investigate whether a new treatment being researched, NEU-411, can slow disease progression and improve quality of life for people with Parkinson's disease. NEU-411 is an oral medication designed to inhibit overactivity of the LRRK2 gene. In this episode of The Parkinson's Podcast, we talk with Dr. Fatta Nahab about the NEULARK study. This episode is sponsored by Neuron23, who is also sponsoring the NEULARK study. Our guest, Dr. Nahab, is Vice President of Clinical and Digital Development for Neuron23. For more information about the NEULARK trial please visit: https://parkinsonsresearchlrrk2.com/ or https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06680830 Season: 6 Episode: 19
Accessibility, Attention (ADD), and More in Parkinson's
Heather, Kat, and Chris share their experiences with accessibility and travel challenges while living with Parkinson's. They dive into attention and focus, including what it's like to live with both Parkinson's and ADD. The conversation also covers the realities of freezing of gait—from how it starts to how they manage it day to day. Real, personal, and full of lived insight. Season: 6 Episode: 18
How Protein Affects Parkinson’s Meds and More
In this episode of The Parkinson's Podcast, we feature excerpts from our July 2025 Care Partner Meetup. In this meetup, Kristin Gustashaw, a registered dietician at Rush University Medical Center, shares real-world advice about food, meds, digestion, and supplements to help care partners and people with Parkinson's make more informed choices. Much of this conversation focuses on the interaction between protein and levodopa. People with Parkinson's and their care partners are often advised not to eat protein near the time when they take their levodopa. Listen in as Kristin shares her perspective on this--as well as other dietary advice--informed by her 25 years as dietician in a movement disorder clinic.
Mental Wellness Essentials for Parkinson's
This episode of the Parkinson's Podcast features the full, unedited audio from a Live Well Today Webinar. In this episode, Dr. Greg Pontone discusses the effects that Parkinson's can have on mental health, including why mental health related symptoms occur, how they impact daily life, and what you can do to manage them. --- Speaker Bio: Greg Pontone, MD, MHS is Division Chief and Professor Of Aging, Behavioral, and Cognitive Neurology at the University of Florida and Co-Director of Neuropsychiatry Program at The Norman Fixel institute for Neurological Diseases. Dr. Pontone earned his medical degree from the University of South Florida in Tampa. After medical school he completed a medical internship at Johns Hopkins Bayview followed by a residency in psychiatry and a fellowship in geriatric psychiatry and movement disorders research at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.
This podcast is for people with Parkinson's, Parkinson's care partners and Parkinson's providers. You'll hear from movement disorder specialists, neurologists, psychiatrists, physical and occupational therapists, complementary therapists, people with Parkinson's and Parkinson's care partners on how to live well with Parkinson's today.