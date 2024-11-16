Episode 3 - Foundations

In this pivotal episode of "The Outsiders Journey," we take you back to where it all began—the serendipitous events that set our filmmaking adventure into motion. A Chance Encounter at Currys It all started with a simple visit to Currys, the UK electronics store that's become an unexpected cornerstone in our story. Pardeep shares how a routine trip led to a chance meeting with Charles Hulme, a Greek-Cypriot actor and crew member who's been an extra on blockbuster films. Their conversation sparked an immediate connection, fueled by a shared passion for cinema and storytelling. At the same time, Joshua recalls his encounter with Amreek "Micka" Sindhu, a sharp legal mind known for his innovative ideas. Micka's reputation as an "ideas man" intrigued us, and his unique perspective quickly became invaluable. The coincidence? Currys was the common thread that brought all of us together—a meeting ground for minds ready to challenge the status quo. Assembling the Dream Team We delve into how these chance meetings led to the formation of our core team. Charles brought industry insights and on-set experience, while Micka added legal expertise and a fresh way of thinking. Together, we became a diverse group united by a single, ambitious goal: bringing "Singh: Number 7" to life. Landing an Industry-Recognized Executive Producer Momentum picked up as we secured an industry-recognized Executive Producer for our film. We discuss the excitement and validation that came with this milestone, feeling like we were finally being seen by the industry we so passionately wanted to be part of. This achievement fueled our determination and gave us the confidence to aim even higher. The BFI Rebuff With high hopes, we approached the British Film Institute (BFI) for development and feature film funding. Given our diverse team and cast, we believed we aligned perfectly with their mission. However, we faced unexpected rejection. We open up about the sting of being turned away despite ticking all the right boxes and how it forced us to reevaluate our approach. Choosing to Persevere Refusing to let this setback define us, we made the bold decision to fund our development journey ourselves. This episode captures the moment we chose self-reliance over disillusionment, setting the stage for the challenges and triumphs to come—more of which we'll explore in Episode 4. Why This Episode Matters "The Meeting at Currys" isn't just about the origins of our project; it's about the power of chance encounters and the importance of resilience. We highlight how fate brought us together in the most ordinary of places and how rejection can serve as a catalyst for innovation and determination. Tune In To Discover: The extraordinary stories of how Currys became the unexpected nexus for our team. Insights into building a filmmaking team from diverse backgrounds. The exhilarating process of securing an esteemed Executive Producer. Our candid reactions to the BFI's rejection and the lessons we learned. How we turned obstacles into opportunities by deciding to self-fund our dream. Join us as we recount the formative moments that have shaped our journey. This episode is a testament to the unyielding spirit of independent filmmakers and the unexpected paths that lead us toward our goals.