In this episode of The Outsiders Journey, we dive into a pivotal chapter where our journey took an unexpected turn. With "Singh: Number 7" hitting a standstill, we found ourselves in a creative limbo. But instead of letting the pause halt our momentum, we seized the opportunity to explore new avenues and keep our passion alive.
We share the behind-the-scenes story of our short film "Knifepoint"—a thrilling project that became a beacon of hope during uncertain times. Crafting "Knifepoint" allowed us to experiment with new storytelling techniques and reminded us why we fell in love with filmmaking in the first place. We'll discuss the challenges we faced during production and how this project reignited our creative spark.
Joshua brings exciting news to the table: his TV pilot was optioned by a major UK TV network! 🎉 This milestone not only validated the hard work we've been putting in but also openned doors to new possibilities. We delve into how this achievement impacted our journey and fuelled our determination to keep pushing forward.
Throughout the episode, we reflect on how these side ventures contribute to building momentum for "Singh: Number 7." Every project, big or small, serves as a stepping stone toward our ultimate goal. We discuss the importance of staying adaptable, embracing new opportunities, and keeping the dream alive—even when the path forward isn't clear.
Join us as we navigate the twists and turns of our creative pursuits, proving that sometimes, when one door closes, another one opens in the most unexpected places.
Episode 5 - Rejection and Resilience
In this heartfelt episode we hit a major bump in the road—and we're laying it all out for you. After pouring our souls into our feature film 'Singh: Number 7', we faced a crushing wave of rejections from major players and several independent studios. 🎬❌
We open up about what it felt like to hear "no" repeatedly, and how those setbacks shook our confidence and tested our resolve. It's not easy to see doors close when you're chasing a dream, but we're not ones to give up that easily.
This episode is all about confronting the harsh realities of the film industry and finding the strength to keep moving forward. We dive into the emotional rollercoaster of dealing with rejection—sharing the doubts, the frustrations, and the moments we questioned everything.
But it's not all doom and gloom. We also talk about how we turned these "nos" into fuel for our fire. 💪🔥 We discuss the strategies we used to bounce back, reignite our passion, and stay committed to bringing our story to the big screen.
If you've ever faced obstacles while pursuing something you believe in, this one's for you. We're keeping it real, raw, and relatable—no corporate fluff, just two guys sharing the ups and downs of chasing an ambitious dream.
Tune in to hear:
Our candid reactions to being turned down by major studios.
The personal and professional impact of repeated rejections.
How we found resilience in the face of disappointment.
Insights into navigating gatekeepers in the film industry.
Encouragement for anyone facing their own hurdles.
Join us as we share the lows that make the highs even more meaningful. Sometimes the toughest moments lead to the biggest breakthroughs.
Episode 4 - Glimmers and Hopes
In this episode, we share our excitement as we secured a meeting with a Premier League football team and the FA at Wembley Stadium!⚽
This wasn't just any meeting—it felt like the stars were aligning. As two filmmakers from Leicester, getting the chance to sit down with an iconic football club was huge. We dive into all the emotions leading up to it: the nerves, the anticipation, and the sheer thrill of possibly teaming up with a Premier League team.
We'll take you behind the scenes of how we prepared for the meeting. Picture us rehearsing our pitch in front of the mirror, jotting down ideas on napkins, and debating which one of us should do most of the talking (spoiler: we both couldn't shut up). 😅
But it wasn't all smooth sailing. We talk about the doubts that crept in, the imposter syndrome, and the "what if they say no?" moments. This episode is all about stepping out of our comfort zones and reaching for something bigger than ourselves.
Join us as we recount the highs and lows of that day, how the meeting went down, and what it could mean for "Singh: Number 7." It's a rollercoaster of emotions, and we're bringing you along for the ride.
If you've ever chased a dream that felt just out of reach, this one's for you. Tune in to hear how a couple of guys from Leicester are trying to make the impossible possible, one meeting at a time.
Episode 3 - Foundations
In this pivotal episode of "The Outsiders Journey," we take you back to where it all began—the serendipitous events that set our filmmaking adventure into motion.
A Chance Encounter at Currys
It all started with a simple visit to Currys, the UK electronics store that's become an unexpected cornerstone in our story. Pardeep shares how a routine trip led to a chance meeting with Charles Hulme, a Greek-Cypriot actor and crew member who's been an extra on blockbuster films. Their conversation sparked an immediate connection, fueled by a shared passion for cinema and storytelling.
At the same time, Joshua recalls his encounter with Amreek "Micka" Sindhu, a sharp legal mind known for his innovative ideas. Micka's reputation as an "ideas man" intrigued us, and his unique perspective quickly became invaluable. The coincidence? Currys was the common thread that brought all of us together—a meeting ground for minds ready to challenge the status quo.
Assembling the Dream Team
We delve into how these chance meetings led to the formation of our core team. Charles brought industry insights and on-set experience, while Micka added legal expertise and a fresh way of thinking. Together, we became a diverse group united by a single, ambitious goal: bringing "Singh: Number 7" to life.
Landing an Industry-Recognized Executive Producer
Momentum picked up as we secured an industry-recognized Executive Producer for our film. We discuss the excitement and validation that came with this milestone, feeling like we were finally being seen by the industry we so passionately wanted to be part of. This achievement fueled our determination and gave us the confidence to aim even higher.
The BFI Rebuff
With high hopes, we approached the British Film Institute (BFI) for development and feature film funding. Given our diverse team and cast, we believed we aligned perfectly with their mission. However, we faced unexpected rejection. We open up about the sting of being turned away despite ticking all the right boxes and how it forced us to reevaluate our approach.
Choosing to Persevere
Refusing to let this setback define us, we made the bold decision to fund our development journey ourselves. This episode captures the moment we chose self-reliance over disillusionment, setting the stage for the challenges and triumphs to come—more of which we'll explore in Episode 4.
Why This Episode Matters
"The Meeting at Currys" isn't just about the origins of our project; it's about the power of chance encounters and the importance of resilience. We highlight how fate brought us together in the most ordinary of places and how rejection can serve as a catalyst for innovation and determination.
Tune In To Discover:
The extraordinary stories of how Currys became the unexpected nexus for our team.
Insights into building a filmmaking team from diverse backgrounds.
The exhilarating process of securing an esteemed Executive Producer.
Our candid reactions to the BFI's rejection and the lessons we learned.
How we turned obstacles into opportunities by deciding to self-fund our dream.
Join us as we recount the formative moments that have shaped our journey. This episode is a testament to the unyielding spirit of independent filmmakers and the unexpected paths that lead us toward our goals.
Episode 2 - Champions in the Dark
In this riveting episode, we confront the stark reality of gate keeping in the film industry. As two aspiring filmmakers striving to bring 'Singh: Number 7' to life, we face demoralising setbacks as we face a mountain of rejection emails from major studios and producers. The doors we eagerly knock on seem to close just as quickly, casting shadows over our ambitious project.
But when hope seems distant, an unexpected champion emerges. A forward-thinking producer from London, he recognizes the untapped potential in our story. Against the backdrop of skepticism and rejection, our producer becomes a beacon of encouragement, offering his support and expertise. His belief in us injects new energy into our journey, reaffirming that perseverance can lead to allies in the most unlikely places.
'Champions in the Shadows' delves deep into the themes of resilience and the transformative power of mentorship. We share how our producers faith in our vision reignited our determination and propelled us forward amidst adversity. Join us as we explore the profound impact that support and encouragement can have on chasing dreams, and how one person's belief can turn the tide in a tumultuous journey.
Tune in to hear our candid conversation about overcoming gatekeepers, embracing unexpected allies, and the unyielding pursuit of bringing our cinematic vision to the big screen. This episode is a testament to the significance of perseverance and the extraordinary difference that champions—found in the shadows—can make.
